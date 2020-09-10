Through two contests in the 2020 season, Defiance has struggled to the tune of 94 points allowed and nine offensive turnovers in eight quarters in an 0-2 start.
The Bulldogs did see some sparks on the positive side during a 56-20 week two loss at Van Wert, returning an interception for a touchdown, setting up short drives with a pair of long kick returns and a well-executed touchdown drive in the late goings of the first half capped by a one-handed Simeon Sweeney touchdown catch.
“I was proud of our kids in the first half for hanging in there, we weren’t playing great by any means but we were playing hard to keep ourselves in it,” explained DHS coach Kevin Kline. “Our execution’s got to be a lot better on both sides of the ball. That’s the difference between teams that are playing well right now and the ones that aren’t.”
The Bulldogs have plenty of new faces playing bigger roles in 2020 but the only team perhaps in the Western Buckeye League with fewer returning starters is Defiance’s opponent Friday, the Lima Shawnee Indians.
Shawnee, which has only five seniors on its roster in Jerry Cooper’s third season, enters this week’s matchup at 1-1 following a gritty 14-6 win over Celina a week ago.
The Indians fell to Kenton 25-14 in their season opener as they begin a season with only one returning player that earned all-WBL honors in two-way starter Reece Bagan on the offensive and defensive lines.
Junior safety Luke Cowan is also back in his third year as a starter, along with lineman John Norris (Jr.) and corner Zack Noonan.
The Indians are far from flashy, making their bones with a physical mentality in the running game. Tommy Spyker is the top ballcarrier for the Tribe with a WBL-best 218 yards in two games this season on 52 attempts. The Indians are still trying to get the passing game going through the season’s first two contests as QB Tyler Windau has entered the season as the starter (14-29, 138 yards, zero TDs, four INTs).
Myles Aldrich will fill the fullback with Cowan and Jordan Banks at wingbacks while Chase Beery, Chase Sunderland and Alex Robertson seeing time at receiver.
“The Spyker kid runs downhill and they’re very content with three, four yards a run,” said Kline of the Bulldogs’ opponent. “Their QB has a little wiggle to him, they like to look for a couple big plays down the field in the pass game and hit you short. They’re young, but that’s the thing that surprises people when you lose that many guys, they’re not in that rebuild mode.”
“Defensively, they’re physical and they’re aggressive,” continued Kline. “Their nose guard (Bagan) is really good and gets off the ball really well. Their skill guys are really athletic and you see that in their other sports as well.”
For Defiance, getting going offensively is a major key with the Bulldogs scoring 13 points in the opener and 20 in the Van Wert loss, a number that will be aided by some consistency in execution.
“Believe it or not, I’ve seen some progress from our scrimmage to the first game to this last game,” said Kline. “It’s just not as fast as we want it to be. It starts with the simple things. For us this week specifically, turnovers are a big issue and it starts with playing good, sound, fundamental football ... Offfensively, it’s about consistency. We’ve got a few plays that we’re building our offense around and we’ve got to execute those plays at a high level.”
“We’ve got to be pretty physical defensively,” added the Bulldog mentor. “We need to eliminate their big plays and limit how much they’re getting on the ground to force them into some passing situations.”
Drew Davis has seen some ups and downs in two starts behind center for Defiance, finding Sweeney for a 24-yard score against Van Wert and a 67-yard strike to Drew Kellermyer against O-G, but also throwing five interceptions in the Bulldogs’ two contests. Kam’Ron Rivera has caught 10 passes on the year for 109 yards while Kellermyer has three catches on the season for 104 yards and a score.
A perk up in the running game would do the Bulldogs some good as well, having averaged just 74.5 yards on the ground through two games.
