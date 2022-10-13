Defiance’s potential playoff trajectory took a hit in a disappointing 15-7 homecoming loss to Celina a week ago but the Bulldogs have a chance to right some wrongs and finish on a high note with 1-7 Ottawa-Glandorf visiting Fred J. Brown Stadium Friday in the home finale for DHS.
The Bulldogs (5-3, 4-3 WBL) saw a four-game win streak snapped by the Mercer County Bulldogs, as Defiance made five trips to the Celina redzone but did not score until the final minute of regulation on a late drive. An onside kick set Defiance up near midfield with a chance to force overtime before a sack and penalty derailed the chance.
With a bitter taste in their mouths after a loss that essentially ended hopes of a week 11 home playoff game, Defiance has shifted its focus to snapping an eight-year losing streak to their closest WBL foe, O-G.
“The players are disappointed at the missed opportunity,” said DHS coach Travis Cooper. “After watching film, they were able to see all of the missed opportunities that would’ve changed the outcome of the game. The players know that we are better than what we showed Friday night. We’ll see on Friday how we respond.”
For O-G, a run of three straight playoff seasons, a state final four appearance last season and only one losing record since 2004 has seen a halt in 2022 as the Titans have faced offensive struggles all season long en route to a 1-7 season (1-6 WBL) so far.
Despite the sub-par record, the Titans have been far from overmatched, losing to unbeaten Eastwood 17-0 in their season opener while only losing to WBL leader Wapakoneta 14-7 in week two, by 15 points to state-ranked Van Wert in week six and by a 14-7 score to 6-2 Celina in week seven.
The Titans dropped a 21-7 decision at Lima Shawnee last Friday, unable to find the endzone after a 7-7 halftime tie, lowering their season scoring average to 9.4 points per game this season.
With season starter Landon Morman (518 pass yards, two TDs, 247 rush yards, two TDs) sidelined, sophomore Peyton Kuhlman will lead the O-G offense, having tallied 589 pass yards and three TDs with five INTs while scoring one TD on the ground.
Senior Cy Rump has proven to be a multi-faceted player for the Titan offense with a team-high 420 yards rushing and three TDs while catching a team-high 20 passes for 266 yards and another TD. Rump, a 6-0, 175-pound senior, leads the defense as well with 52.5 tackles, along with 1.5 sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss.
Carter Duling (19 catches, 333 yards, three TDs) and Grant Schroeder (17 catches, 319 yards, one TD) will also be targets for Kuhlman against a DHS secondary that has seven interceptions through eight games.
“Ken Schriner’s team is always extremely well-coached,” said Cooper of Friday’s foe. “They fly around and do the little things right. They have battled and been close late in nearly all of their losses this year. Their team speed is impressive.
“If we don’t bring the juice on Friday night, it is going to be a long night for us. Last week, there were too many plays where guys weren’t giving max effort. That is unacceptable. We’ll see if we got it fixed this week.”
A balanced showing offensively by Defiance against a stingy Celina defense saw leading rusher Brogan Castillo (136 carries, 773 yards, seven TDs) eclipse the 100-yard mark with 102 yards on 20 carries but the Bulldogs added just 16 yards rushing to his total and struggled on third down (4-of-17) against Celina and allowed the visitors to convert 5-of-11.
Better execution in the redzone is an imperative for the final two weeks of the regular season with a trip to league-leading Wapakoneta looming to end the year.
Sophomore QB Brez Zipfel has tallied 1,261 passing yards and nine TDs on 117-of-189 passing (62 percent) with Brian Phillips (40 catches, 467 yards, two TDs), Anthony Wilder (34 catches, 352 yards, four TDs) and Castillo (12 catches, 259 yards, two TDs) as his leading pass-catchers. Craig Nichols (59 carries, 353 yards, six TDs, one kick return TD) will also be looking for a bounce-back game this week after tallying just six yards on five carries against Celina.
Defiance trails 29-23-1 in the all-time series as Ottawa-Glandorf has defeated the Bulldogs nine straight times dating back to Defiance’s last win in the series, a 20-0 shutout in 2013. For O-G, a win either this week or next week at home against Kenton would prevent the Titans from marking the worst record of Ken Schriner’s tenure (2-8 in 2003), which has seen O-G finish below .500 just four times since he began in Ottawa in 1996.
