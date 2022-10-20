With its first berth in the playoffs likely, but not 100 percent secured, and the program’s first winning record in nine years clinched, Defiance now will turn its focus to ending the 2022 regular season on a high note as a confident underdog with a trip to league-leading Wapakoneta on deck Friday evening.
The 6-3 Bulldogs bounced back from a week eight disappointment against Celina to defeat a pesky Ottawa-Glandorf squad and move to 5-3 in WBL contests. Next up on this year’s achievement checklist would be slaying the Redskins of Wapakoneta, which enter Friday at 8-1 and an unblemished 8-0 in the Western Buckeye League.
Wapak (No. 9 Division III) clinched at least a share of the league crown with a 28-22 win over Celina last week, having knocked off 8-1 Van Wert earlier this season 20-19 on a blocked punt return for a touchdown on the final play of the game.
The Redskins have not lost to Defiance since 2009, which also marks the last full season that the team has finished with a losing record, as Wapak was 3-4 in the COVID-shortened 2020 season. With a first-round home game already clinched in Division III Region 12, where they currently rank fourth, a win would likely secure home games in the first and second rounds.
On the other side, Defiance currently ranks 11th in D-III Region 10, but valuable computer points from a win over Wapak would do wonders for the Bulldog.
Though the records aren’t similar over the past decade with Wapak at 88-22 and Defiance at 28-72, the Bulldogs have battled common opponents as closely as the Redskins. Wapak beat Elida 21-7 on Sept. 30 while Defiance beat the Bulldogs 31-14. Defiance lost to Celina 15-7 while Celina lost to Wapak 28-22 last week and both teams defeated O-G (Wapak 14-7, Defiance 22-14).
“Sometimes the scores of common opponents is a good indicator, sometimes it’s not,” said DHS coach Travis Cooper. “We know that when we play to our capabilities, we can compete with anyone on our schedule. The pressure is all on (Wapak). They need to win to have the WBL title outright.
“I want our guys to just do what we have done all year, and that is to play loose, have fun and give every ounce of dog that is in our DNA.”
Every ounce will be needed against an opponent that ranks first in the WBL in rushing defense (95.7 ypg), total defense (213.3 ypg) and scoring defense (11.8 ppg) and is third in pass defense (117.6 ypg) while ranking second in the league in rushing (192.4 ypg) and third in scoring (25.9 ppg).
Leading that charge is fullback Jace Knous, who rumbled for 170 yards and four touchdowns against Celina for his third game of 170 yards or more in the last five weeks and the fourth 130-plus yard effort in that span. Knouse has racked up 974 yards and 15 touchdowns on 161 carries while catching 13 passes for 132 yards and two TDs.
QB Caleb Moyer has completed 61-of-107 passes this season for 747 yards and five TDs while rushing for 197 yards and three scores. Connor Meckstroth has bruised his way to 392 yards and five TDs on 72 carries while anchoring the defensive front for Wapak with 45.5 tackles, two sacks and five tackles for loss.
“They are solid in every phase, they have the luxury of having a massive roster,” noted Cooper. “Their defense is stifling … Their offense chews up the clock and imposes their will on you with a punishing run game and a passing game that complements it well.”
For Defiance, the goal is to utilize the balanced offensive attack that has averaged nearly identical rush and pass yardage this season (150.3 rush ypg, 152.6 pass ypg) and ranks third in the WBL in yards per contest. The Bulldogs didn’t have much of that balance against O-G, throwing two interceptions and managing 90 yards passing but made up for it with 202 yards on the ground, led by 100 yards from leader Brogan Castillo and 91 from senior Craig Nichols.
Castillo is 127 yards away from becoming the first 1,000-yard rusher at Defiance since JD McNett in 2017 with 873 yards and eight TDs on the year along with 14 catches for 291 yards and four scores. Nichols bounced back from a rough showing against Celina with nearly 100 yards against O-G and has 444 yards and six TDs in seven contests this season while averaging 29.6 yards per kick return.
QB Brez Zipfel has 1,351 yards, 11 TDs and seven interceptions on the year under center with Brian Phillips’ 43 catches, 485 yards and two TDs leading the receiving corps, along with Anthony Wilder (36 catches, 360 yards, four TDs).
“They are a big challenge for us,” said Cooper of this week’s foe. “We know we are the underdogs in this game but we are used to that. People count us out all the time. We know what we have in our locker room. That’s why we play the game.”
