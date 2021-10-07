For four straight weeks, Defiance has found itself in the thick of things in Western Buckeye League competition.
Only one of those weeks has seen the Bulldogs finish in the win column, including a 17-13 heartbreaker against Lima Bath on homecoming a week ago that saw the Bulldogs reach Bath territory on a potential go-ahead drive before crucial sacks derailed comeback hopes.
With just three weeks in the regular season, the Bulldogs (2-5, 1-5 WBL) hit the road again, this time against one-win Celina on Friday.
Under fifth-year head coach Brennen Bader, the Mercer County Bulldogs (1-6, 1-5 WBL) have lost their last three contests against Elida, Bath and Ottawa-Glandorf, all by 21 points or more. Celina’s lone win this season came in week four at home against Kenton by a 21-20 margin as an early third-quarter TD held up when Kenton scored with 1:11 left to make it 21-20 but failed on a two-point conversion try.
“They’re better than their record indicates,” said Defiance coach Travis Cooper of Friday’s foe, which fell 42-0 in their lone non-league game against rival Versailles, now ranked 10th in Division V. “Their offense presents a lot of problems to defenses and the young guys that they have been playing are getting better each and every week.”
Leading the way for the Celina offense is junior QB Nick Adams, who has completed 61 percent of his passes (113-of-184) for 960 yards, four TDs and five interceptions. Adams’ career-best effort came in a 35-13 loss to Bath two weeks ago, where he threw for 254 yards and a TD while rushing for 70 yards.
5-9 senior running back Jaden King leads the rushing attack for the Green Bulldogs with 268 yards and two scores on the year while 6-0 senior Aidan Song is Adams’ top target with 38 catches for 370 yards and three TDs, including five receptions for 121 yards and a score against Bath.
King will also be a name to watch on the defensive side at linebacker with a team-best 66.5 tackles this season.
For Defiance, a feeling of being close to a turning point but not there yet is hard to miss as the DHS defense has not allowed more than 17 points in each of the last four weeks but outside of a 47-point explosion against Kenton, the Bulldogs have managed just 27 points combined in the other three losses.
Down 17-6 against Bath and with the frustration of three straight red-zone trips in the first finishing scoreless, Defiance showed some grit by holding the Wildcats scoreless in the second half and battling to within four points.
“After watching the film, I was very pleased to see the fight that we exhibited right to the very end,” explained Cooper. “We cleaned up a lot of the penalties and I think we were the more physical team despite the size and strength discrepancy.
“Last year, once we gave up a big play or had a bad turnover, we would cave and the floodgates would open. This group will scratch, claw and fight until there are zeroes on the clock. We just have to find a way to get over the hump and win the close games in the fourth quarter.”
In a defensive slugfest, Defiance out-gained Bath and tallied 101 yards on the ground, led by 37 from freshman Anthony Wilder and 32 from sophomore Brogan Castillo, each of whom scored TDs.
Wilder leads the team with 279 rush yards and four TDs while Castillo has 195 yards and a TD to his credit. Freshman QB Brez Zipfel saw his first meaningful snaps in the second half against Bath, completing 7-of-9 passes for 76 yards while taking a pair of sacks for negative-25 yards.
The Blue Bulldogs will try to find an edge when they have the football against Celina’s defense, which is statistically the worst in the Western Buckeye League in rush yardage (219.3 ypg), pass yardage (166.1), total yardage (385.4) and scoring (38.7 ppg allowed).
As the season winds down, Defiance wants to take advantage of opportunities to win, especially with daunting games at Ottawa-Glandorf on Oct. 15 before an Oct. 22 home finale against Wapakoneta.
“Our guys are still locked in mentally,” said Cooper. “(Finding that spark) comes in practice Monday through Thursday. Our players hear me talk daily about attacking every rep and stacking good reps. Every day is an opportunity to take another step forward.”
Celina has won seven of the last 10 meetings and leads the all-time series 32-24. The two teams did not meet in the COVID-adjusted 2020 season and Defiance has won the last two meetings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.