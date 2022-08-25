For the second straight season, the Defiance Bulldogs will work on the balancing act of the high from beating rival Napoleon in their season opener to shifting focus to the nine-game Western Buckeye League gauntlet.
Defiance (1-0), fresh off a 28-7 stifling of the Wildcats in the 100th meeting of the rivalry, will have no time to ease into the grind of the WBL schedule as perennial league powerhouse St. Marys opens the slate at Fred J. Brown Stadium on Friday.
In their second year under head coach Bo Frye, the Roughriders (1-0) enter week two coming off a win against Division III foe London via a 42-31 triumph last week.
In a road trip to Auglaize County, Defiance found struggles in all three phases of the game a season ago with a 56-0 loss that saw the Bulldogs commit four turnovers, tally just 109 yards of offense and fall behind 28-0 after one quarter.
In 2022, the Bulldogs are aiming to bridge the gap and move up the league ladder.
“We’re jumping right into the fire with St. Marys and we know what happened last year,” said DHS coach Travis Cooper. “We came in with that emotional high of excitement vs. Napoleon and we really laid an egg (vs. St. Marys), probably one of our worst performances of the season.
“That being said, it’s a different group of kids. We do try and remind them of what happened, though, 56-0 is the first thing on the top of our scouting report.”
Though St. Marys graduated key components from last year’s 10-3 (7-2 WBL) squad that won two playoff games before falling to state runner-up Hamilton Badin, many weapons still return for the Roughriders.
Without the graduated WBL Defensive Lineman and Kicking Specialist of the Year and multiple all-league performers, new faces have stepped up for the Blue and Gold. Junior quarterback Cody Wallace threw just two passes in the win over London but both went for touchdowns — a 44-yard strike to senior Keegan Sharpe and a 33-yard completion to senior Brayden Sullivan.
The institution that is the St. Marys Wing-T offense churned out 301 yards on 50 rushes, powered by 15 attempts by senior fullback Aiden Hinkle that resulted in 87 yards and two touchdowns. Sharpe was a key rushing cog as well with 88 yards and two more scores on just eight totes while sophomore back Colton Mabry put up 77 yards on 13 totes.
What’s just as notable as the running game’s results is the quintet that helped block for those results as Defiance will face a size disparity for the second straight week. Bookended by tackle behemoths Braeden Saeler (Sr., 6-3, 305) and Zavier LeClair (Jr., 6-2, 370), the Roughrider starting group averages 6-2 in height and 265 in weight to road-grade their way to rushing supremacy.
“Hopefully our kids understand that the size thing is just a part of it but not a deciding factor,” said Cooper. “We want to be balanced, we don’t want to have to run or throw on a given down. To be as effective as we can be, we have to maintain that balance and take what teams are giving us.”
Defensively, the Roughriders allowed 80 yards on 30 attempts from London but surrendered 225 yards and three scores through the air. Linebacker Kayden Sharpe led the St. Marys defensive unit with 12 tackles while Keegan Sharpe had 11 and both Sullivan and Tristan Gardner tallied nine tackles at safety and cornerback, respectively. Defensive end Jace Schaefer (Sr., 6-4, 200) had a pair of sacks.
The dimensions of the players involved won’t deter Defiance after its dominance against rival Napoleon in week one. The 28-7 win marked the first back-to-back wins in the rivalry since 2000-01 and gave a shot in the arm to a Bulldog unit that starts three sophomores on offense and two on defense.
“St. Marys is an established program and that’s where we hope to get to someday,” said Cooper. “There’s guys there waiting in the wings to take over the spots of graduating guys. You don’t usually see a big dropoff from year to year at St. Marys and that’s a testament to Doug Frye and now his son Bo.”
The consistency the program has craved seemed to bear fruit to open the 2022 season as the Bulldogs did not commit a turnover, had just one accepted penalty that came in the final two minutes of regulation and won the time of possession battle, 26:52-21:08.
Junior bruiser Brogan Castillo set the tone with 128 yards on the ground on 24 carries, 114 of which came in the second half alone.
A passing game which struggled at times in 2021 was exceptionally efficient as sophomore QB Brez Zipfel had just four impcompletions, three touchdown passes and no interceptions in an 18-of-22 showing with 166 yards. Brian Phillips proved to be a solid target with eight catches for 77 yards and a touchdown with speedy sophomore Anthony Wilder catching five passes for 59 yards and another TD.
The Bulldog defense also showed some ferocity, forcing key turnovers near the end of the first and second half and stifling Napoleon’s run game. Senior newcomer Christian Commisso caught a TD pass and two-point conversion pass but made his mark defensively with 12 tackles. Gavino Gomez was also disruptive from his linebacker spot, tallying eight tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks against Napoleon.
More than just talent will be required from the Bulldogs against St. Marys, however, with discipline being the name of the game.
“They thrive on teams needing to maintain discipline every game. They lull you to sleep and bludgeon you with their run game and the moment you let down your guard, they hit you with a big pass play,” said Cooper of the keys to success against the Roughriders. “Defensively, they swarm to the ball and play with aggressiveness and attitude. They hurry out from their huddle and snap it very quickly so you don’t have a lot of time as a defense to diagnose the formation and what you’re going to see.”
St. Marys leads the all-time series against Defiance by a 33-21 margin and have won the last seven meetings. The last DHS victory came by a 27-23 margin in 2013 with St. Marys outscoring Defiance 336-39 in that span.
