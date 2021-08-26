Though head coach Travis Cooper doesn’t want to dampen the mood following Defiance’s 7-0 River Rock Rivalry win over Napoleon, the first-year DHS coach knows the work has just begun.
With the non-conference slate already complete, a nine-game gauntlet of Western Buckeye League games begin, starting with perennial league powerhouse St. Marys and a trip to the Roughriders’ turf facility at Grand Lake Health System Field on Friday.
“A gauntlet is exactly right,” said Cooper of the trek through the rest of the conference. “The biggest thing now is that the kids understand that, to win against the quality opponents we’re going to face in the WBL, it takes four quarters. The ups and downs of the game can’t affect us, we can’t let one good or one bad play affect the next one.
“I thought our guys really rallied around each other (in the Napoleon game) for the first time I’ve seen since I’ve come back to Defiance. They elevated the guys around them and we’re going to need to keep that going this season.”
The trip to Auglaize County will mark the first WBL game as head coach for both skippers as Bo Frye, a former all-Ohio Roughrider running back and son of longtime head coach Doug Frye, takes over the program after serving as an assistant for his father for the last 10 years at Wapak and St. Marys.
The elder Frye stepped down in April to focus on health issues after a 58-20 seven-season stint from 2014-21 and an overall mark of 147-55 with the Roughriders (1998-2008). Frye is currently assisting his son as a volunteer coach as Bo’s tenure began in winning fashion with a 10-7 win over Division III London.
Defiance and St. Marys did not meet in the abbreviated 2020 WBL conference season but the Roughriders picked up a 48-6 win in the 2019 season finale. Defiance has not beaten St. Marys since 2013 and have been outscored 47-7 on average in the ensuing six meetings.
“It’s going to be tough against a team like St. Marys because they’re loaded,” said Cooper. “They’re very solid, played a good London team and played a really good game. It’s the same old St. Marys, it’s basically like Doug’s still coaching with the scheme they have, they haven’t missed a beat. Their scheme forces you to be extremely disciplined so we’ll have our work cut out for us.”
Both St. Marys and Defiance had their share of offensive struggles as Defiance managed 184 yards offensively against Napoleon while St. Marys had just 126 yards rushing and 190 overall against London.
For Defiance, the consistency and ability to stay on schedule for the unit will be the most important factor.
“Offensively, there’s a lot of different things for us to improve on,” explained Cooper. It was one little thing here or there that would’ve been a difference maker. We didn’t bust many chunk plays, but we had set up different situations and didn’t capitalize. When you get opportunities in a game, you have to take advantage of them.”
Defending St. Marys means staying disciplined against the Roughriders’ longtime use of the Wing-T offense. Triggerman Gavin Reineke (6-2, Sr.) completed just 2-of-7 passes for 33 yards vs. London, but scored the go-ahead touchdown with 4:22 in the third quarter as the Roughrider defense forced a turnover on downs in the final three minutes to secure the win.
Freshman Colton Mabry led the team with 43 yards on the ground while bulky fullback Ross Henschen (Sr., 5-9, 210) added 43 yards on 11 totes and three-year letterman Tanner Howell had 31 yards on 15 carries but caught a key 28-yard pass on the go-ahead TD drive.
The bend-but-don’t-break mentality of both teams from week one will play a role in the WBL opener as Defiance regained the River Rock last week despite being outgained by over 100 yards by Napoleon.
Sophomore fullback Brogan Castillo led the Bulldogs in rushing against Napoleon with 46 yards on 12 carries while junior QB Gavin Miller hit senior wideout Drew Kellermyer for a 58-yard touchdown pass and a 32-yard completion in the second quarter.
The DHS defense came up clutch in the final stanza, however, as the Bulldog unit came up with two different stops in the period despite being on the field for nearly 10 of the 12 minutes.
“That’s the M.O. of this group, we’re just gritty,” said Cooper. “We might not be the most talented team against some we’re going to face but we’re scrappy and we find ways to make things happen. It’s exciting to coach a team that’s got that personality. There’s kids that performed better Friday than they ever could in their mind. It’s exciting because I don’t think these kids know their capabilities quite yet and how great they can be.”
