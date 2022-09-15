After taking to the road for three of the first four contests of the season, Defiance begins a stretch of four games in five weeks on home turf, beginning with a return home Friday against the Kenton Wildcats.
The Bulldogs (2-2, 1-2 WBL) not only enter the week five matchup with Kenton (1-3, 1-2 WBL) coming off their first league win of the year, but with a renewed confidence following a second-half surge against Lima Shawnee that saw Defiance shake off a sluggish first half to outscore the Indians 28-0 in the final two periods.
As Defiance searches for consistency as the development and growth comes, the chance to put together back-to-back wins will come against a Kenton program that the Bulldogs defeated 47-14 last season to snap a 14-year losing streak.
“That first half against Shawnee, it was just a shell of the team. We weren’t doing anything, not lined up right, not tackling. Anything that could go wrong was going wrong,” said DHS coach Travis Cooper. “All we needed was a couple people to make some plays and in the second half, that screen pass (65-yard TD to Brogan Castillo) breathed some life into the guys. It’s a learning process, it was nice to beat Shawnee because we’ve had some close one-possession games against them that we came up on the short end of the stick.”
This week’s opponent will bring different aspects to prepare for as Kenton enters Friday’s matchup with three losses in four weeks, though two have come against 4-0 opponents in Coldwater and Elida. Kenton fell to Celina 27-7 in league action last Friday as four turnovers, including three interceptions, derailed the Wildcats’ hopes while Celina won the time of possession battle, 34:14 to 13:15.
Though Kenton has still held to its traditional spread offensive roots and formations, the Wildcats have some different looks to provide opponents.
“They’re a lot better on film than what their record indicates,” said Cooper of the Wildcats, which were 0-10 last season in coach Zach Turner’s first year in charge. “They’re very young and were in that boat last year with a freshman QB. The thing that’s the most shocking, they’re really a 50-50 run-to-pass team this year and that hasn’t been Kenton in forever. They’ll spread it out and throw screens like they have but they’re running the ball more.
“They’re hungry for a win. We’ve been down that road they’re going on right now recently so you never want to underestimate anybody. Hopefully we’ll find that consistency this week to start stacking wins together.
6-1 sophomore QB Korbin Johnston leads the offense with 795 yards and three TDs (71-of-107) while rushing for two more scores. Junior running back Tim Wilkinson has 193 yards and a touchdown to his credit on the ground while catching 14 passes for 163 yards and a score. 6-1 senior receiver Kooper Johnston leads the corps with 280 yards on 16 catches with one TD while 5-5 senior Tyson Lawrence has a team-best 22 receptions for 179 yards and a score. Sophomore Grady Kleman has 13 catches for 114 yards.
Defensively, junior linebacker Luke Leffler leads the Kenton unit with 40 tackles and six TFLs while fellow linebacker Seth Leffler and junior safety Carter Heydinger have 29 tackles each.
For Defiance, the win over Shawnee saw the DHS defense come up with a fumble recovery by sophomore Joey Robinson and interceptions by sophomore Abel Rubio and junior Garrett Rodenberger to smother the Shawnee threat while Brogan Castillo tallied two rushing touchdowns and 60 yards on 14 carries while Craig Nichols scored his first career Bulldog TD and finished with 56 yards on seven carries.
Zipfel is now 71-of-112 for 689 yards and five TDs on the season for Defiance while Castillo has 293 yards and three TDs on the ground while catching four passes for 158 yards and two TDs. Brian Phillips (24 catches, 236 yards, one TD) and Anthony Wilder (23 catches, 161 yards, one TD) lead the receiving corps while Christian Commisso’s 41.5 tackles are tops for the DHS defensive unit.
The current crop of Defiance footballers won’t be the only ones cheered for this Friday, however, as the 1997 DHS Division II state championship team will be honored prior to Friday’s contest.
A reunion will be held beginning at 5 p.m. for team members, trainers, cheerleaders and coaches and the returning members will be recognized prior to the game.
Current DHS assistant coaches Rocky Rubio and Kent Hoffman were players on that team, while current DHS assistant Dennis Parrish was a defensive ends coach on the 1997 squad. More than 30 former players, assistants, cheerleaders and former longtime trainer Bill Stanton are slated to return for the ceremony.
“(1997) was my senior year at Fairview so those guys on the team were all the same age as me,” said Travis Cooper. “We played them in 7-on-7’s that year and in baseball so I was able to know them pretty well. I know how great a group that was, a collection of talent doesn’t come around like that … to honor those guys is pretty cool. It’s a memory that this community has never forgotten and it’s the pinnacle of Defiance football.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.