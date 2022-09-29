Happy days are here again in Defiance as a reshaped and transformed Bulldog football program has turned around in a season and a half to become a competitive Western Buckeye League squad and turn talk of playoffs into a realistic goal.
Winners of three straight, the 4-2 Bulldogs (3-2 WBL) can stretch their win streak to four in a row for the first time in 19 years with a trip to Lima Bath on Friday.
Through six games, Defiance finds itself seventh in Division III, Region 10’s computer ratings but any hopes of a week 11 return to Fred J. Brown Stadium will require the team to keep up their winning ways down the stretch.
This week’s foe, though far behind the Bulldogs in the win column, have not lost the team’s attention.
“Games like this worry me a lot,” said DHS coach Travis Cooper, whose team can secure its first season of at least .500 since 2013 with a win on Friday. “Bath is a lot better than their record indicates. That is what separates the WBL from a lot of other leagues. Bah has some dudes. They are hungry to get win No. 1 and it is their homecoming game.”
Defiance enters week six fresh off a 31-14 home win over Elida that saw the host Bulldogs hold Elida to 188 total yards and force two interceptions. The running game was effective for yet another week as the backfield tandem of Brogan Castillo (95 yards, one TD) and Craig Nichols (89 yards, two TDs) both neared 100 yards for the second straight week.
Castillo continues to lead the Bulldogs offensively with 551 yards and six TDs on 101 carries for Defiance while catching eight passes on the year for 193 yards and two more scores. Nichols, despite not playing in the first two games of the year, has 314 yards and five touchdowns on just 47 rushes (6.7 yards per carry) and has also proven to be a weapon in the return game.
QB Brez Zipfel did deal two interceptions against a tough Elida defense but has tallied 930 yards and six TD tosses on 62.4 percent passing. Senior Brian Phillips leads the receiving corps with 30 receptions for 357 yards and a TD with speedy sophomore Anthony Wilder tallying 2 catches for 246 yards and two TDs. Senior tight end Christian Commisso also has two TD catches this season with 13 catches for 114 yards.
The Bulldogs’ 33.6 points per game the last three weeks contrasts their opponents’ offensive output as Bath (0-6, 0-5 WBL) has managed just 23 points in six games this year with shutout losses to New Bremen (28-0, week one), Ottawa-Glandorf (14-0, week five) and Celina last week (29-0). The Wildcats, currently on a 10-quarter scoreless streak, have not had a running clock put on them this season but have struggled in head coach Ryan Reindel’s fourth year. “They have monsters up front, it reminds me of the linemen we saw in the Napoleon game,’’ noted Cooper. “They are very strong and aggressive up front and at times have really controlled the line of scrimmage. They have an elite athlete in Blaine Albright (Indiana baseball commit), who plays both sides of the ball and has presented problems for teams. They have rotated QB’s lately and each brings a different skill set to the table. That makes it a challenge for the defense.”
Those two QBs are freshman Zach Welsch and junior Kahne Sullivan. Welsch has seen more time under center in terms of attempts (35-of-84, 293 yards, 0 TDs, four INTs) while Sullivan provides more of a rushing threat (21-of-59, 254 yards, one TD, one INT, 95 rushing yards).
Junior Skyler Lhamon has a team-best 234 yards rushing this season on 62 totes while freshman Mikey Hale has 114 yards and a score on 21 carries.
Albright leads all Wildcat pass-catchers with 15 catches, 183 yards and two scores.
Defiance’s defense, which has allowed just two touchdowns in the last 10 quarters of action, led by its leading tackler Commisso (47.5 tackles), who missed last week with a leg injury. Garrett Rodenberger and Abel Rubio will look to continue stellar defensive play with 42 and 41 tackles on the year, respectively, and two interceptions apiece. Senior Gavin Miller had three tickles for loss and 1.5 sacks against Elida, bringing his season totals up to 32 tackles, 10 TFLs and eight sacks, terrorizing defenses from his defensive end spot. Antonio Lopez and Phillips each have two interceptions on the year for the Bulldogs, which entered week six with the third-best scoring defense in the WBL (16 ppg) and a top-five rushing defense (140 ypg).
“We have really started to finish blocks much better than we were early in the year,” said Cooper. “We tally pancake blocks after every game and early in the year we weren’t getting any. Just last week, we had 12. That extra effort on finishing blocks by linemen/receivers/backs has allowed us to take gains that would be five or six yards into 40-50 yard gains.”
Friday’s matchup will be the 53rd all-time with Bath holding a 30-22 edge. The two schools have split the last 10 meetings with five wins each, though the Wildcats have won the last two clashes in 2021 (17-13) and 2019 (13-6) under Reindel.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.