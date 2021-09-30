Following a dominant win over Kenton, Defiance again was unable to sustain two weeks of success in the always-tough Western Buckeye League in a disappointing 17-7 road loss to Elida that saw the Bulldogs manage just 135 total yards and commit six turnovers.
After two weeks on the road, home digs will welcome the 2-4 Bulldogs (1-4 WBL) back to Fred J. Brown Stadium for homecoming week and a date with Lima Bath.
The 4-2 Wildcats (3-2 WBL) have already tallied their most wins in a season since a 7-3 campaign in 2015 and are looking for more against the Bulldogs with a tough stretch following week seven’s meeting.
Bath currently sits at ninth in the Division V Region 18 computer ratings and following Friday’s game at Defiance, the Wildcats have a home finale with 4-2 Wapakoneta in week eight before trips to 4-2 St. Marys and 5-1 Van Wert to end the regular season.
For Defiance, the ship needs righted after a struggle to find any kind of offensive spark against Elida. The Bulldogs turned the ball over six times, including five interceptions, with a muffed punt return setting up one of Elida’s two touchdowns.
“The bottom line, I’m just not getting it done right now,” said DHS coach and play-caller Travis Cooper. “It was a disaster offensively on Friday so the buck stops with me. We had a couple calls that didn’t go our way that led to seven points in the first half there and defensively, in the second half, we played much better and more sound.
“Offensively it wasn’t a good performance and it really hasn’t been a good performance outside of the Kenton game. That comes down to me, the play calls and getting the kids ready to play.”
Bath earned a 14-0 win against Bowling Green in the season opener and beat Elida 27-7 with its other two wins coming over 0-6 Kenton (43-13) and 1-5 Celina a week ago by a 35-13 margin.
In their third year under head coach Ryan Reindel, a nine-year assistant at Bath before taking the head job, the Wildcats take the field with a four-receiver offensive attack and a 3-4 defensive scheme.
The motor for the Bath offense comes in 6-2 senior QB Ian Armentrout. The veteran is 48-of-88 for 639 yards and six TDs through the air with five picks while leading the team with 108 carries for 371 yards and five TDs. Armentrout showed off his ground prowess vs. Celina with 20 totes for 139 yards and a score.
Senior Ty Sibert will also see carries with 136 yards and a TD on the year. The receiving corps is led by 5-11 junior Cody Vandemark (15 catches, 182 yards) and 6-3 junior Blaine Albright (11 catches, 120 yards, two TDs).
Armentrout, Sibert, Vandemark, Zeke Burkholder (Sr., WR/LB), Tyson Davis (OT/DT) and Lucas Prichard (OG/DT) are slated as two-way starters.
The Bath offensive front is concern enough for Cooper as the Wildcats average 6-1, 260 pounds across the line, led by the 6-5, 255-pound Prichard and 6-1, 280-pound junior tackle Xavier Griffiths.
“We can’t coach kids into being 6-2, 255, we’ve got to maximize every bit that we can, which is what magnifies mistakes even more,” said Cooper. “Everything runs through (Armentrout), he’s a big physical runner and he throws when he has to. Their offense runs through him and running behind that huge line. Bath’s got the top rush defense in the league and they’re one of the biggest teams that we’ll face.”
For Defiance, offensive highlights were tough to find in the stifling setback. QB Gavin Miller now totals 431 yards and three TDs through the air along with 187 yards and two scores rushing. After his century-mark explosion against Kenton, leading rusher Anthony Wilder (Fr., 242 yards, three TDs) was held to 23 yards on seven attempts by Elida. Drew Kellermyer leads the receiving corps with 18 catches for 262 yards and three touchdowns on the year.
Following the offensive struggles and a second straight penalty-plagued week (nine penalties, 60 yards vs. Elida), the focus is more internal for Defiance entering week seven.
“We’re still battling getting guys showing up to practice, it’s hard to focus on an opponent when we’re focusing on who’s going to be at practice today,” said Cooper. “There’s some things that Defiance has battled over the years but I think we’ll be about us more than our opponents.
“For these seniors, they’re down to their last two home games. It’s always nice to be at home and not get on an hour-plus bus ride.”
