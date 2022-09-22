As the second half of the season gets underway, the focus and goals now take on new meaning for Defiance as the Bulldogs have built up steam through five weeks and have the train rolling heading into a week six tilt with Elida at Fred J. Brown Stadium on Friday.
Defiance (3-2, 2-2 WBL) has rebounded well from back-to-back setbacks with wins over Lima Shawnee and Kenton the past two weeks, setting up an opportunity for the program’s first three-game win streak in nearly a decade.
“There are many things that have contributed to the victories the last two weeks,” said DHS coach Travis Cooper, whose squad can win three straight for the first time since the playoff-qualifying squad of 2013. “Number one, our tackling has improved greatly … and secondly, our running game has gotten going. When we can get teams off the field on third down and can keep the sticks moving on offense, we are a pretty good football team.”
Standing in the way of that feat is an Elida team that started the season 4-0 before a 17-3 loss to Celina in week five. Though Elida has claimed eight of the last 10 matchups in the annual series, the last two contests have seen just 22 and 24 points scored between the two squads as both Cooper and Elida coach Kyle Harmon shape their programs into hard-nosed defensive squads.
Defiance’s defense has been flying high, not allowing a point in the last six quarters dating back to a scoreless second half against Shawnee while Kenton’s only score in a 42-6 loss came on a DHS fumble in its own endzone.
Defiance will need that defense to keep up its stingy ways, especially in the run game, as Elida enters week five boasting the second-best rushing offense in the Western Buckeye League at 200 yards per contest. That offense, third-best overall in the league in total yards and scoring, suffered a major blow in the latter part of a week three victory over rival Lima Bath as senior quarterback Larkin Henderson was sidelined with a shoulder injury that kept him out of the contest last week with Celina.
Without Henderson (31-of-54, 363 yards, four touchdowns, four interceptions, 51 rushes, 238 yards, seven touchdowns), the Elida offense sputtered against Celina and managed just 125 yards of total offense, including just 48 on the ground, while turning the ball over three times and managing just seven first downs.
The cupboard is not completely bare for Elida, however, with running back Brady Kirk providing a counterpunch to Henderson’s rushing abilities with 293 yards and two TDs as the second-leading rusher in the WBL. Kirk was stifled in the loss to Celina with 17 yards on five totes. Jackson Covault (10-of-28, 77 yards, zero TDs, three INTs vs. Celina) will be under center if Henderson is out vs. Defiance.
“There’s no doubt about it that Larkin Henderson is the straw that stirs the drink for their offense, he’s very dynamic with the ball in his hands,” said Cooper. “Regardless, they use their QB as a runner with their zone read schemes so our defense will need to be extremely disciplined and account for the QB on every running play.”
Keaton Hawkey is the top target in the Elida passing game with 18 catches for 265 yards and three touchdowns.
Elida’s rush defense will face a test of its own as Defiance’s rushing attack surged to 297 yards and three of the Bulldogs’ four offensive scores against Kenton. Junior Brogan Castillo rushed for a career-high 163 yards on 17 carries against the Wildcats with two TDs while senior Craig Nichols hit the century mark in his third game with the Bulldogs with 108 yards and two scores on 13 attempts.
Castillo is among the league’s leaders with 456 yards and five TDs rushing through five games while catching six passes for 168 yards and two scores. Nichols now has 225 yards and three scores on 33 carries. QB Brez Zipfel has 760 yards passing and five scores on 78-of-124 passing (63 percent) with Brian Phillips leading the receiving corps with 26 catches, 286 yard and a touchdown. Phillips got into the scoring game with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Christian Commisso last week as the DHS offense scored via passing touchdown, rushing TD and blocked punt in the win.
“The best part about this year’s team is they don’t care who is getting the ball or who is making the tackles,” noted Cooper. “All they want to do is win ballgames. As a coach, that is what you want to see from your team when you are trying to establish a winning culture. We are happy with a couple wins in a row but our kids know we have bigger goals we have yet to accomplish so our focus needs to be on getting better every day.”
Fans in attendance at Fred J. Brown Stadium will get some nostalgia for the second straight week as the 1992 Division I state champion baseball team will be honored before the football game on the 30-year anniversary of the first team state champion in school history. Team members and coaches will be in attendance and recognized pregame before forming the tunnel for the football team’s entrance to the field.
