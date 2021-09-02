DEFIANCE – A tall challenge is on the week three schedule for the Defiance Bulldogs when defending Division IV state champion Van Wert visits Fred J. Brown Stadium for a Western Buckeye League battle.
The Cougars bring to Defiance a high-flying offense that is averaging 46 points per game through two weeks. Van Wert (2-0) won on the road over Bryan 47-28 in week one before rolling past visiting Celina 45-7 last week in the WBL opener.
“They are the defending state champions and this team has a lot of guys back from that team,” noted Defiance head coach Travis Cooper. “Van Wert is solid all of the way around and they have good lines up front on both sides of the ball.”
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs are currently 1-1 on the year following a 7-0 rivalry win over Napoleon in the season opener and a 56-0 loss at St. Marys last week.
Linebackers Dom Tracy and Alex Hoeffel will look to lead a Bulldog defense that is tasked with slowing down the Cougar offense. Tracy and Hoeffel combine for 37 tackles on the year.
Key to slowing down the Cougars will be containing Van Wert quarterback Aidan Pratt, who is 40 of 48 passing for 684 yards and nine scores already this season.
“He has been dominant this year,” Cooper added. “He has been really good and they haven’t missed a beat there.”
Pratt’s top target has been Maddix Crutchfield with 15 receptions for 210 yards, including one touchdown. Connor Pratt has hauled in nine passes for 220 yards with three scores while Garett Gunter adds four catches for 123 yards. Ethan Brown also has a touchdown reception among his two catches for 75 yards.
“Van Wert likes to get their athletes out in space,” continued the Bulldog mentor. “They have some dynamic athletes so we have to do a good job of containing them.”
Offensively, Defiance has used a pair of quarterbacks so far this season. Gavin Miller has completed 7 of 15 passes for 110 yards with one touchdown while Kam’Ron Rivera is two of three passing for 19 yards with an interception.
Drew Kellermeyer leads the Bulldogs with seven receptions for 111 yards, including one score.
“Both teams have about the same number of guys who will go both ways,” Cooper stated of the Cougars. “We know that we need to be better than what we were last Friday. It is something we have talked about and worked on this week in practice.”
For Defiance, Cooper feels that the Bulldogs must be better on both sides of the ball to battle with the Cougars.
“Offensively, we need to become more consistent,” Cooper said. “We need to be able to finish drives and get points out of them.”
“Defensively, we have put them in some bad positions this year and that is something we need to do a better job of,” noted the Bulldog head coach. “We need to do a better job of flipping the field and getting better field position. That is something that we can improve at offensively, defensively and on special teams.”
