WAUSEON — The start to conference play has arrived for the NWOAL and it means that there are set to be some important matchups for teams in the league this week.
Liberty Center and Wauseon are set for their 99th meeting in what is shaping up to be a crucial conference matchup while Archbold and Bryan will fight to keep each of their winning streaks alive.
The following is a preview of the NWOAL opening slate:
LIBERTY CENTER AT WAUSEON
After a 3-0 start and a fifth ranking in the inaugural 2022 state AP poll in Division V this week, Liberty Center is riding high into conference season and their first two weeks will go a long way to deciding their prospects in the NWOAL with Wauseon and Archbold to get the league started.
First, they’ll have to go through Wauseon (2-1), who they overcame last season with a 34-28 win. To replicate that success, the Tigers (3-0) will look to see continued success from their two tailbacks in Matthew Orr and Colton Kruse as well as quarterback Zane Zeiter who each combined for 208 yards of rushing in the Tigers’ 9-0 blanking of Otsego last week. Orr led the way with 88 yards on 14 carries while wideout Riley Chapa caught three passes for 53 yards and touchdown.
Wauseon is coming off a 28-12 bounceback win over rival Napoleon last week where wideout Jude Armstrong found the endzone all four times for the Indians, three of them coming off the arm of quarterback Elijah McLeod and the other coming on an interception return.
It will be a clash of two different offensive philosophies and both will hope to implement their will on the opposing defense.
This meeting is the 99th meeting between the two schools with Liberty Center holding a slight 48-45-2 lead. Over the past ten years, the two schools have played to an even 5-5 record.
BRYAN AT ARCHBOLD
Bryan and Archbold will meet for the 62nd time on the gridiron this week and both teams are coming in with heaps of momentum.
For Bryan (2-1) they have bounced back after a week one loss to Van Wert with wins over Maumee and Fairview while Archbold pushed its regular season winning streak to 23 with a 52-28 win over Lake in week three. The last time the Blue Streaks dropped a regular season game was Oct. 4, 2019 in a 39-36 loss to Liberty Center.
Archbold will be led by their bellcow running back in Carson Dominique who rumbled for 212 yards and five total touchdowns, one coming via the air, in the win against the Flyers last week.
Meanwhile Bryan’s two headed rushing attack has led the way and in their 56-13 triumph over Fairview last week Ayden Pelz ran for 130 yards on 15 carries while quarterback Jase Kepler rushed for 52 yards and three touchdowns while also throwing for a score in the win.
Archbold holds a 34-28 lead in the series and are looking for their fourth-straight win over the Golden Bears.
PATRICK HENRY AT SWANTON
Swanton put up 35 points and picked up their first win in almost two years with their 35-20 triumph over Toledo Rodgers in week three.
The Bulldogs (1-2) will look to carry over that momentum into their opening league contest with Patrick Henry (2-1) who comes in looking to rebound off of a 7-0 blanking against Columbus Grove last week.
The Patriots have had some difficulties with their spread offense in the last two weeks as they only put up 12 points in their win over Wayne Trace, but the defense has been lethal allowing just 15 points in three games thus far.
Nash Meyer leads the Patriots in rushing (45 att., 146 yds., 2 TDs) and passing (31-59, 353 yds., 5 TDs, 3 INTs) on the season with his leading wideout Landon Johnson (9 rec., 138 yds., 3 TDs) pacing all receivers.
Swanton saw their quarterback Ethan Hensley throw two touchdown passes in that win over Rogers while Cole Mitchey also took an interception back 70 yards.
Patrick Henry leads the all-time series 32-19 and are 20-3 in the last 23 meetings against the Bulldogs.
EVERGREEN AT DELTA
Delta (2-1) is riding high into the NWOAL slate after a 64-0 drubbing of Green Meadows Conference foe Paulding in week three.
Jerremiah Wolford found his way for 173 yards and four touchdowns in the win while Bryar Knapp, Caleb Lantz and Landon Lintermoot all saw scores as well.
Evergreen (2-1) is fresh off a 35-21 loss to Ottawa Hills who currently sits at second in Division VI, region 22.
The Vikings showed out on offense in their non-conference slate averaging 36 points per game in the three game slate. Against the Green Bears, quarterback Hunter Vaculik threw for 175 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 119 yards and a score.
His ability to be a dual-threat will be key against a Delta offense that has given up just 18 points per game this season.
Delta is 33-20-1 in the all-time series and is looking for their third straight win against the Vikings.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.