AYERSVILLE AT HICKSVILLE
After a week away from the gridiron due to COVID-19 protocols, Ayersville is chomping at the bit to return to action at Craig McCord Field after winning two of their first three games to start the regular season.
Awaiting the Pilots in their Green Meadows Conference opener after the cancellation of last week’s contest with Edgerton is a county rival in the Hicksville Aces.
For Ayersville, the first three outings of the season saw a balanced offensive attack with playmakers in each phase of the game as senior quarterback Jakob Trevino has proven a nose for the endzone. The Pilot signal-caller has tallied 255 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground through the first three games while passing for 328 yards and another score. Owen Berner has a team-high 279 yards and three TDs to his credit from the running back position while catching 10 passes from Trevino for 77 yards.
Ike Eiden has been the top target early in the pass game with 10 receptions for 120 yards while tight end Blake Hauenstein has seven catches on the year.
Berner has also been a magnet for contact on the defensive side with a team-high 37 tackles on the year, including a 16-tackle showing in the Pilots’ loss to Bluffton.
For Hicksville, the 2021 season has gone far from the way the Aces had hoped following the graduation of some key pieces from the 2020 squad.
Albeit against some talented offenses, Hicksville has given up 48.8 points per contest through the first four games of the season, including a 50-6 loss to Wayne Trace in its GMC lidlifter.
As the new faces get acclimated to varsity action, the connection from QB Aaron Klima to lanky wideout Jackson Bergman has been the most potent offensive source. Of Klima’s 44 completions for 673 yards and four TDs this year, 17 receptions, 383 yards and two touchdowns have been sent Bergman’s way.
Ayersville’s 38-31 victory a year ago snapped a three-game losing streak in the annual series, which Ayersville leads 29-16 all-time. The game also marks the second straight county and league rivalry game as the annual River Bowl against Tinora will kick off next Friday Sept. 24 at Craig McCord Field.
WAYNE TRACE AT TINORA
Tinora took its toughest shot in conference play since 2019 a week ago in a 16-14 escape from Antwerp but with a 1-0 start in the league race and a three-game win streak under their belts, the Rams have eyes on continuing the run of success towards a league crown.
That run will make its next turn against Wayne Trace at Coressel Stadium on Friday with the 1-3 Raiders invading with a 1-0 league mark of their own.
As always, the recipe on Domersville Road has been comprised of a bruising rushing attack and a tenacious defense and the ingredients haven’t changed for the 2021 Rams, which average over 205 yards per game on the ground and boast four 100-plus-yard rushers through four contests.
KP Delarber leads the backfield with 316 yards on 70 totes with a rushing touchdown while Christian Commisso (177 yards, one TD), Brandon Edwards (165 yards, two TDs, 8.4 yards per carry) and Cole Anders (122 yards, two TDs) all have the potential to have big days on the ground.
Commisso also leads the Rams defensively with 37 tackles while recording 2.5 sacks. Standout defensive lineman Javen Gaines has four sacks to his credit this season with 27 takedowns while Gavin Eckert (26 tackles), Edwards (14) and Brayden Roesti (12) all have an interception this year.
A needed breakthrough came a week ago for Wayne Trace as the Raiders earned the first win of the Matt Holden era in dominant fashion, holding Hicksville to negative-25 yards rushing and 140 yards overall in a 50-6 shelling. QB Cooper Wenzlick had two passing TDs and a rushing score as the Raiders had a balanced showing offensively with 218 rush yards and 135 pass yards in the blowout win.
In the starting QB role, Wenzlick has had 585 yards through the air and five scores with sophomore Tucker Antoine tallying 31 catches for 223 yards and two TDs and Dylan Hildebrand catching 13 balls for 186 yards and two scores.
A win for Tinora would put the Rams up 26-22 in the all-time series between the two squads.
ANTWERP AT FAIRVIEW
Friday’s GMC tilt in Sherwood will bring two teams together that have hopes on continued improvement as a 2-2 Antwerp squad tries to regroup after nearly nabbing an upset of preseason league favorite Tinora and a 1-3 Fairview outfit aims for the first win streak of the Phil Mauro era.
From the Archer perspective, a pair of safeties made the difference as Tinora picked up two-pointers in the first and third quarters in a 16-14 final result.
Sophomore QB Carson Altimus found Kaden Recker 10 times for 157 yards and a score and the Archers fell, despite not turning the ball over against Tinora. Altimus has an impressive 991 yards, 11 TDs and just three picks in his second year at the varsity level on the season, with five different Archers in triple digits in the receiving game. Recker’s 13 catches for 196 yards and a TD lead the way while senior Jagger Landers leads the team with 20 receptions for 188 yards and three TDs. Hunter Sproles (12 catches, 196 yards, two TDs), Landon Brewer (11 catches, 143 yards, two TDs) and Parker Moore (seven catches, 106 yards, two TDs) all are formidable targets for Antwerp.
For Fairview and Mauro, a 21-0 blanking at Paulding provided the first victory after a grueling non-league grind as the running game provided all three scores offensively. QB Brady Karzynow showed off some athleticism with 106 yards and two short TD runs against the Panthers while completing 10-of-19 passes for 128 yards.
The Apache defense did the rest, forcing three Paulding turnovers to offset five giveaways by the Fairview offense while allowing just 88 yards through the air and no Paulding points.
PAULDING AT EDGERTON
A team donning maroon will claim victory Friday in Williams County, that is for certain.
After a matchup with Ayersville was cancelled due to COVID-19, Edgerton found an opportunity in a home matchup against Oregon Cardinal Stritch on Saturday. The Bulldogs nearly made the late move pay off with a win before a go-ahead TD by Stritch QB Thomas Foust gave the Cardinals the lead and eventually the victory in a 32-30 shootout.
The Bulldogs will look to get their conference slate off on the right foot with a home tilt against Paulding in its GMC debut. The Panthers’ offensive struggles continued for a third straight week in the team’s second straight shutout defeat against Fairview.
Junior Nash Saylor was a bright spot in the defensive unit for Paulding, picking off Fairview three times in the setback. Classmate Dawson Lamb leads the team in rushing with 229 yards on 65 totes while Brayden Sanders has proven to be a weapon in the pass game (17 catches, 213 yards) and return game (four kick returns, 31 yards per return).
Meanwhile, Edgerton’s offense has seen sparks fly recently with bruising runner Warren Nichols (350 yards, five TDs) leading the rushing game along with dual threat QB Corey Everetts (526 pass yards, nine TDs, 219 rush yards, four TDs) and top receivers Carter Herman (12 catches, 245 yards, four TDs) and Kadyn Picillo (seven catches, 201 yards, four TDs).
