Crunch time has arrived with just three weeks left in the 2022 regular season as the busy race for Green Meadows Conference supremacy will get some clarity in the games to come.
Headlining the sprint to the finish is the matchup between two of the top four teams in the Division VII Region 26 computer points with Ayersville welcoming Antwerp to Craig McCord Field in a battle of two teams with a combined 13 straight victories.
Whoever claims that battle of league unbeatens will have a leg up down the stretch but Edgerton will have plenty to say with games against Tinora and Antwerp to close out the regular season following this Friday’s home clash with Hicksville.
In the other two conference games, both Tinora and Wayne Trace have plenty to play for despite multiple league losses as wins are crucial to picking up computer points and earning one of the 16 playoff spots in Division V and VI, respectively.
The following is a preview of week eight games in the GMC, except for Ayersville-Antwerp, which is previewed elsewhere in this section:
TINORA AT PAULDING
Last year marked the first-ever meeting between Tinora and Paulding in the Panthers’ return to the GMC. The Rams took that contest 45-6 and the Green and White will have eyes on more of the same heading into the program’s first-ever trip to Keysor Field in Paulding on Friday.
Tinora (4-3, 2-2 GMC) dealt with adversity heading into last week’s River Bowl showdown with rival Ayersville as head coach Kenny Krouse was placed on administrative leave and assistant Jeff Schliesser guided the Rams as interim coach. Tinora was held to 155 yards of offense and their second lowest scoring output of the season by the rival Pilots in a 22-6 setback to snap a six-year win streak in the rivalry. Brandon Edwards was the top offensive option against the Pilots, tallying 74 rush yards and 69 receiving yards on four catches as the Rams were held out of the endzone and scored on two Jacob Bishop field goals from 37 and 21 yards out.
Edwards leads the Rams with 492 yards and two TDs on the ground while Dallas Dachenhaus has emerged as a solid second rushing option with 368 yards and two scores.
For Paulding (1-6, 1-3 GMC), turnovers were a killer as the Panthers committed four turnovers, losing two of five fumbles, against Hicksville in a 34-15 loss to the previously winless Aces. The Maroon and White managed 190 yards offensively, with Colten Hunt and Jacob Fife completing touchdown passes to Caleb Larson (four catches, 58 yards) and Larkin Yates (two catches, 39 yards), respectively.
Fife leads the team in passing with 623 yards and five TD tosses while Jesse Shaffer (222 yards) and Dawson Lamb (218 yards, one TD) pace the rushing attack and Larson’s 19 catches and 315 yards lead the receiving corps, along with Brayden Sanders (14 catches, 194 yards, 2 TDs).
WAYNE TRACE AT FAIRVIEW
After exploding for 40 points in a win over Hicksville on Sept. 16, Wayne Trace has scored just 12 points combined the last two weeks but the 2-5 Raiders (1-3 GMC) will look to get back to winning ways Friday with a trip to Sherwood.
The 51st meeting between the Raiders and Apaches will see a pair of offenses still trying to find their footings as Wayne Trace has tallied 96 points in seven contests (13.7 ppg) and Fairview (0-7, 0-4 GMC) has put up 43 so far (6.1 ppg) following its 28-0 setback to Edgerton last week.
Wayne Trace battled gamely with county rival and league-leading Antwerp before falling 28-6, the second fewest points the Archers have scored this season. Kyle Slade tallied 103 yards rushing and the only TD for the Raiders while Kyle Stoller completed 11-of-17 passes for 106 yards.
Against Edgerton, Fairview did hold the Bulldogs to seven points in each quarter but were stifled in eh yeardage category, 318-148. Brett Grine led the rushing attack for the Black and Gold with 40 yards on 16 attempts while Kaiden Kern caught two passes for 74 yards.
Fairview leads the all-time series between the conference foes, 32-16-2.
HICKSVILLE AT EDGERTON
Hicksville got off the losing schneid for the first time in 11 games in week seven against Paulding in a 34-15 home victory, the kind of shot in the arm the 1-6 Aces (1-3 GMC) were in desperate hopes for.
Next on the schedule are the 6-1 Edgerton Bulldogs (3-1 GMC) as the Route 49 rivals clash on the gridiron for the 56th time. For Hicksville, the emergence of junior George Green saw the Aces’ running back rack up three touchdowns on the ground and rush for 161 yards to power the Red and Black to the league victory. Brant Langham and Brody Balser helped make it an all-phases win for the Aces, recording a kickoff return and fumble return touchdown, respectively.
Green now leads the Aces with 276 yards rushing this season, just ahead of QB Brody Balser (569 pass yards, two TDs, 202 rush yards, two TDs) while Langham (27 catches, 218 yards, one TD) paces the receiving corps with Aaron Klima (16 catches, 194 yards).
Meanwhile, Edgerton comes in with confidence and back-to-back wins under its belt following a 28-0 win over Fairview. QB Corey Everetts led a balanced effort with 153 pass yards and 30 rush yards with two total TDs as Edgerton put up 174 yards rushing and 153 passing in the solid showing. Warren Nichols led the way with 97 yards on the ground whie Riley Kollar and Kadyn Picillo had four receptions each.
Everetts continues to lead the Bulldogs offensively with 1,130 yards, 13 TDs and one interception while rushing for a team-best 540 yards and 10 TDs on 96 attempts. Picillo is Everetts’ top target with 26 catches, 446 yards and six touchdowns.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.