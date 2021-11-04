Liberty Center and Columbus Grove are set to meet for the first time since 1999 in the second round of the Division VI state playoffs on Saturday at Clymer Stadium in Columbus Grove.
The last time they met was also in the second round of the playoffs and ended in a 35-28 loss for the Bulldogs.
This time around, the Northwest Conference champion Bulldogs (11-0) enter as the No. 4 seed in Region 22 against No. 5 seed Liberty Center (9-2), which finished second in the NWOAL this season behind undefeated Archbold.
The Tigers earned a 40-14 win at home over Bluffton in the first round of the playoffs last week, marking the last time they will play at revamped Kip Kern Field at Rex Lingruen Tiger Stadium in 2021.
“It was great,” Liberty Center head coach Casey Mohler said of the ability to get a home playoff game. “Anytime you can play in front of your home community and get the support that our fans give us is great. We really enjoy it, especially since we’re still in the honeymoon stage of our new facility. So it was great and our kids really enjoyed it.”
It was a slow start though for the Tigers who at one point were down in the second quarter 14-7. But they scored 33 unanswered behind 104 yards and two touchdowns by senior halfback Tejay Moore.
Moore, who is one part of a twofold backfield for the Tigers, has 729 yards and 10 touchdowns on 106 carries this season while his counterpart, junior fullback Matthew Orr, has 817 yards and 15 touchdowns on 143 carries.
But everyone, including Columbus Grove head coach Andy Schafer, knows that Liberty Center will be able to run the ball. But what sophomore quarterback Zane Zeiter has been able to do behind center (55-98, 784 yards, seven TDs), has surprised some people.
“Obviously, I’ve been around the game of football long enough to know what Liberty Center is. Smash-mouth, run the football. So I was kind of shocked when I just finally put on the tape and I was like, ‘What are they doing in a shotgun formation?’ I wasn’t expecting that,” Schafer said. “But it’s really simple if you want to stop a team that has the option to pass it on first and second down, you have to force them into third-and-long situations where you know what is coming.”
If there is anything anyone can be sure about, it’s that getting into situations where this Columbus Grove defense knows what is coming probably isn’t a good idea.
This season, the Bulldogs are giving up just 7.6 points per game and have only given up more than one touchdown twice this season, against Leipsic and Allen East. They are especially stout against the run, giving up just 83.4 yards per game on the ground to opponent.
“It is a cause for concern since we’re a team that likes to run the ball quite a bit. But I don’t know that any team has been successful against them offensively,” Mohler said. “Looking at their scores and how many points they gave up, Leipsic scored 21 points but one of those was a defensive touchdown. So we’re gonna have our work cut out for us. It’s probably gonna be one of the top defenses we’ve seen.”
On the other end of the ball for the Bulldogs, they have been led all season by senior running back Colin Metzger, who is second in the NWC in rushing with 1,274 yards and 24 touchdowns on 199 carries.
Metzger carried a younger team through some early season games, but now that it has reached week 12, Schafer has seen the rest of his team come along as well.
“Early in the year, Colin kind of bought us some games because we were pretty young and inexperienced in certain positions,” Schafer said. “I think once you get to week 12, you don’t have any inexperience on the field anymore. Everybody’s playing at a high level. Colin got the bulk of our carries but we feel real strong about our edge players.”
The edge players in question, Jackson Schroeder (19 catches, 381 yards, three TDs) and Braxton Baxter (12 catches, 195 yards) will also play a big role as will the play of quarterback Brenton Renner (53-of-98, 861 yards, seven TDs).
“Our receivers are extremely talented at blocking. So we get a lot of screens and short gain throws that produce big plays after the catch. That’s kind of the name of our game,” explained Schafer. “So if you load the box, we can stretch it horizontally and if you stay out wide with those guys, we’re going to hit you with Colin up the middle.”
Mohler knows too that stopping Metzger is the No. 1 focus for the Tigers defense, but he also knows that this team wouldn’t be undefeated if not for a talented overall team around him.
“By no means are they a one-trick pony,” Mohler said. “They’ve got athletes out on the edges where they can get the ball down the field, or throw it to him short, or just let him make plays. And they do a good job of getting (Metzger) the ball in different places. You talk about stopping one guy but you really have to defend from sideline to sideline, even just him.”
Both teams will look to advance to the final 16 in the state with a win, which would setup a matchup on Saturday, Nov. 13 against either No. 1 seed Archbold or No. 9 seed Collins Western Reserve.
