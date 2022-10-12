SOUTHVIEW AT NAPOLEON
Despite five losses in eight games, the battle-tested Napoleon Wildcats have their own destiny in front of them as two wins to cap off the season will ensure the first non-COVID playoff berth for the program since 2013 in head coach Tyler Swary’s first season.
The first step in that path comes Friday against the Sylvania Southview Cougars (6-2, 3-2 NLL) at Buckenmeyer Stadium in the Wildcats’ (3-2 NLL) home finale. Both teams’ two league losses have come to league-leading Perrysburg and 7-1 Anthony Wayne. Southview enters Friday’s matchup with back-to-back wins over Maumee and Bowling Green, though the win over BG was by just a single point against the 2-6 Bobcats, 14-13. Southview can put up points in a hurry, outsourcing their three non-league opponents 182-14 and putting up 51 points against winless Maumee in week seven, but have not beaten a team with more than two wins this year. Isaac Sexton leads the team with 484 yards and seven TDs on the ground while junior Emite Lamb has a team-best 32 catches for 404 yards and four scores with junior Avery Offenburg (24-of-37, 370 yards, three TDs, zero INTs) and sophomore Will Mayzes (32-of-57, 281 yards, four TDs, six INTs) splitting time at quarterback.
Napoleon took its lumps in week eight against powerhouse Anthony Wayne (No. 15 Division II) in a 28-0 loss, being held to 124 total yards with two turnovers and 80 yards rushing. Senior Andrew Williams will get another shot at breaking the 1,000-yard mark on the ground with 956 yards and nine TDs on 147 carries this season while also leading the Wildcats with 20 catches for 299 yards and four touchdowns. Preston Speaks and Lawson Seibel have 261 and 232 rush yards, respectively, to help spell Williams in the run game.
Napoleon leads the series against Southview 9-4, with four straight wins dating back to a 20-14 Cougar win in 2017.
LAKOTA AT EDON
The rubber match between Edon and Lakota will come Friday at Leanne Field as the Bombers (4-4) play their home finale in a non-league tilt against the 2-6 Raiders.
Edon played in another high-scoring thriller against Division VII No. 14 Norwalk St. Paul in a 60-52 loss on Friday as sophomore QB Kyler Sapp rolled up an astounding 552 pass yards and seven total touchdowns. The Edon field general’s outing was 20th all-time in state history for a single game, and ups his season total to 2,228 yards and 21 TD passes on the year. The receiving corps is deep with three different 100-yard receivers against the Flyers, led by Caden Nester (60 catches, 781 yards, seven TDs), who caught 11 balls for 157 yards vs. St. Paul. Max Radabaugh had 10 catches for 234 yards and a score to boost his season total to 379 yards and four TDs on 23 catches while Carter Kiess (nine catches, 110 yards, two TDs vs. St. Paul) has 49 catches, 709 yards and eight TDs on the year.
For Division VI Lakota, things have been close but disappointing with a 6-0 loss to 4-4- Northwood, a 41-31 loss to 4-4 Willard and a 15-9 loss to 6-2 Margaretta on the slate. The Raiders earned their first win since week one last Friday with a 41-7 win over Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic.
Edon took last year’s meeting in Kansas, Ohio by a 38-24 margin while Lakota defeated the Bombers 49-26 in 2020.
DANBURY AT STRYKER
After meeting four times in two years, Stryker and Danbury will tangle for the only time in 2022 as both teams look to stay in contention for the fourth and final seed in the upcoming Northern 8 Football Conference playoffs in two weeks.
The Panthers (4-3, 1-3 N8FC) and Lakers (2-4, 1-3 N8FC) are tied for fourth place in the conference, a spot that would earn a semifinal spot in the league tournament on Oct. 28 against the regular season victor. The league’s fifth-place finisher would have the option to play the sixth-place team in the league in a tilt on Oct. 28.
Stryker enters smarting from a 40-14 loss at the hands of Harlan King’s Crusaders that saw the Panthers fall behind 26-0 in the first half and record just 105 yards rushing and commit a pair of turnovers. Levi Barnum had 115 yards rushing and a touchdown while catching 10 passes for 91 yards and a score but suffered an injury against the Crusaders and did not return to the game. His status against Danbury is not known and Barnum’s absence would leave a major void as the senior has tallied 920 rush yards and 13 TDs while catching 30 passes for 456 yards and nine more scores. QB Jacob Cadwell (114-of-165, 1,199 yards, 15 TDs, two INTs) will take on a larger role wit Jacob Myers (36 catches, 237 yards), Mateo Villanueva (20 catches, 284 yards, three TDs) and Elijah Juillard (20 catches, 167 yards, two TDs) remaining as top targets.
Meanwhile, Danbury got off a three-game losing skid against the three top teams in the Northern 8 standings by defeating winless Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic 38-16 a week ago. Big plays were key for the Lakers against SMCC, returning an interception for a touchdown in the first quarter while ripping off a 65-yard touchdown run and 67-yard touchdown reception in the second half to down the Panthers.
TEKONSHA (MICH.) AT HOLGATE
With its five conference games in the books, Holgate will face a pair of Wolverine State opponents in home contests the final two weeks of the regular season. Saturday’s home contest will be far from a tune-up, however, as the Tigers (5-2, 4-1 N8FC) will battle the 6-1 Tekonsha Indians of the B Division of the Southern Michigan 8-man Football League.
Tekonsha has rebounded in a major way from an opening-week loss to Camden Frontier (36-6) by demolishing conference opponents by an average score of 63-12. The Indians’ potent offense is powered by a rushing game averaging 380.6 yards per game, paced by senior QB Wyatt Blashfield, who has racked up 1,057 yards and 15 TDs passing on just 41-of-65 attempts while accruing 1,379 yards and 15 scores on 107 attempts. His backfield mate is a dual threat in junior Xander Kilbourn, who has 879 yards and 15 rushing TDs on just 76 carries while catching 15 passes for 300 yards and three TDs. Seniors Isaac Henry (11 catches, 322 yards, five TDs) and Jake Boring (seven catches, 277 yards, five TDs) aid in the powerhouse scoring attack.
Holgate has proven its skill at scoreboard building with 36.2 ppg this season, a figure that took a ding in the Tigers’ conference finale at Toledo Christian, a 43-6 shelling. The rout notwithstanding, the battery of QB Xavier McCord (74-of-108, 1,411 yards, 15 TDs), running back Chris Plotts (459 yards, six TDs) and receivers Ezekiel Belmares (34 catches, 545 yards, six TDs) and Dylan Boecker (21 catches, 511 yards, seven TDs) will provide a challenging core for Tekonsha to tangle with. Isaac DeLong also provides a weapon in the special teams realm with two kick return touchdowns on the year.
MANCHESTER AT HILLTOP
Hilltop is in search of their second win of the season and they’ll welcome in the Manchester Panthers who will drive in four and half hours from Adams County.
The Cadets (1-7) come into the contest following a 56-0 blanking at the hands of North Central that saw running back Branson Heisey run for 75 yards on 17 carries but only saw the team gain 55 yards total. They gave up 257 yards on the ground. Heisey leads the team on the season with 58 carries for 139 yards.
Manchester (2-6) have won two of their past three contests but are coming off a 50-8 loss to Conotton Valley last week. Their two wins are both over club teams that have a combined record of 2-9. This will be the first ever meeting between the two schools.
MONTPELIER AT MARGARETTA
After a 60-14 loss to Ottawa Hills last week Montpelier will travel to Castalia to take on a Margaretta team that currently has its highest win total since 2010.
This year’s Polar Bears are 6-2 coming into the contest following a 29-26 loss to Gibsonburg last week and have a chance to get their highest win total since 2002 with a win over Montpelier (2-6) this week.
The Locomotives are led by their quarterback Grant Girrell who has thrown for 722 yards, five touchdowns and 12 interceptions on the season. Brennen Friend leads the team on the ground with 325 yards on 66 carries for three scores.
Margaretta is led by their run game and Jake Boggs, who has 804 yards and 10 touchdowns on 137 carries this season. He’s rushed for over 100 yards five times this season with the latest being a 21 carry, 124 yard outburst against Gibsonburg.
This is the second meeting between the two schools with last year’s 35-8 win by the Polar Bears being the first.
NORTH CENTRAL AT PETERSBURG-SUMMERFIELD
North Central can smell a playoff appearance in their first season ever as a football program.
They’ve won four-straight games and have pitched shutouts in three of those contests. Currently the Eagles (6-2) sit at 10th in Division VII, Region 26 and control their own destiny for the playoffs.
Joey Burt has put on a clinic on the ground rushing for 926 yards and 11 scores on 123 carries for the Eagles. He had 128 yards and three scores last week in their 56-0 blanking of Hilltop. Cam Laney scored twice via the run and also threw a touchdown pass in the game.
This week they’ll travel to Petersburg, Michigan to take on Summerfield (3-4) who have lost three of their last four contests. That includes a 40-26 loss to Erie-Mason and a 23-22 loss to Adrian Madison, both of which North Central have beaten on the season.
