Leipsic at Crestline
Leipsic steps out of BVC play this week as the Vikings (5-0) head to Crestline to face the 2-3 Bulldogs.
Crestline is in the middle of eight-game stretch of BVC opponents. When an opening in schedules came, the Bulldogs filled the spot with games against the BVC in 2019 and 2020.
The Vikings are off to a 5-0 start, thanks to a punishing ground attack. They average 266.2 yards rushing a game. Leipsic, who is second in the latest Division VII, Region 26 computer poll, is just as stout on defense. They have the top defense in the BVC, allowing just 221.4 yards per game.
Crestline enters the contest with a 2-3 record after being blanked by Arlington 33-0.
The Bulldogs allowed 309 yards on the ground to the Red Devils in the loss.
Liberty-Benton at Pandora-Gilboa
Liberty-Benton, one of four teams still unbeaten in BVC play, will look to improve to 4-0 in the conference when the Eagles head to Pandora to face the Rockets of Pandora-Gilboa.
The Eagles improved to 4-1 on the season after a 49-0 whitewashing of Van Buren.
Liberty-Benton currently sits in the eighth and final playoff spot in Division V, Region 18.
The Eagles are averaging 35 points a game while allowing 16. Liberty-Benton is holding its own on defense, holding teams to 260 yards a game.
Pandora-Gilboa enters 2-3 and 1-2 in the BVC. The Rockets are coming off a tough loss to McComb, 30-14. The Rockets feature the second-best passer in the BVC in Silas Schmenk, who has thrown for 1,172 yards and 12 touchdowns through five games.
Ottawa-Glandorf at Celina
Coming off a big win in overtime, the Titans of Ottawa-Glandorf head to Celina to face the Bulldogs.
O-G enters at 4-1, and are a perfect 4-0 in Western Buckeye League play. The Titans, who are fifth in the Division IV, Region 14 computer poll, needed a missed field goal at the end of regulation last week to force the extra session.
The Titans scored first in overtime, then got a stop on defense to get the victory.
Celina comes into the contest at 3-2 and 2-2 in the WBL. The Bulldogs come in on a two-game winning streak, edging Elida (42-38) and Lima Bath (26-21). The Bulldogs entered the fourth quarter tied at 14 with Bath last week.
Quarterback Cooper Jones accounted for all four scores for the Bulldogs in the win. He ran for 133 yards and three scores, plus was 13 of 20 passing for 84 yards and a score.
Crestview at Columbus Grove
The Bulldogs snapped a two-game losing streak last week when they knocked out Paulding 47-9 in Northwest Conference play. Grove features a potent passing attack, led by quarterback Blake Reynolds. Reynolds has completed 63 of 122 passes for 896 yards in five games.
His favorite targets are Alex Schneider (26 catches, 426 yards), Gabe Clement (14 catches, 184 yards), Tayt Birnesser (8 catches, 116 yards) and Zac Ridenour (8 catches, 107 yards).
Crestview enters the game as one of two teams who have yet to lose in NWC action. The Knights, who are fighting for a playoff spot, come in at 3-2 overall. They have won three in a row, including a 41-21 win at Bluffton last week.
The Knights come in with the top running attack in the NWC. They average 332.8 yards a game on the ground, led by Brody Brecht, who has run for 912 yards and seven scores already this season.
Crestview has also allowed the fewest first downs this season in the NWC, with 54.
