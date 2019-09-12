LEIPSIC at VANLUE
A pair of unbeaten teams hook up in Vanlue Friday as the Wildcats entertain Leipsic to kick off Blanchard Valley Conference play.
Vanlue comes in after a 34-14 win over Ridgedale. Running back Xavier Temple did most the damage, running for 258 yards and four scores.
Vanlue is 2-0 for the first time since 2010.
The Vikings have taken a more methodical approach. In a 28-14 win over Columbus Grove, Leipsic managed 389 yards of offense.
The running game has carried the Vikings so far. Cole Williamson has run for 245 yards in two games while Juan Pena had added 161.
VAN BUREN AT PANDORA-GILBOA
In another BVC opener, Van Buren (1-1) heads into Putnam county to face the Rockets of Pandora-Gilboa.
Van Buren struggled on offense last week in a 21-11 loss to Otsego. The Black Knights managed just 117 yards, with 33 coming on the ground. They’ll face a Pandora-Gilboa team that won for the first time this season when they downed Bluffton 27-9.
Quarterback Silas Schmenk is the top passer in the BVC. Through two games, he is 37 of 63 for 548 yards with six touchdowns and five interceptions. He is also the top runner for the Rockets with 107 yards.
ST. MARYS AT OTTAWA-GLANDORF
A pair of perennial Western Buckeye League title contenders will square off in Ottawa on Friday as St. Marys tries to regroup from a devastating overtime loss to rival Wapakoneta while O-G is on a high from a lopsided win at Elida.
Jacob Balbaugh racked up six touchdown passes on 10-of-11 passing for the Titans (1-1, 1-0 WBL) in a 51-7 victory while rushing for another. Brennan Blevins hauled in three of the scores in a 110-yard outing.
Ty Howell put St. Marys (1-1, 0-1 WBL) ahead with 7:44 left on a 75-yard punt return but Wapak rallied with a halfback pass for a score with 1:23 left to force OT before picking off the Roughriders in the extra session.
STRYKER AT PITTSFORD (MICH.)
Stryker’s goal for the program’s first win since its renewal last season will continue with a road trip to Pittsford, Michigan.
Pittsford, an enrollment of 176, is 1-1 with a 34-14 win over Morenci and an 18-0 loss to Petersburg Summerfield.
Meanwhile, Stryker fell to Whiteford (Mich.) last week by a 60-12 margin, allowing more than 400 yards on just 27 plays by the Bobcats. Panther QB Payton Woolace threw a pair of touchdown passes in the setback.
HILLTOP AT FREMONT ST. JOSEPH (SAT.)
After earning its first win of the season against Antwerp, Hilltop will try to create a win streak as the Cadets trek to Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic on Saturday.
The two-headed monster of Dan Shilling and Hayden Brown each eclipsed the 160-yard mark for Hilltop on 11 carries apiece, combining for four touchdowns while the Cadets outscored Antwerp 35-6 in the first and fourth quarters combined.
The Crimson Streaks of Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic are still searching for their first victory of the season after falling to a pair of fellow parochial schools in Oregon Cardinal Stritch (42-14) and Norwalk St. Paul (49-0).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.