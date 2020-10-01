SHERWOOD – Green Meadows Conference co-leaders Fairview and Tinora each return home Friday night as the two schools resume conference play on their home fields.
Unbeaten Tinora (4-0 overall, 4-0 GMC) welcomes in Defiance County rival Ayersville (2-3, 2-3) while the Apaches (5-0, 4-0 GMC) will host Edgerton (3-2, 2-2).
The other GMC game this week is a battle of Paulding County rivals as Antwerp (0-5, 0-4) visits Raider Field to take on Wayne Trace (2-3, 1-3).
Meanwhile, Hicksville (2-3) goes out of the league this week to play at Delphos Jefferson (0-5).
EDGERTON AT FAIRVIEW
After opening the season with four straight home games, Edgerton will hit the road for the second straight week as the Bulldogs face a big challenge when they visit Fairview.
Last week, Edgerton hit the road for the first time and rolled past host Paulding 49-0 in a battle of future Green Meadows Conference opponents.
In that contest, the Bulldog defense limited the Panthers to 147 yards of total offense in posting the shutout. Junior Gannon Ripke also had a big contest for Edgerton, totaling 101 rushing yards while also adding 73 receiving yards.
After suffering back-to-back losses to Hicksville and Tinora to open the season, Edgerton currently is riding a three-game winning streak over Antwerp (47-13), Ayersville (42-6) and Paulding. The Bulldogs will look to build on that Friday but will face a big challenge from the Apaches.
Fairview continues to score points in bunches, with the Apaches’ season low of 47 coming against Wayne Trace in week one. The black and gold followed that up with 50 against Hicksville before putting up 63 in a victory over Ayersville. Fairview has since blanked Woodlan, Ind. 69-0 before recording a 56-6 victory last week at Antwerp.
Quarterback Doug Rakes enters the contest coming off a night where he ran for 177 yards on the ground and threw for 297 more. Rakes also accounted for eight touchdowns on the night, five coming via the rushing game and three in the passing attack.
The last time Fairview was held under 40 points in a regular season contest dates to October 4 of last season, a 35-7 win over Wayne Trace at Raider Field. The Apaches have won 14 straight regular season contests going back to a season-opening loss to Wauseon a year ago.
HICKSVILLE AT
DELPHOS JEFFERSON
The Aces (2-3) step out of GMC play and will head to Delphos. Hicksville is coming off a tough 38-31 loss at Ayersville.
Landon Turnbull leads the Aces in both passing (655 yards) and rushing (489 yards). Kole Wertman is right behind in rushing with 457 yards.
Jackson Bergman (21 catches, 267 yards) and Kyler Baird (14 catches, 197 yards) are the top pass catchers.
Bergman and Chase Railing lead the team on defense with two sacks each.
Jefferson (0-5) put up a season-high in points in a 62-56 loss at Bluffton last week.
The problem for the Wildcats this season has been defense. Jefferson is last in the NWC in total yards allowed (473.4) and rushing yards (342.2). Jeffcat QB Colin Bailey is the main offensive threat, having rushed for an NWC-best 800 yards and 10 TDs on 103 attempts while passing for 530 yards and five scores. Andrew Miller is the top Jefferson passcatcher with 13 receptions, 283 yards and three touchdowns.
ANTWERP AT WAYNE TRACE
A Paulding County rivalry gets renewed Friday night at Raider Field when Antwerp makes the trip southeast to Wayne Trace.
The visiting Archers come into the matchup looking for their first win of the season and enter the game hoping to break a ten-game losing streak to the Raiders. Antwerp’s last win in the series dates to 2008, a 35-21 victory by the Archers.
Antwerp enters the game averaging eight points and 163 yards of total offense per contest while the Archers allow 39 points and 418 yards per game.
Freshman signal-caller Carson Altimus leads the blue and white offense and has completed 63 of 107 passes on the season for 602 yards and three touchdowns. Senior Dylan Hines, freshman Landon Brewer and senior Jordan Buerkle all are in double digits in receptions on the season.
Hines tops the Archers with 17 catches for 116 yards while Brewer has hauled in 15 catches for 117 yards. Buerkle adds 11 receptions for 207 yards for Antwerp.
Antwerp will look for improvement in the running game, both offensively and defensively. The Archers average only 36 yards a game on the ground, led by junior Chase Clark with 99 yards on the season, while the blue and white gives up 297 per game.
Sophomore Parker Moore tops the Archers with 30 tackles with junior Jagger Landers adding 29.5 stops this season. That duo will lead the Antwerp defense in its pursuit to contain a Wayne Trace offense that has put up 289 yards per game and just under 20 points a contest on the year.
The Raiders are also led by their quarterback in senior Trevor Speice, who enters the contest with 889 passing yards and nine touchdown passes.
Wayne Trace has a trio of receivers in double digits for receptions as well, led by senior Owen Manz with 18 receptions for 323 yards. Senior Cameron Cox adds a dozen catches for 181 yards while senior Gabe Sutton chips in 11 receptions for 200 yards.
A consistent rushing attack also has been a challenge for Wayne Trace as the Raiders average 83 yards a night. Sophomore Kyle Slade is the top runner with 179 yards on 40 carries while Speice also adds 140 yards on the year for the red, white and blue.
Leading the Wayne Trace defense is Speice with 53 tackles while Manz adds 33 stop and senior Jacob Stouffer has recorded 32. Junior Brayson Parrish tops the Raiders with seven tackles for a loss and six sacks. The Raider defense gives up 31 points per game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.