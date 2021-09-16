BRYAN — NWOAL play is in full go now as we enter week five of the football season and many teams are looking to keep the momentum going, while others are seeking a bounceback win.
Teams like Delta are looking to keep some momentum going as the Panthers have rattled off three straight wins after a season-opening loss to Ayersville.
But others like Wauseon are hoping to get their winning mojo back after a heartbreaking overtime loss to Liberty Center last week.
Here is the NWOAL roundup for week five of high school football.
DELTA (3-1, 1-0 NWOAL)
AT BRYAN (2-2, 0-1 NWOAL)
The Panthers are off to their best start since 2015 after a 43-14 victory over Evergreen. This week, they’ll look for their first 2-0 start in NWOAL play since 2014.
They’ll be led by their quarterback James Ruple, who led the team in rushing against the Vikings with six carries for 111 yards and two touchdowns and running back Joshua Tresnan-Reighard, who carried the ball 18 times for 91 yards.
Bryan on the other hand is looking to bounce back from a 33-15 blowout loss at the hands of Archbold.
Korbin Shepherd will lead the Golden Bears in the backfield after totaling 128 yards and two touchdowns last week against the Bluestreaks.
A win for the Panthers would be their first over Bryan since 2015. The Bears have dominated the series over the past ten years, winning eight of the last ten.
SWANTON (0-4, 0-1 NWOAL)
AT WAUSEON (2-2, 0-1 NWOAL)
Swanton is still looking for their first victory in 2021 after a 41-7 loss to Patrick Henry last week. The Bulldogs have lost 12 of their last 13 games dating back to last year.
But getting the win won’t come easy this week as they’ll go up against a battle tested Wauseon team who’s two losses came in close defeated to state ranked Tinora and Liberty Center. The Indians fell to the Tigers 34-28 in overtime last week, marking their second straight overtime game.
The Indians are led by Elijah McLeod, who put up 320 yards three touchdowns on 20 of 38 passing and two interceptions in the loss to Liberty Center last week. Jude Armstrong (11 rec., 144 yds., 1 TD) and Sam Smith (seven rec., 104 yds., 1 TD) led the way in receiving.
The Indians have controlled the series the past ten years winning eight of the last ten matchups. The last win for the Bulldogs in the series was in 2017.
P. HENRY (3-1, 1-0 NWOAL) AT
EVERGREEN (2-2, 0-1 NWOAL)
Evergreen is looking to curtail their recent slide of two games after starting the season off 2-0. They’ll look to do so against a Patrick Henry team fresh off their league opening win over Swanton 41-7.
The Vikings fell for the second straight time to Delta last week in blowout fashion 43-14. Do-it-all quarterback Payton Boucher will be the biggest factor in trying to get the Vikings back on track. He had 107 yards and a touchdown on 12 of 17 passing last week. Landen Vance led the team in receiving with 115 yards on 10 catches.
As for the Patriots, their spread offense has worked well so far this season and it continued an upward trend against Swanton as Nash Meyer went 15 of 19 through the air for 153 yards and four touchdowns, all to different receivers.
Patrick Henry is hoping they are back to their 2019 form, where they started the season 4-1 and went all the way to the state semifinals.
The Patriots have dominated the series as of late, going 9-1 over the past ten seasons with the only loss coming in 2017.
