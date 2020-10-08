Of the eight Northwest Ohio Athletic League squads, six will compete in week one of the all-in postseason.
Bryan is the lone Division IV area squad playing in the first round as the 4-2 Golden Bears will host 2-4 Lorain Clearview on Saturday while Patrick Henry is the lone league squad in Division VII with a clash against 1-5 Vanlue at Big Red Stadium on tap for Friday.
Swanton, the lone local squad in Division V with a first-round date, will travel to Lima Bath in a battle of squads with a 1-11 combined mark but both battle-tested by brutal league schedules.
LORAIN CLEARVIEW AT BRYAN
Bryan will make its second playoff appearance in the last three years on Saturday against a 2-4 Lorain Clearview squad entering the postseason on a three-game losing skid.
The running game will likely play a major role in the Division IV tilt as the Bears garnered 177 yards and three TDs from junior Korbin Shepard in a 44-7 win over Swanton. Meanwhile, rushing defense has been an Achilles’ heel for the Clippers, which surrendered 426 yards on the ground last week in a 40-14 loss to Sullivan Black River and gave up 274 yards to Oberlin Firelands in a 55-0 week four blanking.
Shepard has 470 yards and five TDs rushing this season to his credit, backing up a potent passing attack between senior QB Ethan Wasson (69-105, 889 yards, nine TDs) and passing targets Titus Rohrer (6-6, Jr., 23 catches, 296 yards, four TDs), Caleb Kepler (5-8, Sr., 16 catches, 259 yards, two TDs) and Dacota Shaw (6-3, Sr., nine catches, 169 yards, 2 TDs).
Senior QB Robert Davis (5-10, 195, 88-155, 1,052 yards, seven TDs) is the signal-caller for the Clippers while leading the rushing game with 141 yards and a score.
5-10 speedster Hiram Carreras is a big-play threat for Clearview, having caught 36 passes for 464 yards and a score. Senior receiver Sam Clark has 14 catches for 212 yards and three TDs.
The Clearview-Bryan winner will advance to play third-seeded Huron (6-0) in the second round on Saturday, Oct. 17.
SWANTON AT LIMA BATH
A pair of teams with some scoring troubles at times will meet in Bath Township Saturday as 0-6 Swanton visits 1-5 Lima Bath.
Bath’s season record is misleading, however, as the Wildcats knocked off Kenton 21-14 in week two in Kenton’s lowest scoring output of the season and fell to 5-1 O-G 20-17 and 3-3 Celina 28-21 this year.
QB Bradyn Fleharty has 860 yards passing and five TDs on the year for Bath, completing 18 passes to Wyatt Maley for 294 yards and a score.
For Swanton, a narrow 21-13 defeat in week one to Patrick Henry has been followed by some struggles against solid opposition (22-10 combined record) as the Bulldogs have been outscored 241-44 on the year.
Trent Weigel has 625 passing yards and three scores to his credit with Cole Mitchey leading the way (18 catches, 252 yards, two TDs) at receiver and Ian Saunders tallying 223 rush yards with two scores.
The Swanton-Bath winner will prepare for a long bus ride east as 5-1 West Salem Northwestern out of Wayne County awaits the victor.
VANLUE AT PATRICK HENRY
In a bit of a rebuilding year in Hamler following a 2019 state semifinal run, Patrick Henry will get a chance to add to the program’s stellar postseason legacy with a first-round tilt against 1-5 Vanlue.
In a rugged NWOAL, the Patriots (2-4) have held their own, falling 27-21 to Bryan in week three and 7-0 a week ago to Delta.
Corbin Johnson leads the PH offense at running back with 358 yards and four scores while sophomore QB Gavin Jackson has been a solid dual threat (40-78, 519 pass yards, five TDs, 290 rush yards, one TD). Johnson also has a kick return touchdown to his credit this season.
Clayton Feehan leads the PH receiving corps (23 catches, 345 yards, four TDs). Noah Kistner (6-0, 195, Jr.) is a force on the defensive side with 67 tackles, six tackles for loss, four sacks and an interception return for a touchdown.
Vanlue snapped an 0-4 start to the season with a 48-0 blanking of Cory-Rawson on Sept. 25. The Wildcats (1-5) have struggled for much of the year, having been outscored 257-108. Jaren Kloepfer leads Vanlue from his QB spot with 963 yards passing and nine TDs with Jared Kloepfer catching 35 passes for a BVC-leading 584 yards and five scores.
The winner will face 5-0 Hopewell-Loudon in the second round of the postseason on Friday, Oct. 16.
