LEIPSIC — For the second straight season, Ayersville football will prepare for a playoff game as they’ll travel to Leipsic as the No. 12 seed in Division VII, Region 26 to take on the No. 5 seeded Vikings in the first ever meeting between the two schools.
But this year is different than the last. Last year, every team had a chance to play in the playoffs. This season, the playoffs were again earned with 16 teams from each region getting the chance to play at least one more week.
“We feel great, the best part about it is and I keep telling this to the kids. In football you have to earn everything, every week counts, everything matters. In football you have to earn your way into the playoffs and that is what we did. Our kids have played well this year,” Ayersville head coach Chris Dales said.
The Pilots come into the game with a 6-3 record and have won their last three games over Wayne Trace (28-6), Fairview (22-14) and Paulding (54-6). They have won six games this season thanks in large part to their two-headed rushing attack that has been led by senior quarterback Jakob Trevino and junior running back Owen Berner.
Berner led the GMC in rushing this season with 137 carries for 1,099 yards (8 ypc) and 11 touchdowns. Trevino added 421 yards and 13 touchdowns on 113 carries.
But teams know that the Pilots enjoy running the ball. In order to really move the ball against a Leipsic defense that was third in the NWC this season in rushing yards allowed with 136 per game, Dales knows that they’ll need to get Trevino in a passing rhythm.
We are going to have to throw the ball and we are looking at some things to kind of help us in that aspect,” Dales said. We have to be able to throw the ball on all downs and have confidence in that. It is going to be a big part of the offense and we are going to work really hard in practice to kind of do some things that we know we can do well.”
Trevino has completed 92-of-165 passes this season for 972 yards and six touchdowns this season.
On the other side, the Vikings (7-3) will have no problem throwing the ball, as quarterback Dillan Niese has helped reform a normally run-heavy offense into a passing juggernaut.
The senior signal caller is 123-of-196 (62.8%) for 1481 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions, good for second in the NWC. He has two of the top three receivers in the conference as well with Trent Siefker (43 rec., 600 yds., 5 TDs) and Quin Schroeder (45 rec., 584 yds., 9 TDs).
“I think that obviously the first thing when you watch film that sticks out is he’s got a tremendous arm, he’s very accurate and his receivers run great routes. You have to stop the pass first. That is my number one concern is stopping the pass first and then we’ll work on stopping the run,” Dales said.
The run, which has not been as dangerous for the Vikings, is led by Fabian Pena (95 att., 498 yds., 11 TDs).
All in all, Dales knows that this will be a tough game with a program in Leipsic that will play in the playoffs for the 13th straight season and just two years ago fell in regional finals to Patrick Henry.
But he also knows that if the Pilots play the way they are capable anything can happen.
“We’ve got them all broken down on film, we have a really good idea of what they are going to do offensively and defensively,” Dales said. “We just have to go out and do what we have been doing. Our goal for the three weeks was to win three-straight and to get ourselves to this point and that is what we have done.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.