EDGERTON – Three weeks ago, the Ayersville Pilots traveled to Edgerton for a Green Meadows Conference football game against the Bulldogs where the hosts cruised to a 42-6 win over the visiting Pilots.
While neither knew at the time they would meet again in this crazy high school football season, the situation is just that as the Pilots visit Williams County for a rematch with those same Bulldogs tomorrow night.
One thing for sure is that both coaches expect a much different feel to Friday night’s game.
“We are probably as healthy as we have been all season long,” stated Edgerton head coach Brody Flegal. “Everybody is back in the lineup and this is a great time for that to come along. We know that we have to come prepared and ready to play on Friday. Ayersville is a much-improved football team and it is going to be a battle for four quarters.”
“For us, it comes down to the details,” commented Pilot head coach Chris Dales. “Our guys will play hard and they will give us a tremendous effort. But we need to play mistake-free football and not give them extra possessions.”
Edgerton enters the contest at 3-3 on the season, coming off a 44-6 loss at Fairview last week. The Bulldogs lost their first two games of the year to Hicksville (22-14) and Tinora (24-0) before rebounding for consecutive victories over Antwerp (47-13), Ayersville and Paulding (49-0).
“You can’t overlook anybody this time of the year,” Flegal continued. “This is a different Ayersville team that we are seeing in week seven and we are excited about the opportunity to play them in a playoff game. Our kids have done a great job of focusing on what we need to do and they will give us everything they have.”
“We have been playing better lately and have done a nice job of being very physical,” Dales continued. “It is hard to beat a team twice in football so for us to be successful, we need to take care of the football and make sure we do a good job defensively of playing our positions and execute the game plan.”
For Ayersville, the Pilots stand at 2-4 on the season with wins over Antwerp (14-6) and Hicksville (38-31). Losses for Ayersville have come to Wayne Trace (16-12), Fairview (63-15), Edgerton and Tinora (39-21).
“One of the big keys for us is to just play disciplined, smart football,” added the Bulldog mentor. “We need to focus on doing the little things and pay attention to the details. Taking care of the football and limiting penalties are areas that we want to focus on as well.”
“We want to make them put together long drives and eliminate the big plays,” Dales added.
Junior Gannon Ripke (6-2, 190) tops Edgerton with 471 rushing yards on 44 carries while senior Isaiah Canales (5-6, 165) adds 386 on 89 tries and senior Craig Blue (5-10, 165) chips in 376 yards on 53 attempts. Sophomore quarterback Corey Everetts (5-9, 150) has completed 53 of 91 passes for 697 yards.
Blue tops the Bulldogs in receptions with 20 carries for 224 yards and Ripke has recorded 18 receptions for 300 yards.
For Ayersville, junior quarterback Jakob Trevino (5-10, 145) tops the Pilots at 386 yards on 107 rushing attempts while also throwing for 772 yards, completing 58 of 142 passes.
Senior Blake Eiden (5-11, 160) has totaled 253 yards on 62 carries for the Pilots.
Defensively for the Pilots, Blake Eiden tops the roster with 47 tackles while sophomore Weston McGuire (5-11, 195) adds 46 stops on the season.
“They have a lot of size up front on both sides of the football and, along with that, they have great athletes as well,” noted Flegal of the Pilots. “Ayersville poses a lot of challenges and they are running the football well right now. We need to make sure we do a good job of containing them.”
Blue also leads Edgerton in tackles with 40 while sophomore Warren Nichols (5-9, 165) has 27 and senior Jared Swan (6-2, 190) stands at 26 stops. Senior Jordan Warner (5-9, 190) paces the Bulldogs with 4.5 sacks on the year and six tackles for a loss.
“This game will come down to who wins the battle at the line of scrimmage and who doesn’t make pivotal mistakes,” Flegal concluded. “The team that does a better job in those areas will put themselves in a good position for success.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.