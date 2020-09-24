Teams looking to get back on track, including Napoleon, Leipsic and Stryker all get back in action. One winner from last week, Ottawa-Glandorf, will attempt to create a tie atop the WBL standings.
With cancellations last week, the NWC tournament did not see all four games last week take place. Games are set this week, with Columbus Grove heading to Crestview for one of the two winners bracket semifinals.
NORTHVIEW AT NAPOLEON
Napoleon (3-1) looks to bounce back after a tough 31-14 loss at home to Perrysburg. The Henry County Wildcats also need to fill the void of running back Jarrett Gerdeman, who is out for some time with an injury. He did not play in the second half last week.
Michael Chipps stepped up and filled in. Chipps, who scored Napoleon’s first touchdown on an 88-yard run early in the game, has taken over the team lead in rushing with 493 yards.
Napoleon will also shore up a run defense that allowed 246 yards to Perrysburg, with Connor Walendzak gaining 223.
Napoleon will take on a Northview (2-2) team that comes in with two straight wins, defeating Springfield (28-21) and Maumee (42-0) at home.
The Lucas County Wildcats had five players score at least one touchdown in the win against Maumee.
The game will be the 29th all-time between the two, with Napoleon dominating the series 23-5. Napoleon has lost just once to Northview since joining the NLL in 2011.
COLUMBUS GROVE AT CRESTVIEW
Columbus Grove (4-0) will visit Crestview (2-1) in a NWC winners bracket semifinal.
The Bulldogs are coming off a 45-6 win over Delphos Jefferson to start the tournament last week. Columbus Grove jumped out to a 28-0 lead in the opening quarter, which started when Gabe Clement took the opening kickoff back 77 yards for a score. He added a rushing and receiving score in the opening quarter. For the year, Clement has caught 13 passes for 275 yards.
Quarterback Blake Reynolds is 32-of-52 passing for 618 yards with five TDs and one interception.
The Bulldogs will face a Crestview defense that is allowing just 240 yards per game.
Crestview (2-1) had its game last week against Bluffton get cancelled.
Columbus Grove will face Knight offense that is No. 2 in the league in rushing. Brody Brecht has 418 yards and five scores while Logan Gerardot has 291 yards and four touchdowns.
LEIPSIC AT LIMA CC
Leipsic will make the trek to Lima on Saturday to face the T-Birds.
The Vikings (2-2) were shut out for the second time this season in a 43-0 loss last week to Arlington. The Red Devils held Leipsic to 178 yards of offense in the game.
Lorenzo Walther, who was held to one yard against Arlington, leads the team with 286 yards rushing. Quarterback Dillan Niese also had trouble, firing two interceptions to give him five for the season.
Lima CC (3-1) is coming off a shootout win last Saturday against Cambridge, 56-41. Shaun Thomas accounted for more than half of the LCC offense, running for 303 yards on 23 totes with five TDs, plus he caught a 98-yard scoring pass.
The T-Birds are currently ranked seventh in the latest Division VII state poll.
8-man
DANBURY AT STRYKER
Stryker (0-4) will host a Danbury (4-0) team that racked up 82 points last week in an 82-64 win over Toledo Christian. The Lakers trailed 16-6 early, but were in control after grabbing a 28-16 lead.
Quarterback Kaden Conrad ran for 195 yards with six TDs in the win. He was one of three Danbury players to run for over 100 yards in the win. Cole Shortridge led the Lakers with 247 yards and Cole McCarthy added 125 yards.
Danbury had 623 yards of offense in the win.
Stryker (0-4) is coming off a 56-0 loss at Holgate. The Panthers were held to 37 yards of offense in the loss.
Danbury owns a win against Stryker this season, a 58-12 win at Danbury in Week 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.