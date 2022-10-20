For some area football teams, Friday’s regular season capper will serve as a tuneup for the postseason and another feather in the cap of a solid regular season. For some, week 10 will involve some nailbiting from their own results along with refreshing computer ratings and score updates to find out which side of the bubble they reside.
For others, the playoffs may be out of the realm of possibility in 2022 but the chance to finish a struggling season strong with a week 10 win is just as valuable as any contest.
Teams like Napoleon and Edon would gain tons from a week 10 win as they jockey for playoff spots while teams like Montpelier, Hilltop and Ottawa-Glandorf will look to build for 2023.
Below is a preview of area football squads’ week 10 matchups:
NAPOLEON AT BOWLING GREEN
Any hopes for Napoleon of earning the program’s first playoff berth since 2013 will require a win in the Wildcats’ regular season finale at fellow 3-6 NLL foe Bowling Green.
Napoleon (3-6, 3-3 NLL) missed a shot at some key computer points in a narrow 10-7 loss to 7-2 Sylvania Southview in week nine and are currently in the 16th and final spot in the Division IV Region 14 computer ratings. A win would likely clinch a postseason spot in head coach Tyler Swary’s first season at the helm.
Though the offense was stifled by Southview, Andrew Williams is just 11 yards away from eclipsing 1,000 on the season with 989 yards and nine TDs on the ground along with 24 receptions for 361 yards and five scores. Lawson Seibel (261 yards, two TDs) and Preston Speaks (258 yards, one TD) are also run-game contributors for the Navy and White.
In the Wildcats’ way is 3-6 Bowling Green (2-4 NLL), which snapped a three-game losing streak by downing winless Maumee in week nine. Leading the way for the Bobcats in that win was Peyton Harris rolled up 114 of the team’s 327 rushing yards. QB Brandt completed 6-of-10 passes for 74 yards in the win as BG scored all 24 points in the first half.
Napoleon holds a lead in the longtime series between the two squads, leading 53-47-3 heading into the 104th matchup between the squads.
EDON AT OTTAWA HILLS
Edon will look to down Ottawa Hills for the fifth straight time as the two teams meet with the Toledo Area Athletic Conference title on the line.
The 5-4 Bombers blanked Lakota 30-0 in their home finale last week heading into Friday’s trip to Toledo as Edon and the 7-1 Green Bears each take a 3-0 mark into the TAAC finale. Edon’s four losses have seen the Bombers give up an average of 47.5 points per game to Edgerton, Antwerp, Fort Loramie and Norwalk St. Paul, but outside of the loss to Fort Loramie, the offense has been reliable for Bob Olwin’s squad, scoring at least 22 points in every game this season.
The Bombers had a balanced showing of 279 passing yards and 166 rushing yards in the shutout of Lakota as Wade Parrish rushed for 97 yards and a TD while QB Kyler Sapp had two passing TDs and a rushing score. Caden Nester caught seven passes for 103 yards and a score, bringing his season total to 67 catches, 880 yards and nine TDs. Sapp is among the area’s top passers with 2,606 yards and 23 passing touchdowns in his first year as the starter.
The Green Bears have won four straight since their lone loss at Margaretta on Sept. 9, 37-23. Chris Hardman’s squad dealt Gibsonburg its lone loss of the year in week one and enter Friday’s tilt with Edon coming off a 41-0 blanking of Northwood. In that shutout, Ottawa Hills scored four TDs in the second quarter alone, forced and recovered three fumbles and saw junior standout running back A.J. George find the endzone twice while Jacob Perozek had a touchdown catch and TD run.
A win for Edon would get the Bombers comfortably in the postseason but a loss would make things dicey on the playoff bubble as Edon enters Friday aranked 15th in Division VII Region 26. Ottawa Hills has a playoff spot clinched and a win would secure at least one home playoff game as the Green Bears are sixth in D-VI Region 22.
MONTPELIER AT HILLTOP
Though neither Montpelier nor Hilltop will be contending for the Region 26 postseason in 2022, the Williams County rivals will look to build towards next season with a win in week 10.
Montpelier (2-7, 0-3 TAAC) took its lumps in a 37-0 blanking by Margaretta last week, snapping a streak of five straight weeks with points.
Junior running back Brennen Friend has a team-high 322 yards rushing and three TDs on 71 carries for the Locos this season while sophomore Kamron Smith has hauled in 42 receptions for 443 yard and three TDs. Junior Chavez Martin has 12 catches for 242 yards and a TD while classmate Brayden Brink has 154 yards and two TDs on 14 receptions
For the Cadets (1-8, 0-3 TAAC), a season-high offensive output of 22 points wasn’t enough against Manchester, as the Ohio River-bordering Greyhounds made the long trek to West Unity pay off with a 40-22 win. Hilltop’s Cameron Schlosser tossed two TD passes with 137 yards through the air with Anthony Eckenrode (two catches, 83 yards) and Brock Kesler (six catches, 36 yard) each catching TD tosses. The Cadets managed just seven yards rushing, however, and turned the ball over six times while converting just 1-of-11 third downs.
Hilltop owns an 11-5 advantage in the all-time series, but Montpelier has won the last four meetings.
NORTH CENTRAL AT WHITEFORD (MICH.)
With a week 11 playoff game likely in the cards in its first year of varsity action, North Central will get a heck of a playoff tuneup in its regular season finale as the 6-3 Eagles head to Ottawa Lake, Michigan to take on the unbeaten and top-ranked Whiteford Bobcats (8-0, 4-0 Tri-County Conference).
The Eagles took their lumps in a 38-6 loss to fellow TCC foe Summerfield on Friday, as their traditionally potent rushinga track was held to just 69 yards on 33 attempts. Quin Burt had the lone TD on the ground with 26 yards rushing while catching two passes for 78 yards. Leading rusher Joey Burt (954 yards, 11 TDs) was held to just 28 yards on 17 carries by the Bulldogs.
The intensity will get tuned up on Friday as Whiteford comes in unbeaten and ranked as the No. 1 team in Division 8, the smallest 11-man division in Michigan. The Bobcats have outscored opponents by a staggering 406-85 margin and have not scored less than 30 points all year thanks to a powerful rushing attack that churns out 330.6 yards per game.
Juniors Jake Iott (92 carries, 750 yards, 15 TDs) and Hunter DeBarr (90 carries, 738 yards, five TDs) lead the charge, having both went over 100 yards in last week’s 50-14 rout of Erie-Mason that saw the Bobcats tally 465 yards on the ground. QB Shea Ruddy has just 70 pass attempts this year, but has completed 42 for 879 yards, a third of those going for touchdowns. Ruddy also has 376 yards rushing with seven more scores.
KENTON AT OTTAWA-GLANDORF
For the first time since 2018, the playoffs will not feature at least one of Kenton or Ottawa-Glandorf in them as the season wraps up with the Wildcats visiting Ottawa in a battle of 1-8 WBL squads.
O-G battled gamely at Defiance in week nine, but came up short 22-14 to mark the fourth single-digit loss of the year for the Titans. O-G forced Defiance into a pair of turnovers, including an interception returned for a touchdown by Walter Ross. Cy Rump led O-G with 53 yards rushing and continues to lead the Titans on the year with 473 yards and three TDs on the ground while catching 22 passes for 280 yards and a score.
Kenton rebounded somewhat from a 77-20 demolition against Van Wert in week eight, battling with Lima Shawnee last week. The Wildcats got to within 14-13 with 6:18 left in the third quarter but the Indians pulled away with three rushing touchdowns down the stretch to hand Kenton its sixth straight defeat. Freshman QB Blaine Bushong saw more extended action for Kenton vs. Shawnee, completing 19-of-42 passes for 242 yards and two TDs.Sophomore Korbin Johnston has 1,173 yards and four TDs on the year but has given way to junior Luke Leffler and Bushong at QB this season. Senior Tyson Lawrence leads Kenton offensively with 49 catches, 558 yards and three TDs this season, including eight receptions for 138 yards and two TDs against Shawnee, along with senior Kooper Johnston (34 catches, 461 yards, one TD).
Kenton and O-G have not had a losing record in the same season since 1992 as Kenton leads the all-time series, 24-23.
