The second of three Paulding County rivalry games will take place Friday night at Archer Field when Paulding makes the trip northwest to visit Antwerp in non-conference action.
With both teams currently standing at 0-2 on the season, there is a lot on the line heading into the start of league play for each squad.
“There is a lot at stake with bragging rights between the two schools but also gaining that confidence heading into league play,” commented Antwerp head coach Jason Hale. “It is a big rivalry game and you have a lot of kids who are friends with each other but they are going to be playing against each other on Friday. Lots of adults are friends or relatives so you have that factor as well. But you also have an opportunity to gain some valuable confidence going into conference play so it is a big game for both teams.”
The Archers come into the contest following losses to Montpelier and Hilltop, both games which Hale feels that Antwerp was competitive.
“We have been right there in both games,” continued the Archer mentor. “We know that we have to keep getting better and I thought our guys did that between weeks one and two. Now, we just need to continue to do that. We have some young guys who are playing at this level for the first time and we will improve each week.”
Offensively, the Archers average 290 yards a game as a team and are led by senior quarterback Blake Schuette (6-1, 216). Schuette is 31 of 61 passing on the season for 422 yards while also topping the blue and white with 81 rushing yards.
Junior Jordan Buerkle (5-10, 170) tops the Archer receivers with nine receptions for 150 yards on the season.
“They have some very good athletes,” noted Paulding head coach Tyler Arend. “Antwerp has some weapons so we need to do a good job of staying home and playing solid fundamental defense. We will need to make sure that we make the tackle when we have the opportunity.”
The senior trio of Brandon Jackson (5-7, 145), Riley Coil (6-2, 215) and Seth Dysinger (5-11, 180) all are tied with eight tackles to lead the Panther defense while senior Cole Mabis (6-0, 195) has seven. Dysinger also tops the maroon and white with three tackles for a loss on the year.
On the other side of the ball, junior quarterback Payton Beckman (6-4, 187) has completed 18 of 34 passes for 180 yards on the year to lead the Paulding offense.
The Maroon and White want to run the ball first, though, with junior running back Fernando Garcia topping the squad with 311 rushing yards on the season.
“We want to establish the run first but we know that we have to keep a balance as well,” Arend added. “We have enjoyed some success running the ball in each of the first two games but we are still working on developing that consistency.”
Junior Caleb Manz (6-0, 150) has been the top target for Paulding with six receptions for 72 yards on the season. Dysinger and junior Deyton Price (5-10, 145) each have four catches for the Panthers as well.
Leading the Antwerp defense is junior Dylan Hines (5-11, 182) with 14 tackles on the season while sophomore Kaden Recker (5-9, 144) has a dozen tackles.
“Paulding does a nice job of running the ball so we know that we will need to do a good job of tackling and getting stops,” added Hale.
Senior Quincy Brinneman (5-10, 160) also has 11 tackles for Antwerp with Schuette and junior Landyn Reyes (5-10, 160) have ten each.
As in most high school football games, both coaches are also aware that the team that executes and limits mistakes will most likely have the advantage.
“Taking care of the football and limiting penalties are always important,” Arend stated. “We have to go out and execute and do what we are supposed to do. If we do that, we feel we can be competitive.”
“We need to limit the mistakes,” Hale concluded. “You can’t turn the ball over and give them extra possessions.”
