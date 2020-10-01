In a year where normal seemingly has not existed, Archbold and Wauseon meeting up with undefeated squads for the NWOAL title seems normal. The two 5-0 teams meet Friday night in Archbold.
“I think its a little bit normal,” said Wauseon coach Shawn Moore. “It feels weird only being Week 6. It’s just like it was last year, coming down to this one game. We’re excited to be able to compete for the league title.”
“It’s been a crazy year, but still it comes down to preparation,” said Archbold coach David Dominque. “This rivalry, there is so much support on both ends. It’s a very prideful moment for both our communities.”
The NWOAL title came down to the two rivals meeting at the end of the season last year, with Archbold blanking Wauseon, 38-0.
“Ever since this game last year, we’ve been wanting to get back out there and compete and prove ourselves because it didn’t turn out the way we wanted it to,” Moore said of the game last season.
Both teams bring explosive players on offense. For the Indians, who have outscored its opponents 205-23, it starts with quarterback Connar Penrod. Penrod leads the NWOAL in passing yards with 1,176 on 74-of-123 passing. He’s thrown 17 TDs with four interceptions.
Penrod has three targets in Jonas Tester (19 catches, 345 yards, 2 TDs), Jude Armstrong (25 catches, 296 yards, 8 TDs) and Sam Smith Jr. (10 catches, 291 yards, 6 TDs).
The Indians can also run the ball, with Tyson Britsch leading the way with 239 yards. Penrod adds 188 yards on the ground as well.
“I think us and Wauson match up pretty well,” said Dominique. “We have some similarities. Obviously there are some differences.”
Archbold has been just as solid, outscoring its five opponents 203-50. DJ Newman has led the Blue Streak offense, completing 43-of-61 passes for 751 yards with six scores and just one interception. He is also second on the team in rushing with 346 yards and a 9.6 yards per carry average.
“We haven’t that big of a running quarterback before,” admitted Moore. “That puts a different element into it.”
Newman also has a pair of targets to throw the ball to. Brandon Taylor has hauled in 14 passes for 318 yards and Antonio Cruz has caught 20 passes for 292 yards.
The Blue Streaks do run the ball more, with Noah Gomez running for 392 yards to lead the team.
“It’s not quite the same offense,” Moore said, comparing the two teams. “They use a tight end a little more. Guys that can move, we have plenty of them who have speed and can catch the ball, so I think we can give a pretty good replication in practice for our guys to look at.
With both teams potent on offense, Dominique looks for defense to be the difference in the game.
“It’s going to be up front,” the Archbold coach said on a key to the game. “We have all the skill guys across the board. It’s going to be won or lost in the trenches, just like our game last year. We’re going to have to play very physical football.”
Moore expects special teams to play a role as well.
“We practice special teams every day,” said the Wauseon coach. “We try to put our guys in a situation where they are ready when it comes time for gameday.”
The game will also break a tie in the overall series. The two teams are 32-32-1 against each other.
EVERGREEN AT LIBERTY CENTER
The Tigers (3-2) ran its win streak to three last week with a 35-21 win at Patrick Henry. Liberty Center pulled away from a 14-all halftime tie to get the win.
Max Phillips, who is just 46 yards shy of 1,000 on the season, once again led the Tiger offense, scoring from 35, 5 and 15 yards out in the pivotal second half. He finished with 228 yards against the Patriots.
Evergreen (0-5) has struggled this season. The Vikings were shut out last week for the third week in a row in a 35-0 loss to Bryan.
Liberty Center leads the all-time series 38-13.
SWANTON AT BRYAN
The Bears (3-2) will take on a winless team for the second week in a row when the Bulldogs come to town.
Bryan handled Evergreen 35-0 last week, with quarterback Ethan Wasson going 18-of-19 passing with a pair of scores. Korbin Shepard added 102 yards on the ground.
The Bulldogs (0-5) were held to 74 yards in a 45-7 loss last week to undefeated Archbold.
Bryan leads the all-time series 40-15.
PATRICK HENRY AT DELTA
A game that one time went a long way in determining the NWOAL title will be renewed when the Patriots visit Panther Stadium.
Both teams come in with 2-3 records and are coming off losses. For the Pattiots, they fell to rival Liberty Center 35-21.
Quarterback Ryan Kurtz fired TD passes of 74 and 13 yards to Clayton Feehan in the loss.
For the Panthers, they fell last week to Wauseon, 35-0. The Indians held Delta to nine first downs and 153 yards of offense.
Josh Tresnan-Reighrard was held in check by Wauseon, but he still third in the league rushing with 379 yards.
Patrick Henry comes in leading the series 35-14-1 against Delta.
