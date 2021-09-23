DELTA — Heading into week three of NWOAL football play, the league is starting to shape up, with Archbold and Patrick Henry taking their places at the top and looking to stay perfect in league play.
Others such as Liberty Center, Bryan, Delta and Wauseon are trying to stay in the hunt with some big games on Friday. Swanton and Evergreen still search for their first league victories.
Here is the rundown on week three of NWOAL action:
ARCHBOLD AT DELTA
Archbold showed exactly what they were capable of and why they were ranked No. 2 in the state coming into the week with a 41-7 throttling of then No. 12 Liberty Center.
The Bluestreaks (5-0, 2-0 NWOAL, No. 3 Division VI) had their way with the Tiger defense, scoring on their first six drives of the game. D.J. Newman was involved in all six scoring plays, as he continues to be the runaway favorite to win player of the year. He has tallied 929 passing yards and 12 touchdowns as well as 598 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns for 1,527 yards of offense through five games.
Gavin Bailey had a nice week at wide receiver for Archbold as he reeled in seven passes for 92 yards and three touchdowns.
Delta on the other hand was rolling having won three-straight going into their week five matchup with Bryan. They continued that momentum taking a 21-7 lead in the second quarter but were held scoreless in the second half for a 23-21 loss.
The Panthers (3-2, 1-1 NWOAL) were led by the duo of Joshua Tresnan-Reighard and Jerremiah Wolford on the ground who combined for 138 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries. James Ruple went 5 of 8 for 102 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.
The Panthers will need to give their offense a jumpstart after that second half against Bryan to keep up with an Archbold offense that is averaging 37 points per game.
The Bluestreaks have won the last five meetings between the two schools and are 8-2 against the Panthers in the last ten meetings.
BRYAN AT PATRICK HENRY
Patrick Henry’s new look offense continues to do good things for them as they steamrolled Evergreen 31-0 to move to 2-0 in NWOAL play last week.
The offense for PH (4-1) is averaging 29 points per game and is led by quarterback Nash Meyer who completed 22-of-30 of his passes for 299 yards in the win last week. But what might be more impressive is their defense which has given up six points in the last two games and has given up an average of 10 points per game.
Bryan will try to exploit that defense with their power running game which is led by senior Korbin Shepherd who ran for 170 yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries in their over Delta last week.
The Golden Bears (3-2, 1-1 NWOAL) will need to control the pace of the game to try and keep up with the vanted Patriot offense.
Patrick Henry holds a 6-4 advantage in the last ten years over the Golden Bears.
LIBERTY CENTER
Liberty Center (3-2, 1-1 NWOAL) is looking to bounce back from a blowout loss to Archbold last week while Swanton is still searching for their first win of the season.
Teejay Moore and Matthew Orr will be the ones that will help get the Tigers back on track. They had 115 yards combined in the game against Archbold despite the just seven points on the board.
Swanton’s Trenton Eitniear will lead the way for the Bulldogs (0-5, 0-2 NWOAL). He had 89 yards and a touchdown on the ground in their 41-7 loss to Wauseon last week.
Liberty Center leads the series 7-3 in the last ten meetings.
WAUSEON AT EVERGREEN
Wauseon (3-2, 1-1 NWOAL) was able to bounce back against Swanton last week with a 41-7 win. They’ll look to get a win against the only other team that is winless in the league in Evergreen.
The Indians’ passing attack will lead them as Elijah McLeod has thrown for over 1,200 yards this season. Last week though, Wauseon was able to get it going on the ground as Bryson Stump tallied 111 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries.
Evergreen’s Riley Dunbar caught three passes for 37 yards for the Vikings (2-3, 0-2 NWOAL) in the 31-0 loss to Patrick Henry last week.
Wauseon is currently on an eight-game win streak against Evergreen and has won nine of the past 10 meetings.
