BRYAN — Both Archbold and Bryan ride into week four on a win streak but that will have to come to an end for one of them as they clash in their NWOAL openers.
The Bluestreaks currently sit at 3-0 with wins over Genoa, Liberty-Benton and Lake. They have beaten those non-conference opponents by a combined score of 112-28 and that has largely been because of D.J. Newman at quarterback.
The senior has racked up 949 total yards and 12 touchdowns through three games with 431 yards rushing and 518 yards passing. He has six touchdowns each passing and rushing. His leading receiver has been Gavin Bailey who has 12 catches for 201 yards and three touchdowns.
The Bryan defense comes into the game having only given up 12 points in the last two games in wins over Maumee and Fairview. In week one though, the Golden Bears fell 47-28 at the hands of reigning Division IV state champions Van Wert. Cougars quarterback Aiden Pratt was responsible for all seven touchdowns in the game (four pass, three run).
On offense Bryan is led by their quarterback-running back duo of Jase Kepler and Korbin Shepherd. Kepler has gone 41-of-58 through the air for 553 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions. Shepherd has carried the ball 80 times, racking up 410 yards and 10 touchdowns.
In their past two wins, Bryan has outscored their opponents 91-12.
In the past 10 meetings between these two schools they have each won five games though the Bluestreaks have dominated lately winning five of the past six meetings. Archbold leads the overall series 33-28.
EVERGREEN AT
DELTA
Delta will be looking for their first 3-1 start since the 2015 season in a home matchup with Evergreen on Friday.
Both teams come into the contest at 2-1. Evergreen defeated North Baltimore and Montpelier in their opening two contests but fell last week to Ottawa Hills 49-19. Delta is riding a two-game win streak with back-to-back shutout wins over Cardinal Stritch and Paulding in which they won by a combined 91-0. They fell in week one to Ayersville 27-12.
The Panthers will be led on offense by their running back Joshua Tresnan-Reighard, who had 74 rushing yards on 15 carries and three touchdowns over Paulding last week. Jerremiah Wolford also pitched in 10 carries for 61 yards in the win.
For Evergreen, they will be led by their quarterback Payton Boucher, who contributed all three Vikings touchdowns last week, rushing for two while passing for one. Riley Dunbar caught the lone touchdown pass and went for 110 yards on four catches in the game.
In the last ten meetings Delta leads the series 6-4 and won two meetings with the Vikings in 2020. Delta leads the overall series 32-20-1.
SWANTON AT PATRICK HENRY
Patrick Henry will look to move to 3-1 on the season as they take on the only winless team in the NWOAL in Swanton at home on Friday.
The Patriots are coming off a 19-14 loss to Columbus Grove in week three after starting the season 2-0 and will look to get back on track against a Swanton team that fell to Toledo Rogers 49-0 last week.
Patrick Henry will be led by their quarterback in Nash Meyer who leads the team in passing (56-85, 785 yds, 3 TDs, 5 INTs) and rushing (40 carries, 185 yds., 1 TD). Running backs Rey Moreno and Noah Kistner have added three touchdowns each as well. Landon Johnson leads the team in receiving with 20 catches for 280 yards and two touchdowns.
In the last 10 meetings, Patrick Henry has controlled the series going 7-3. The Bulldogs haven’t defeated the Patriots since their 23-22 victory in 2017. Patrick Henry leads the overall series 31-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.