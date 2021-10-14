WAUSEON — For the last two years, Archbold and Wauseon football have played late in the season, with an NWOAL championship on the line. Make that three years in a row now, as the Indians and Bluestreaks will clash in a heated rivalry matchup on Friday night.
For Archbold (8-0, 5-0 NWOAL) a win would clinch at least a share of their third-straight league title and their fourth in five years. A win for Wauseon (6-2, 4-1 NWOAL) wouldn’t clinch anything, but it would allow them to control their own destiny in their regular-season finale against Bryan.
Both head coaches know the stakes.
“It’s what we have talked about all week long,” Archbold head coach David Dominque said of clinching a share of the NWOAL title. “It is one of our many goals obviously to win the league title every year. But we know it is not going to be easy we have two really good teams left this year so there is a lot of work left to be done.”
“This is the third year in a row where it has pretty much come down to this game for a shot at still getting the league championship and we have come up short the last two years,” Wauseon head coach Shawn Moore said. “It is something that we are working for, we’ve got a lot of intensity, we’ve got a lot of focus, we know the playoffs are around the corner too so everything is kind of culminating into this moment right here.”
But in typical coach-speak, one could throw all of the records out of the window coming into this one, because no matter what the circumstances are surrounding the game, this rivalry is always big for the two schools.
“It is one of those things where we are going against a rival this week so you throw records out the window. They are going to be ready to go I’m sure just like we have this game circled every year, they have this game circled every year it is just a big one for our communities,” Dominique said.
Throwing the records out the window is easier said than done though, because it’s hard to forget what Arcbhold has done this season.
They have sprinted their way to an 8-0 record and a No. 1 state-ranking in Division VI with an average margin of victory of 35 points. Their closest game came back in their NWOAL opener with a 33-15 win against Bryan.
It isn’t hard to figure out how they have done it either, as the defense has yet to give up more than 15 points to anyone all season and the offense has a plehora of athletes on the field commandeered by their senior quarterback D.J. Newman who leads the team in rushing (83 att., 809 yds., 11 TDs) and passing (93-132, 1,325 yds., 18 TDs).
“D.J. Newman,” Moore said on what makes Archbold’s offense so hard to stop. “I mean he is an outstanding player so having the ball in his hands every single play, even if you think you’ve got the play shut down he can make a couple of moves and turn nothing into a touchdown so you’ve got to be aware of him, contain him, and make sure you are getting multiple guys there.”
Contrary to popular belief, Newman isn’t the only reason for the Bluestreak’s offensive success this season. The offensive line has been giving a prolific athlete like Newman space to make plays all season while also creating holes for running backs like Carson Dominique, who is second on the team in rushing with 653 yards and nine touchdowns on 112 carries.
Gavin Bailey is also a huge difference-maker in the offense as he is Newman’s leading pass catcher with 32 receptions for 516 yards and eight touchdowns.
The offense has clicked all season and that is in part due to the playmaking ability of Newman and company, but it also has to do with the ability to gameplan on the fly as well.
“Our offensive philosophy is that we are going to take what teams give us,” Dominique said. “At the end of the day you have to be ready to make adjustments on Friday night and our guys do a good job of that. They are very coachable on the fly so we can make in-game adjustments and not have to wait until halftime to do it.”
Wauseon’s journey to this point in the season, while not exactly as smooth as Archbold’s, hasn’t exactly been bumpy either.
After starting out the season 2-2 with close losses to two teams in Tinora and Liberty Center that hold a combined record of 13-3, the Indians have racked off four straight with the latest being a 14-7 win over Delta.
The four-straight victories have given their players some confidence, even going up against a daunting opponent in Archbold.
“I definitely think that anytime that you can string a few victories together in a row it doesn’t do anything but help your team out. Our confidence has gotten better since our couple of defeats there early in the season so I think we are playing pretty good but it is a rivalry game so our guys are going to be up for Archbold no matter what,” Moore said.
Like Archbold, Wauseon sports a dynamic offense of their own behind quarterback Elijah McLeod, who leads the NWOAL in passing with 1,899 yards and 19 scores on 144-of-215 passing.
His receivers make it easy on him as Jonas Tester (48 rec., 680 yds., 7 TDs) and Jude Armstrong (55 rec., 642 yds., 5 TDs) have been able to find themselves open all season long.
Moore knows that points have been hard to come by against Archbold all season, but he believes that the key for his offense lies in utilizing all of the talent that his team has.
“We just can’t try to take more than what they are giving us, they are a solid defense that is going to take things away and we just have to make them cover the whole field,” Moore said.
He also knows that his team is going to have to put up some points to stay with an Archbold offense that no one has really figured out how to stop this season.
“We want to put as many points on the board as possible because we know that they are going to make plays and they are probably going to score some touchdowns. So I think we are going to have to score multiple times in order to win the game so that is just kind of the mentality we have to take.” Moore said.
Over the last ten years, Archbold has edged the Indians in the series 6-4. Wauseon will look for their first win since 2016 over the Bluestreaks at home on Friday night.
