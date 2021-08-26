The high school football season is finally underway and for the NWOAL, some teams are looking to build off big week one wins, while others are looking to bounce back in week two.
Archbold started things off big with a 27-0 shutout of Genoa in week one, while teams like Delta, Bryan and Delta struggled to find their footing.
The Wauseon, Liberty Center and Patrick Henry matchups will be previewed elsewhere. The rest of the previews for this week’s NWOAL action can be found here:
Liberty-Benton at Archbold
Archbold (1-0) was led to a week one 27-0 victory over Genoa in large part due to 2020 first team all-NWOAL quarterback DJ Newman.
The senior signal caller totaled 146 yards and two touchdowns on 15-of-27 passing and 159 yards and a touchdown on 18 rushes. That is 305 yards of total offense.
It is of course always a luxury to have a player that can put up numbers like that, but for the Bluestreaks to be successful against Liberty Benton (1-0) next week, head coach David Dominique will need to see more from the rest of his team.
“We know that teams are really going to start focusing on DJ, that comes with the territory,” Dominique said. “That is a big thing for us. We are going to have to mix it up, we can’t rely on him all the time and I think there are some other guys that have shown an ability to step up and make plays for us.”
Carson Dominique could be one of those players as he totaled 86 yards on 16 carries and a touchdown as well last week. Karter Behnfeldt led the team in receiving with four catches for 45 yards. Charlie Krieger saw just two receptions for 25 yards in the game but both went for touchdowns.
Their opponent in Liberty-Benton comes into week two with a 1-0 record after a 14-0 victory over former BVC foe Leipsic last week.
The Eagles impressed through the air with quarterback Kam Garlock going 13-of-20 for 156 yards and two touchdowns. Toby Collert led the Eagles on the ground netting 69 yards on 10 carries. Lincoln Garlock led the team in receiving with six catches for 76 yards.
Making sure that Garlock feels the pressure will be a focus for the Bluestreaks.
“I think for us we are going to have to really get some pressure on him when we can and use our speed. They are really big up front, that is one of my big concerns this week. They have us on size by a lot. We are going to have to play our game, we can’t go toe to toe with them, we are going to have to do different things to get around them,” Dominique said.
The two schools have played four times since 2016 and have split the series 2-2.
Bryan at Maumee
Bryan (0-1) found themselves in a 27-0 first half hole last week and were never able climb out of it, falling 48-27 to Van Wert.
Golden Bears running back Korbin Shepherd rushed for 121 yards and two TDs while Trenton Wolfe caught three passes for 76 yards and a score in the loss.
They will now look ahead to Maumee, who fell 41-14 to Clay last week and have not won a game since Sept. 27, 2019 against Sylvania Southview.
Delta at Cardinal Stritch
Delta (0-1) will look to bounce back against Cardinal Stritch (1-0) after the Panthers fell 27-12 to Ayersville in week one.
The Panthers led the contest 12-7 after the first half, but a second half show from Ayersville quarterback Jakob Trevino showed out in the second half to give the Pilots a 20-0 second half edge.
Jerremiah Wolford and Bryar Knapp each had rushing touchdowns while Josh Tresnan-Reighard led the Panthers in rushing with 80 yards.
Cardinal Stritch defeated St. Joseph Central Catholic 40-20 in week one. The Cardinals went 3-5 in 2020.
Evergreen at Montpelier
Evergreen got the 2021 season started out on the right foot with a 27-7 victory over BVC opponent North Baltimore. They’ll look to continue the momentum in week two against Montpelier (0-1), who has lost eight of their past nine games.
Vikings quarterback Payton Boucher put up 241 yards of total offense that included three rushing touchdowns in the win. He was 17-of-21 through the air for 182 yards as well.
Landen Vance caught seven passes for 85 yards while Riley Dunbar caught five passes for 77 yards.
Montpelier will look to jumpstart an offense that often stalled last week as they fell 49-8 at the hands of Antwerp. The lone touchdown came from Landon Brigle on the ground. They had just 14 yards passing and three interceptions in the game.
Swanton at Ottawa Hills
Swanton (0-1) lost the battle of the Bulldogs in week one, falling 55-7 to Rossford.
They will be looking to bounce back against Ottawa Hills (0-1) after putting up just 81 yards of total offense and giving up four passing touchdowns in week one.
The Green Bears on the other hand fell 14-10 to Gibsonburg after leading 10-7 with under two minutes left to go in the fourth quarter.
They will be led by Sam McCaffery, who had a 45-yard rushing touchdown with 11:31 left to go in the game to give Ottawa Hills the lead. He finished with 14 carries for 89 yards.
