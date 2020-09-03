Archbold versus Liberty Center proved to be one of the best matchups in Northwest Ohio in 2019 with two down-to-the-wire finishes.
The Tigers prevailed 39-36 in the regular season showdown securing a co-champion crown in the NWOAL with the Streaks before Archbold returned the favor in the second round of the playoffs, eliminating LC, 31-30 to move on.
With scheduling issues due to a shortened season, the two long-time foes will face off on Friday at Tiger Stadium, rather than their usual meeting later in the season.
Week two traditionally has been a non-league matchup for both squads, but neither squad is overlooking the other according to Tiger coach, Casey Mohler.
“I expect this to be a real big challenge for us,” he said. “No matter what week you play them this year you know it’s going to be a huge challenge because of their team speed, their athleticism and their aggressiveness.”
The Bluestreaks (1-0, 1-0 NWOAL) enter the the contest coming off a dominating, 37-8, win over Bryan last Friday featuring a 20-point second quarter for Archbold.
“After week one, I feel like our defense did a good job playing physical up front and limiting the big play ability of Bryan’s athletes,” explained Streak coach David Dominique. “An area we must improve is our consistency on the offensive side of the ball. We were able to move the ball well but had far too many mental mistakes that must get corrected moving into this week..”
One area of concern for Dominique is how physical the Tigers like to play, a hallmark of their program for decades.
“When playing Liberty Center, we always know we can expect a physical, well-coached team,” he remarked. “They will make very few mistakes so, we too, must play a disciplined game.”
The Tigers (0-1) enter game two looking to rebound after a 30-16 setback to Wauseon, scoring just three second-half points a week ago.
“I thought in the first half we controlled the line of scrimmage pretty well,” admitted Mohler. “And even in the second half we moved the ball a few times. What we really need to work on is eliminating penalties and getting off the field defensively on third down. We didn’t make plays when we needed to, to get off the field on defense.”
A bright spot for Liberty proved to be a powerful running attack behind Max Phillips who racked up 169 yards and scored twice against the Indians.
“A big focus for us this week is going to be limiting their yards after contact,” explained Dominique. “Through their first scrimmage and game, their running backs have proven to be hard runners so we must be sure tacklers and get multiple defenders to the ball.”
Archbold’s formula on offense isn’t so much physicality as sheer speed, centered on quarterback DJ Newman who threw for 142 yards and scrambled for 102 more, throwing one and running for another touchdown against the Golden Bears. Newman’s prime target proved to be Brandon Taylor who caught three passes for 72 yards and a touchdown.
“The best way to negate their speed and ability to score is to control the clock, possess the ball, and make sure you’re ending drives with points,” added Mohler. “We just need to be physical as much as we can and if we can do that for 48 minutes, hopefully we can wear them down a little bit, control the clock and keep their offense off the field.”
If history is any indication of what to expect, a close finish might be on tap again as the winning team has won by nine or fewer points six times in the last 11 meetings. In fact, three of those contests were settled by a fieldgoal or less.
With the playoff win a year ago, the Bluestreaks have won just two other meetings since 2010, a 21-12 win in 2017 and a 35-0 shutout in 2010.
Still, as history has shown, records, location or what week the game is played has never figured prominently in the outcome but rather who is the more physical team seems to play a big role according to Dominique.
“Although we have different styles of attack, at the end of the day the team that is most physical is the one who will come away with a victory in this matchup,” he concluded. “It is critical for us to play physical in all aspects of our game (offense, defense and special teams) in order to find success against a very good Liberty Center team.”
WAUSEON AT SWANTON
Wauseon (1-0) takes to the road as the Indians visit an improved Swanton (0-1).
After falling behind early, Wauseon held Liberty Center to three points in the second half in scoring a 30-16 win over the Tigers. Connar Penrod, who moved from receiver where he was all-Ohio, passed for 233 yards with 3 TD passes and ran for 79 yards. Sam Smith caught two of the scoring tosses.
Swanton opened the season on Saturday with a tough loss to Patrick Henry, 21-13. The Bulldogs did keep the Patriots off the scoreboard in the second half, but couldn’t get enough offense when they needed to to get ahead.
Ian Saunders led the Bulldogs with 126 yards rushing against the Patriots.
BRYAN AT DELTA
Bryan comes in at 0-1 after falling at home to Archbold, 37-8. The Streaks built a lead of 27-8 by halftime.
Korbin Shepherd was a bright spot for the Bears, running for 76 yards. Ethan Wasson threw a touchdown pass to Carter Brown for the lone Bryan score.
The Panthers (1-0) come in after winning for the first time in the NWOAL since 2016. The win was also the first for coach Nate Ruple after returning to the Delta sideline in 2019.
Delta, in a 35-7 win over Evergreen, ran for 263 yards, with Josh Tresnan-Reighard going for 158 and a score. He also had a TD reception.
The Panthers held Evergreen to minue-5 yards on the ground.
EVERGREEN AT PATRICK HENRY
The Vikings (0-1) will try to regroup after falling to Delta. The lone score Evergreen had in the game against the Panthers came on a 63-yard pass from Tanner Polland to Jacob Riggs.
Patrick Henry earned a tough 21-13 win at Swanton on Saturday. The Patriots held on despite not scoring in the second half.
New quarterback Gavin Jackson tossed a pair of TD passes, and Corbin Johnson added a score on the ground.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.