As the rugged Division VI Region 22 field gets pared down round by round, the elite teams in the northwest corner of the state continue to get homed and tested with the opponents getting tougher and tougher.
That’s extremely evident in the top half of the bracket as the No. 1 seed Archbold and fourth-seeded Columbus Grove have evaded two postseason opponents each to set up a high-stakes regional semifinal showdown Saturday at Archbold.
For the host Bluestreaks, the road to 8-0 has featured a lopsided win over Gibsonburg in the postseason opener before holding off a late threat from Carey to advance with a 35-28 win.
Meanwhile, Columbus Grove blitzed Ottawa Hills to the tune of a 59-0 victory before a back-and-forth test against Tinora saw the 8-0 Bulldogs prevail with a 41-35 triumph.
“Overall we did fairly well, we let up some big plays at times but as a whole, the defense was strong,” said Archbold coach David Dominique of the Streaks’ effort against Carey. “We were able to slow down their run game, which is one thing we were worried about coming in.”
After trading scores for the first half, Archbold took a 21-14 lead into the second half and late in the third period, senior running back Noah Gomez raced 36 yards to paydirt to put Archbold up by two scores. Following a Brady Curlis TD dive to cut the lead to 28-21, Archbold got the separation it needed with a 29-yard TD pass from DJ Newman to senior Jaden Schulze.
Newman, a 6-1, 170-pound junior, has continued to be the driving force behind the Bluestreak offensive attack, tallying 1,410 pass yards with 12 TD tosses and leading the team in rushing with 663 yards and 10 TDs on 74 rushes.
Gomez isn’t far behind as a big-play backfield threat with 610 rush yards and 12 TDs while catching 14 passes for 148 yards and a score.
The Archbold receiving corps is perhaps the strength of the offense in terms of its depth with Antonio Cruz’s 33 catches, 533 yards and six TDs leading the way. Brandon Taylor (5-11, Sr.) adds 26 catches, 459 yards and four scores while Schulze has 13 receptions, 253 yards and two TDs to his credit this season. Sophomore Carson Dominique has caught 11 balls for 153 yards and a score.
“It seems like every week someone else steps up,” lauded Dominique. “The guys know their roles. Our offense isn’t going to be predicated on one person, we want to get different people the ball. Smart teams take away your best player so we’re blessed to have the options we do.”
All that firepower is going to be necessary against the talented Bulldogs of Columbus Grove, which claimed the inaugural Northwest Conference tournament this season and rolled past its league opponents ahead of the postseason.
Similarly to Archbold’s team make-up, the Bulldogs bring a formidable amount of firepower to the gridiron, with 6-4 senior QB Blake Reynolds the triggerman behind center in the ninth year of head coach Andy Schafer’s tenure.
Reynolds is a very efficient 76-of-126 passing this season for 1,255 yards, 12 TDs and just one interception. The senior field general is also a threat in the running game with 70 rushes for 378 yards and 11 scores. Paired with 5-10, 195-pound junior Colin Metzger (143 rushes, 792 yards, eight TDs), the Bulldog backfield can hold its own.
However, the most deadly weapon on the field may be on the outside as 6-1 senior receiver Gabe Clement has been a terror in the pass game (31 catches, 564 yards, eight TDs), carrying the ball (12 rushes, 115 yards, two TDs) and the return game. Clement averages 37.3 yards on eight kick returns with one touchdown and 36.8 yards on eight punt returns with three scores.
“There’s a lot of similarities between the teams,” admitted Dominique. “We both use the spread offense with a run-first mentality. With Grove, sideline to sideline, they’re going to make you cover it all. They make adjustments on the fly and across the board, they’ve got a lot of really good players.”
Taking care of the football will certainly be key as Grove has turned the ball over just five times this season compared to eight giveaways from Archbold. Grove is a quick-start team, outscoring opponents 138-17 in the first period this season.
“They’ve got competitive kids and they’re obviously athletic along with it,” said Dominique. “There’s a lot to prepare for. Our Achilles’ heel Friday was limiting the big play, but I think number one, it’s about controlling the line of scrimmage. I’ll be honest, we did a good job last week with the size and strength of Carey, we held our own.”
Tinora’s Wing-T rush attack churned out 315 rushing yards against the Grove defense. Reynolds led the way offensively with 197 yards passing and a score to Clement (seven catches, 67 yards) while rushing for 48 yards and two TDs, including the go-ahead score with 2:56 to go.
Playing on home digs will also be a boost for Archbold not just Saturday night as a win would provide another chance for the Streaks to stay close. If Archbold wins, it will host the Fairview-Colonel Crawford winner while a Grove win means a trip to the victor between the Apaches and Eagles.
“It’s huge,” said Dominique of playing at home. “At this point in the year, especially coming in and not being sure if we’d be able to play at all, we’re excited for this opportunity. It’s important for us. We know it’s going to be a battle and unfortunately, one good team’s going to have to go home.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.