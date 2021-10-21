ARCHBOLD — The NWOAL championship race is down to two teams as Archbold will look to clinch an outright league title after earning a share of it last week.
Liberty Center, who fell to the Bluestreaks earlier this season 41-7, will have to take care of Delta and hope that Patrick Henry can pull off the upset to give the Tigers a share of the title.
Other teams such as Wauseon, Delta and Bryan are fighting for playoff positioning with the Golden Bears on the outside looking in.
Here is the week 10 roundup for the NWOAL:
PATRICK HENRY AT ARCHBOLD
After last week’s 41-7 win over Wauseon to clinch a share of their third-straight NWOAL title, Bluesteaks coach David Dominique made it very clear that they don’t just want to share the title.
But to not share the title, the Bluesteaks (9-0, 6-0 NWOAL) will have to take care of a Patrick Henry team (6-3, 4-2 NWOAL) that is coming off a 12-0 win over Delta last week and is looking to improve their playoff positioning. They are currently the No. 8 team in Division VII, Region 26. A win would shoot them up the standings and give them a home game for the first round.
The Patriots are led by their passing attack and quarterback Nash Meyer who is 155-of-231 on the season for 1,920 yards and 15 touchdowns. Landon Johnson is his leading receiver with 53 catches for 747 yards and eight touchdowns.
The Bluestreaks already likely have the No. 1 spot in Division VI, Region 22 wrapped up even with a loss, but they’ll look to keep the momentum going as they look to make a deep run in the playoffs as the No. 1 team in the state in Division VI.
As always, quarterback D.J. Newman will be key to their success. He had four rushing touchdowns last week in their win over Wauseon and now has contributed to 34 total touchdowns on the season.
Over the last ten meetings between the two programs, the score is dead even with each team taking five contests.
BRYAN AT WAUSEON
Bryan will look for a season-defining win over their fellow Division IV NWOAL league opponent in the final week of the season as a win would give them a shot at sneaking in the playoffs.
The Golden Bears (5-4, 3-3 NWOAL) currently sit at the No. 18 spot in Region 14 behind Firelands and Edison. Edison will play 5-4 Huron next week while Firelands will take on 8-1 Columbia.
Wauseon (6-3, 4-2 NWOAL), on the other hand, would clinch a playoff berth for sure with a win, as they sit at No. 11 in the same region.
The Indians will look to get their passing offense back on track as they struggled to move the ball in rainy weather against Archbold last week, falling 41-7.
Sophomore quarterback Elijah McLeod leads the NWOAL in passing with 2,040 yards and 20 touchdowns on 161-of-245 passing. He has a plethora of skilled receivers to throw to as well with Jonas Tester leading the league in receiving with 56 catches for 751 yards and seven touchdowns and Jude Armstrong not far behind him with 61 catches for 673 yards and five touchdowns.
Bryan will look to attack Wauseon in quite the opposite way with their backfield horse Korbin Shepherd. Shepherd has an NWOAL-leading 254 carries this season. For context, second in attempts in the league is Archbold’s Carson Dominique, who has 134 carries.
Those carries have led Shepherd to an NWOAL-leading 1,249 yards and 22 touchdowns.
Wauseon has won six of the last seven meetings between the two schools with Bryan’s last win coming in 2018. Over the past ten years, the Indians lead the series 6-4.
DELTA AT LIBERTY CENTER
After two straight close losses to Wauseon and Patrick Henry, Delta’s playoff hopes in Division VI, Region 22 are holding on to a threat as they sit at the No. 15 spot in the region.
The Panthers (4-5, 2-4 NWOAL) will have a chance to lock themselves in with a win this week over Liberty Center (6-3, 5-1 NWOAL), who is hoping still for a share of the NWOAL title if Archbold falls to Patrick Henry this week.
The Tigers are currently the No. 5 seed in the same region and have already clinched a home game in the first round of the playoffs.
The Panthers still have a good shot at making the playoffs even with a loss however, as long as there isn’t too much shakeup from the teams on the outside looking in such as Wayne Trace who will get Edgerton in week 10.
Both teams will look to pound the ball on the ground with Liberty Center holding the superior running attack behind Teejay Moore (99 att., 667 yds., 9 TDs) and Matthew Orr (133 att., 759 yds., 14 TDs). Though Joshua Tresnan-Reighard isn’t to shabby for the Panther either at 122 carries for 630 yards and 10 touchdowns.
The Tigers are 8-2 over the past ten seasons against Delta, with the Panthers’ last win coming in 2014.
EVERGREEN AT SWANTON
One winless NWOAL squad will get a victory in a battle between Evergreen (2-7, 0-6 NWOAL) and Swanton (0-9, 0-6 NWOAL) in week 10.
Both teams are on large losing skids as after opening up the season 2-0, the Vikings have lost their last seven contests. Swanton has lost 10-straight dating back to last season.
Evergreen has shown a little bit of an ability to move the ball through the air this season as their quarterback Payton Boucher has 1,268 yards and eight touchdowns on 103-of-169 passing.
Swanton has been able to get virtually no offense going this season with just six total touchdowns on the season and one in the past four weeks.
Over the past ten meetings, the teams have split five games each. Swanton hasn’t defeated the Vikings since 2017.
