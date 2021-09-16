ARCHBOLD — Archbold and Liberty Center are getting set for a NWOAL clash on Friday night that will have huge implications for the league standings come year’s end.
The Bluestreaks enter the matchup undefeated and have beaten their opponents by a combined score of 145-46. And these opponents are no slouches, with Genoa, Liberty Benton, Lake and Bryan combining for an even .500 record through four weeks.
But week five will be by far the toughest test yet as Archbold welcomes in a Tigers squad that is 3-1 and has arguably played one of the toughest schedules in Northwest, Ohio. With wins over state-ranked Tinora and an overtime win against Wauseon as well as a loss to state-ranked Otsego, this team is surely battle tested.
Now they’ll play Archbold, who is currently ranked No. 2 in Division VI. Having to prepare for those types of teams week after week is starting to become the new normal for the Tigers.
“Right now, there is not a different feel to this game. This is kind of how we’ve been practicing the whole season. Starting out with Tinora, you are looking at a team that could still be predicted to win the region in Division VI so we’ve played elite teams the entire season and this week just happens to be no different,” Liberty Center head coach Casey Mohler said.
But the Tigers are pretty good themselves, as going 3-1 over that stretch of four games is no small feat and as a result helped them to a No. 12 ranking in the first AP State poll of the season.
They will feature a dynamic run game that features Teejay Moore (50 att., 276 yds., 3 TD) and Matthew Orr (74 att., 442 yds., 4 TDs). It is a rushing attack that also features their quarterback Zane Zeiter (47att., 197 yds., 1 TD).
And though the running game is the most important aspect to the Liberty Center offense, their ability to catch teams sleeping over the top is a big part too, and Archbold head coach David Dominique is very aware of this heading into the matchup.
“The biggest thing is going to be limiting the big plays because what are they going to do? They are going to run, run, run, catch you asleep, and then hit you over the top with a good tight end in Conrad. So we have to be disciplined, we have to get aligned properly and we have to limit their big plays,” he said.
Evan Conrad has been the biggest threat in the passing game for the Tigers thus far, catching eight passes for 108 yards and just one touchdown. Through the air, Zeiter has been good at times, going 28 of 46 for 405 yards and three touchdowns, but he has also shown the tendency to throw interceptions with six on the year.
Mohler knows that not giving Archbold any extra possessions and good field position will be key to winning the game.
“We just have to make sure that we end our drives with a kick. Whether that be a punt or an extra point, that goes back to us not turning the ball over. I think if we can do that, our time of possession will be good and we will minimize the opportunities that Archbold has,” Mohler said.
Minimizing the opportunities that Archbold has is important for multiple reasons. Those reasons being a plethora of great athletes for the Bluestreaks.
They have three players that have over 100 receiving yards in Gavin Bailey (15 rec., 262 yds., 4 TDs), Karter Behnfeldt (10 rec., 144 yds., 1 TD) and Hunter Kellen-Lemley (7 rec., 131 yds). They also have Carson Dominique, who has been effective on the ground (59 att., 347 yds., 4 TDs).
But none of these players are as important as D.J. Newman, who has come out of the gates in 2021 blazing hot. Through the first four games the senior quarterback has 1,230 yards of total offense (504 rushing, 726 passing) and 15 total touchdowns (seven rushing, eight passing).
Simulating a player that puts up those kinds of numbers in practice is virtually impossible and Mohler knows this.
“You really can’t simulate it. He’s a special athlete that if you’ve got a guy like him on your team, you are in good shape. You don’t typically have that so it is just more of watching film and saying look, this is what this kid can do and a lot of times film doesn’t do it justice,” he said.
Owen Johnson, who leads the Tigers in tackles on defense with 33 this season, and also has an interception return for 51-yards will be a big piece in helping to keep Newman at bay. But it is important for the Tigers that they don’t get too caught up with stopping Newman too.
“Archbold’s got a plethora of athletes that they put on the field and they are all really good athletes and Newman just makes them better so you can’t just say well we are going to do this and stop Newman and leave guys run free in your secondary, that’s not realistic,” Mohler said. You can’t just focus on one area with them, you’ve got to really be sound all over the place.
And on the other side, Dominique knows that he will need other players to step up, especially in late, close-game situations.
“It is critical for us,” Dominique said of other players stepping up for the Bluesteaks. “Obviously D.J. is a good player but there is going to be an opportunity for other players to step up and guys are going to have to step up this week and help carry the load.”
But that won’t be an easy task against a top team in Liberty Center and in front of what is sure to be raucous crowds on both sides, something that the Bluestreaks haven’t seen at home since 2019.
Even though these types of games, with fans filling the stadium brings extra pressure, it is a welcome sight for everyone involved.
“I think for our kids, they are excited,” Dominique said. “It has been a long time since we had a home game with fans in the stands in a game of this magnitude. We have had home games this year but playing league teams like this is just a little different, it is going to be a great following and a great atmosphere.”
