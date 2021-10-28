ARCHBOLD — After a perfect 10-0 regular season and outright NWOAL championship, No. 1 seed in Division VI, Region 22 Archbold will open the 2021 playoffs at home against a familiar foe in the No. 16 seed Delta.
The two teams have met once this season already with Archbold coming away with a 42-3 road win back on Sept. 24., and the Bluestreaks will look to replicate that success.
But it won’t be easy, as both teams know each other well, and Delta (4-6) in particular will look to improve on that early season game.
“I’ve always said that it is hard to beat a team once let alone twice, it is not easy. We know each other really well and they know us. It is just going to come down to the little things. I’ve said it all week long with our guys, physicality. If you want to beat a team like Delta again you have to be more physical than them,” Archbold head coach David Dominique said.
Physicality will go a long way in this one, as both teams will look to win the battle up front, especially Delta, whose offense relies on a power run game led by Joshuah Tresnan-Reighard.
Tresnan-Reighard is sixth in the NWOAL in rushing with 134 carries for 664 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Finding a way to run the ball won’t be as much of a problem for the Panthers as finding a way to stop an Archbold offense that has put up more than 40 points in eight of their 10 games this season.
What’s the best way to stop an offense like that? Keeping them off the field will be a good start.
“Ideally, we’d love to be able to put together long, time-eating drives, that would be perfect,” Delta head coach Nate Ruple said. “Anytime you can keep a dynamic offense like that off the field, that’s a minor victory for us. If we can do that, I’ll feel pretty good about our chances.”
But the Bluestreaks will see the field, and they’ll be lead by senior quarterback D.J. Newman, who is second in the NWOAL in rushing with 112 carries for 1,088 yards and 17 touchdowns, and running back Carson Dominique who has also eclipsed the thousand yard mark and is third in the league in rushing with 1,004 yards and 13 touchdowns on 154 carries.
The team is dangerous through the air as well with Newman going 108-of-153 for 1,523 yards and 19 touchdowns.
A team that can do just about everything is hard to stop, but the key for Delta is to try and make Archbold do exactly what Delta is trying to do on offense — sustain long drives.
“There are really not a lot of weak spots in that offense. But I think the best thing to do is to try to make them drive the field as well and try to limit big plays from their offense and hope that somewhere along the way they are going to make a mistake,” Ruple said.
Doing that is easier said than done though, especially when the junior running back Dominique is really starting to hit his stride late in the season.
In the past two weeks, Dominique has combined for 352 yards and four touchdowns in victories over Wauseon and Patrick Henry. Against Delta earlier in the season, Dominique ran for only 81 yards.
Dominique’s recent success brings a whole new aspect to the offense, and when you have to stop two players of his and Newman’s caliberth great receiving corps to go with it, it starts to seem almost impossible to stop.
“In our offense the run game is always the last thing to really start clicking. Midpoint of the season you could really start to see it coming on and it has really driven us these last couple of weeks, David Dominique said. “With D.J., because teams always focus on him, it also opens up Carson and the big thing is our other guys across the board, our o-line, our receivers, they are just making plays and that is going to be critical for us in the playoffs.”
But that will be the task at hand, and the Panthers are excited to get the challenge of doing so a second time.
“Our guys are excited about having this extra week of football. It is always fun to go and play a good football team in the playoffs so we’ve really had a good week of practice thus far and the guys are excited about playing,” Ruple said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.