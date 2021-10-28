Though all teams are different in their own unique ways, it’s fairly easy to see the similarities between Patrick Henry and Antwerp heading into Saturday’s Division VII Region 26 first-round game at Archer Field.
Both teams start sophomore quarterbacks. Both teams utilize spread passing attacks with tall and athletic wide receivers. Both are the smallest schools in their respective conferences.
With so much the same, the little things will likely make the biggest difference, perhaps even coming down to the environment the game’s played in.
Saturday’s playoff opener marks the first home playoff game for Antwerp (8-2) since 2001, something that head coach Jason Hale has been fired up about now that the seventh-seeded Archers earn a home tilt in the new expanded 16-team postseason.
“First and foremost, we’re excited to be in front of our fans another time,” said Hale. “We’ve had great turnout all year and it’s been 20 years since we’ve had a home playoff game and we know Archer Field’s going to be rocking.”
The main difference longtime PH coach Bill Inselmann sees in the matchup comes in the trenches.
“We do have a lot of similarities, we both like to throw the ball but run at times, we both throw in a tight end and go with four wide receivers, but they’re going to have a distinct advantage in size on the offensive and defensive lines,” explained Inselmann, who will guide the 6-4 Patriots into his 49th playoff game as head coach. “Antwerp’s got some very strong kids on their line and this is the smallest line we’ve ever had.”
For the hosts, sophomore QB Carson Altimus has been the triggerman of a potent offense that averages 352.1 yards (121.3 rush, 230.8 pass) and 34.3 points per game. The Archer field general has 2,259 yards and 26 TD passes to his credit this season and 450 yards and 10 TDs on the ground with sophomore Reid Lichty joining him in the backfield (135 rushes, 655 yards, 11 TDs).
Altimus also has a bounty of talent at the pass-catching positions with Landon Brewer (6-2, So., 35 catches, 515 yards, eight TDs), Jagger Landers (6-6, Sr., 51 catches, 440 yards, three TDs), Parker Moore (5-7, Jr., 21 catches, 368 yards, six TDs) and Kaden Recker (5-9, Sr., 28 catches, 394 yards, four TDs) providing a formidable corps.
Altimus bounced back with 247 yards and four TDs in a week 10 41-6 win at Hicksville, a week removed from a narrow win over Edgerton where the Archers turned the ball over five times.
“I really thought after watching the Hicksville tape, I thought (Hicksville played their best game of the year but that game was where we put it all together in all three phases,” explained Hale. “Obviously (PH) is a well coached team, they’ve been in this position before. They’ve got a young QB just like us so we’ll have to do things to confuse him a little but the biggest thing is they play hard every play on both sides of the ball.”
Hayden Wagner (5-8, Sr., 88 tackles, 11 TFLs) leads an Archer defense allowing 14.6 points per contest while Landers has 54.5 tackles, 4.5 sacks and eight TFLs and Camden Fuller and Recker patros the secondary with 45 tackles and three interceptions each.
On the Patriot sidelines, 6-2 sophomore Nash Meyer has been the offensive leader in the first year of a spread offensive attack in Hamler, passing for 2,153 yards and 16 TDs with 10 INTs while rushing for a team-high 431 yards and five scores.
Landon Johnson (5-9, So.) is Meyer’s top target in the pass game with 59 catches for 841 yards along with Aiden Behrman (6-5, Jr., 25 catches, 497 yards, four TDs) and Gavin Jackson (5-9, Jr., 28 catches, 276 yards, one TD).
Sophomore Houston Miranda’s 71 tackles and seven TFLs pace the PH defense while Kaden Rosebrook has 69 tackles, Will Seedorf has 63 tackles and three sacks and Timmy Johnson has 40 tackles and four interceptions.
The Patriots certainly tested themselves this season with a 19-14 non-league loss to now-10-0 Columbus Grove in week three and saw their three league losses come to the top three teams in the NWOAL standings. PH was competitive in a 21-6 loss to Wauseon and a 28-18 setback at rival Liberty Center and battled with league champ Archbold before a second-half landslide led to a 42-7 defeat.
“We like the way our defense has played in this last five-game stretch except the last 15 minutes of the Archbold game,” said Inselmann. “Secondly, we’ve been competitive the entire stretch, the kids have played hard. Offensively, that’s where the good and bad comes in. We’ve moved the ball as well as a lot of teams against those bigger schools but we’ve had trouble scoring, so it’s been a big emphasis on finishing drives and getting our red zone offense shored up.”
The meeting between the Archers and the Patriots is the first in school history for either squad as the postseason gets underway.
With both sides viewing the matchup as even across the board, both the creation and limitation of big plays will be a key, according to Hale.
“They’re going to put their best on our best and it’s going to come down to who’s going to make those big plays,” explained the Archer mentor. “We have to stay balanced offensively, and we’ve done that the last couple weeks. We don’t want teams to load up the pass or the run on us.”
For Inselmann, the Archers remind him of a larger league squad that the Patriots vanquished earlier this season.
“They remind us a lot of Bryan,” noted the PH headman, whose Pats doubled up the Bears 28-14 on Sept. 24. “Their running back and QB can beat you running the ball, they’re both hard-nosed and quick and they’ve got that size and balance.
“We’re really excited for this game, our seniors have worked hard for this and they deserve it. I know Antwerp’s going to be really excited too and pumped up for us so it’s going to be a challenge for us.”
