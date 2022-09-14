For the second-straight season, Antwerp and Tinora will clash on the gridiron in a highly anticipated Green Meadows Conference matchup that will be a huge tell for where the conference title race lies.
But it wasn’t always like this.
In a six-year stretch from 2011-2017, the Archers won just five total games and didn’t even field a team in 2015. They went 6-4 in 2018 and then turned around and went winless the next season and 2-8 in 2020.
Just two seasons later, the Archers are competing with the best of the best, earning a ranking of 11th in this week’s Division VII state AP poll and are off to a 4-0 start for the first time since 2001.
And now laid in front of them is a juggernaut GMC program in Kenny Krouse’s Tinora Rams, who are coming off a GMC title and are still less than a decade removed from back-to-back state final four appearances in 2014 and 2015.
Despite a revival of a season that saw them go 9-3, and win a playoff game, the Archers fell to the Rams 16-14 which ended up being the conference title decider. They haven’t gotten the better of Tinora since 2003 and are just 3-20 against them in Krouse’s tenure at the helm. Tinora also holds the all-time lead in the series 34-12.
It’s needless to say that though there are still five more regular season games left to play after this one, a win here would set the path to a first-ever GMC title for Antwerp, and would signify their place atop the mountain of GMC elites in 2022.
“This is a chance for us to get into those conversations to be one of the top football teams in the GMC and we look forward to that conversation and we welcome it,” Fourth-year Antwerp head coach Jason Hale said. “But at the same time we realize that we have to do things right every time to be in that conversation because you can’t take a play off against these guys.”
“Absolutely this is a leg up,” Krouse said of the magnitude of this game to the league race. “Can’t sugarcoat it any other way. The winner of this has a leg up because of the quality of both programs.”
Both teams come in riding high with Antwerp being undefeated and Tinora having won their previous three since dropping the season opener to fifth-ranked in Division V Liberty Center.
Antwerp in particular has laid the hammer down on opposing defenses as they have yet to score under 40 points in a contest and currently sport the highest scoring offense in Division VII as well as the fourth-highest scoring offense across all divisions at 52 points per game. Their average scoring margin is plus 40.
They’ve done it against teams that they probably should do it to, however, as their opponents combined record currently sits at 5-12, compared to Tinora’s opponents record of 8-6.
It is the passing game that leads the way for the Archers, as 6-foot, 170 pound Carson Altimus leads the way under center and is leading the GMC in passing passing yards (855), completion percentage (49-69, 71%) and passing touchdowns (14) while only tossing one interception on the year. Altimus is also the leader for the Archers on the ground with 28 attempts for 342 yards, seven touchdowns and a 12.2 yards per carry average that leads the GMC.
“We have to contain the run first and foremost because they can still do that. But the capability that’s concerning that they have is that they can throw the ball 45 times,” Krouse said. “And Carson Altimus is a good quarterback with weapons around him.”
Antwerp has three players inside the top six in receiving in the GMC this season with Landon Brewer leading all receivers with 19 catches for 386 yards, a 20.1 yards per catch average and five touchdowns. Parker Moore is fifth in the GMC with 13 catches for 185 yards and five touchdowns while Camden Fuller leads the GMC with a 26 yards per catch average on seven receptions for 182 yards and three touchdowns.
Reid Lichty is also another threat in the ground game for the Rams as he has rushed for 240 yards on 41 carries for six touchdowns as well.
The comforting part for this Tinora defense will be the fact that they have faced this before. In their 27-14 win over Wauseon in week two the Rams saw the Indians throw it 34 times and ran it just 14.
They were able to limit Wauseon’s time on the field thanks to four interceptions and a very opportunistic secondary led by Gavin Eckert who has five pass defenses on the season and Kadyn Radzik who has two interceptions, one coming back for a touchdown against Wauseon.
“They are very opportunistic so we have to make sure that we take care of the ball, as we have been doing all year,” Hale said. “They’re aggressive and they play a lot of guys that get to the football and make plays.”
Tinora will be led by their powerful rushing attack per usual, but it will be missing a key cog as their leading rusher Brandon Edwards will be forced to sit out after being ejected from their game last week against Fairview, where a referee alleged that he threw a punch at an opposing player.
That’s a big loss of production as Edwards had run for 340 yards on 55 attempts and two touchdowns coming into the week which was good for fifth in the GMC in rushing.
But the Rams are confident that they have other guys that can step up and that comes from the fact that they have already stepped up, and more specifically did last week.
Dallas Dachenhaus has run for 146 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries this. Both of those touchdowns came in last week’s win over Fairview. Cole Sweinhagen also rushed for two scores in that game against Fairvew as well. Quarterback Gavin Eckert has rushed 31 times for 40 yards and two scores. Cole Anders, who ran for 229 yards and four touchdowns a year ago and only has six carries for 20 yards this year, will also play a big role.
“Our young men and skill players have to step up their ballgame obviously,” Krouse said. “We’ll rely a lot more on Gavin (Eckert) like we did against Wauseon and LCC to be an integral part of the offense.”
The Archers aren’t taking anything for granted no matter what personnel is on the field for the Rams.
“They’ve obviously had a good system for many years and it is effective, they execute and get off the ball well,” Hale said of the Rams offense. “We’re going to have to play assignment football and make them drive the field and not let their athletes make big plays.”
And no matter who is on the field, both teams expect it to be a physical fight, both literally on the field and in the end for prominence going forward in the GMC.
“They are a very physical football team, and we have to be able to match that physicality,” Hale said. “That’s going to be the challenge this week.
