Though both teams are familliar through the years as Route 49 rivals, both Edon and Antwerp won’t be expecting quite the same things in their second go-round of the 2021 season on Saturday in a Division VII Region 26 quarterfinal at Leanne Field in Edon.
Both the second-seeded Bombers (10-1) and the No. 7 seed Archers (9-2) are charting relatively new ground as, outside of last year’s all-in postseason, Antwerp had just one playoff win to its credit (2002) and Edon had none heading into Saturday’s first-round results.
Both were battle-tested after fast starts against tough opponents as Edon went up 22-0 on Spencerville before holding off the Bearcats in a 28-20 victory. Meanwhile, Antwerp scored touchdowns on each of its first two possessions against Patrick Henry at home before holding off the Patriots 14-7 on the final play of the game.
With bullets dodged, the two squads have eyes on ground the programs have never really traveled and the stakes aren’t lost on the Bombers or the Archers.
“We had a lot of great senior leadership on that last drive but a lot of young guys on the field and they withstood that pressure and made a play when they had to,” said Antwerp coach Jason Hale, whose squad stopped PH at the one-yard-line on the final play to survive. “At this point it’s all good competition, everybody’s got good players, so it comes down to who executes their game plans and who goes out and make plays and does those little things right.”
The regular season matchup in week two saw the Bombers put up 41 points in a 15-point win over the Archers as QB Drew Gallehue was responsible for all seven Edon TDs, completing 26-of-37 passes for 366 yards, six TDs and two interceptions while rushing for 43 yards and another score.
Caden Nester happened to be the top target in that matchup with four catches for 103 yards and two scores, one of many weapons in the arsenal for the Bombers.
Antwerp competed well, trailing just 19-14 entering the fourth quarter. The Archers got a 302-yard passing day from sophomore Carson Altimus (26-of-43) while Jagger Landers (eight catches, 65 yards), Stephon Walker (five, 82) and Parker Moore (three, 46) all caught TD passes and Landon Brewer caught six passes for 89 yards.
Though the matchup was over two months ago, Hale noted that things could be gleaned from the first time around.
“It’s about 50-50,” said the Antwerp coach of factoring in the week two meeting. “It’s important to look at adjustments we could’ve made and tings we could’ve done better but we were also two different teams then. We know we’re going to have to play a great game and play our best game of the season. You don’t forget about the first game, you reflect.”
Edon’s wide-open run-and-shoot attack has worked wonders with Gallehue as the triggerman, scoring 44.3 ppg and averaging 455.7 ypg. Gallehue’s eye-popping campaign of 4,439 yards is 12th all-time in the OHSAA record books and is 300 yards away from seventh on that list.
The Bomber senior also has 53 TDs and just four interceptions, the latter ranking 17th all-time. A five-TD day would vault Gallehue to 10th all-time while the QB’s 136 TDs entering Saturday are three back of Fairview’s Ryan Radcliff four fourth-most in state history.
Gallehue is far from the only major weapon offensively as senior Gannon Ripke has 89 catches for 1,599 yards and 20 TDs this year while rushing for 127 yards and four TDs on 12 attempts, including a key 43-yard scamper in the second half against Spencerville.
Nester (45 catches, 785 yards, 12 TDs) is having a stellar campaign of his own, along with Hayden Dye (54, 756, seven) and Ethan Steinke (35, 563, seven).
“I think they do a great job of getting momentum,” said Hale. “When you’re a great team, you take advantage of opportunities. You make a mistake on defense, they’re going to pounce and throw it deep or short, however they can beat you with it. They’re explosive so we’re going to have to make sure we take care of the ball.”
Altimus now has 2,400 yards and 27 TDs through the air this season for the Archers while rushing for 524 yards and 10 scores, including 20 carries for 74 yards against Patrick Henry.
Leading receiver Jagger Landers (58 catches, 502 yards, four TDs) should be back after missing the second half last week with Brewer (36, 522, eight), Moore (23, 390, six) and Recker (33, 443, four) providing solid targets and sophomore running back Reid Lichty (147 attempts, 713 yards, 11 TDs) giving a punch in the run game.
“They’re clicking on all cylinders right now, but the biggest thing for us is that we’re playing football in November,” said Hale. “I’ve never coached in November before. We’ve got to continue to get better at what we do; blocking, passing, running.It’s about fine-tuning our skills. It’s going to come down to who makes the most plays, on either side of the ball.”
The winner of the 45th meeting between the two schools will advance to a neutral-site matchup against either third-seeded Lima Central Catholic (9-2) or six-seed Upper Scioto Valley (10-1) on Saturday, Nov. 13. Antwerp leads the all-time series 26-18.
WAYNEDALE AT OTTAWA-GLANDORF
For the second straight week, Ottawa-Glandorf will welcome an opponent from Wayne County as the final home game of the year for the Titans will see the 8-3 squad host 6-5 Apple Creek Waynedale in a D-V Region 18 quarterfinal.
Ken Schriner’s squad has claimed five straight wins since a 32-27 loss to D-IV power Van Wert and eight of nine overall since an 0-2 start and the defensive hits have kept coming from the Blue and Gold in recent weeks.
Ottawa-Glandorf has allowed just 13 points in their winning streak, including three shutouts, following a 41-6 rout of Doylestown Chippewa in its postseason opener.
In that victory, O-G out-gained the Chipps 456-189, including a 250-to-nine advantage in passing yards. QB Landen Jordan had 250 pass yards and three total TDs for the Titans, running back Ian Fenbert scored three times in a 10-carry, 149-yard outing and wideout Caleb Kuhlman caught seven passes for 148 yards and a score to boost a balanced win.
Jordan has been a dual threat all year with 2,184 pass yards, 22 TDs and six interceptions and 344 rush yards and 10 TDs to his credit. Fenbert leads the ground game with 673 yards and 12 TDs on 86 attempts. Cy Rump is a utility knife for the Titans with 236 rush yards, 11 catches for 175 yards and two TDs and a team-high 92.5 tackles and three sacks defensively.
Kuhlman (49 catches, 953 yards, 11 TDs) and sophomore Colin White (40 catches, 702 yards, seven TDs) are the top targets in the pass game. Kuhlman is also second defensively with 66.5 tackles and three interceptions, including a pick-six, while White has 42.5 tackles and two INTs.
In the 16th total playoff trip under Schriner’s tutelage, O-G will now turn its sights on a 13-seed Waynedale squad that up-ended fourth-seeded Indian Lake 33-21 a week ago. Waynedale, a conference mate of Chippewa, beat the Chipps 49-48 in week 10 to snap a two-game losing skid.
Against Indian Lake, the Golden Bears racked up 298 rushing yards, out-possessed the Lakers 33:23 to 14:37 and led 26-0 in the third quarter. Quarterback Peyton Lemon was 11-of-17 for 114 yards while rushing for 194 yards and three TDs on 29 attempts in the win, while also picking off two passes defensively and returning one for a touchdown with 2:29 left to go.
Running back Justin Hershberger will also be a player to key in on offensively after rushing 28 times for 87 yards a week ago while receiver Josiah Raber caught nine passes for 91 yards, breaking the school’s single-season receptions record of 64 in the process.
Waynedale’s five regular-season wins came over teams with a 12-37 record while its five losses were to teams with a 42-11 mark, including a loss to unbeaten Sugarcreek Garaway (No. 5 D-V) in week two.
The winner of Saturday’s tilt will advance to a regional semifinal against either top-seeded Otsego (10-0, No. 3) or eight-seed Eastwood (8-2). Eastwood defeated the Titans 42-18 in week one.
Due to Waynedale’s long trip across the state, kickoff for Saturday’s contest is now set for 5 p.m.
