EDGERTON — Headed into the final week of the high school football regular season, the Green Meadows Conference’s story has already been written, but for Antwerp and Edgerton there is still plenty to play for.
After their 47-28 win over Paulding last week and losses from both Edgerton and Ayersville, the Archers (9-0, 6-0 GMC) already clinched their first outright GMC title in school history.
But this week they are looking for even more history as they have yet to complete a perfect regular season.
“It’s important for us first because it‘s the next game on our schedule and because we need it for playoffs,” Antwerp head coach Jason Hale said of his team who currently sit at third in Division VII, Region 26 and can clinch double home games with a win. “But we also get to chance to be 10-0 which is something that doesn’t happen very often and our guys are very excited about that.”
To do it they’ll have to get through an Edgerton (7-2, 4-2 GMC) team that is reeling following a 31-6 throttling at Tinora last week that saw the Bulldogs gain only 120 yards and get out rushed 247-43 by the Rams.
It is a blemish for the Bulldogs no doubt, but head coach Brody Flegal wants it to be a learning experience as they look to improve their playoff standing. Currently they are 10th in Division VII, Region 26 and a win against Antwerp would almost certainly give them a first-round home game.
“Last week we just weren’t able to establish a rhythm and our execution just wasn’t there. Defensively we missed tackles and we didn’t make plays when we had the chance.” Flegal said. “But each week is a new week and Antwerp has handled business all year so we are well aware of the challenge going up against them. But we believe in what we do and we hope we can have a good showing on Friday.”
The Bulldogs have been led on the season by a potent offensive attack as their offense is currently third in the GMC averaging 316 yards per game only behind Antwerp (393) and Ayersville (327). They are one of the more balanced offenses in the conference as well and 5-foot-11, senior quarterback Corey Everetts is at the center of it.
Everetts is second in the GMC in passing this season completing 65% of his passes for 1,305 yards, 17 touchdowns and just two interceptions. He is also second in the league in rushing with 87 yards per game on 122 carries for 783 yards, 6.4 yards per carry and 13 touchdowns.
“We put a lot on Corey’s shoulders because we know he can handle it,” Flegal said. “Each year his role has grown and we are excited about where he’s come and where he’s at right now.”
The Bulldogs, however, are coming off their lowest scoring output of the season last week against Tinora, 15 points lower than any other result on the season. For them to rebound, Everetts of course will be a big factor, but so too will the rest of the team that has also played a big factor in their success this season.
Kadyn Picillo has been the go-to receiver for Everetts, placing third in the GMC with 32 catches for 485 yards and seven scores. Four others in Scottie Krontz (13 rec., 194 yards), Riley Kollar (15 rec., 172 yards), Cory Herman (15 rec., 153 yards) and Carter Herman (5 rec., 112 yards) are above 100 yards receiving on the season. Warren Nichols (60 att., 285 yards, 3 TDs) is second on the team in rushing.
“Up front they are big and physical. They get on guys, they finish plays and it allows them to get running lanes so we are going to have to match their physicality up front,” Hale said of the Edgerton offense. “They like to run a lot of motions and things trying to get your eyes one way and then they go back the other way with it so we have to know where he’s (Everett) at every play but at the same time we have to still make sure we know the rest of our assignments.”
Despite the want to get their offense back on track, Edgerton’s defense will need attention too as they gave up 31 points to a Tinora team that was only scoring 17.5 points per game coming in.
The offense they are now tasked with defending is a behemoth as Antwerp is scoring 43 points per game this season behind a lethal passing attack that is averaging 239 yards a game.
Carson Altimus is putting up eye-popping numbers with a 67% completion percentage for 2,148 yards, 23 touchdowns and just one interception. Those numbers go beyond just Altimus’s arm though as the Archers have four of the top 10 leading receivers in the GMC.
6-foot-3 junior Landon Brewer is top of the bunch, leading the GMC with 41 catches for 806 yards and seven touchdowns. He has 301 more yards than anyone else in the league.
Camden Fuller (23 rec., 453 yards, 6 TDs), Parker Moore (35 rec., 434 yards, 7 TDs) and running back Reid Lichty (23 rec., 337 yards, 1 TD) make up the rest of the cast.
And to make it worse for opposing defenses, the Archers also have two of the top 10 rushers in the league with Altimus coming in fourth with 84 carries for 657 yards and 14 scores. Altimus leads the GMC in yards per carry at 7.8. Lichty is sixth in the conference with 94 carries for 556 yards and 12 scores.
“The hardest thing for us is preparing for a spread attack and just simulating the size of the speed in practice,” Flagel said of the difficulty of facing this Antwerp offense. “We know things move much faster on the field Friday night than what they do at practice. It’s one thing to know where they are going to go but it’s another thing to stop it but I think our guys are ready to go on Friday.”
Being balanced and finding different ways to get their multitude of athletes the ball is going to be key as it always is for Hale and the Archers.
“We have to continue to be balanced and I think that is something that we got away from last week,” Hale said. “We were a little more pass heavy last week and we have to be able to continue to be able to make plays on both sides of the ball.”
Edgerton leads the all-time series 32-15 and prior to last year’s 22-14 Antwerp win, had won 13-straight in the series.
