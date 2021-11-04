VAN WERT — After its 41-7 upset of sixth-seeded Wooster Triway last week, No. 11 seed Wauseon is up against a different beast in round two on Friday night at Eggerss Stadium in Van Wert against the No. 3 seed and defending D-IV state champion Cougars.
This isn’t new territory for the Indians (8-3), however, who took on defending Division IV champs Clyde in the first round of the playoffs last season and fell 28-15. They know how daunting the task is in front of them.
“They’re a really good team and we know they’ve got a lot of experience and they’ve got some players that played big roles on that state championship team,” Wauseon head coach Shawn Moore said. “We’ll take the experience of playing Clyde last year and kind of use that to help us understand kind of what we’re going up against.”
That Clyde team is much different than this Van Wert team (10-1), which finished the regular season ranked No. 5 in the state.
Behind dual threat quarterback Aidan Pratt (209-of-278, 2,763 yards, 29 TDs, 3 INTs, team-high 148 carries, 1,012 yards, 16 TDs), the Cougars have put up a scorching 45 points per game this season.
The team’s leading receivers are Connor Pratt (54 catches, 823 yards, seven TDs), Maddix Crutchfield (66 catches, 673 yards, five TDs) and Garret Gunter (32 catches, 626 yards, six TDs).
Wauseon’s defense is in full-stride right now though, as aside from their 41-7 loss to Archbold three weeks ago, they haven’t given up more than a touchdown in a game since their 34-28 overtime loss to Liberty Center on Sept. 10.
They have faced some challenging offenses such as Archbold and Patrick Henry’s vaunted passing offenses, but this Van Wert team will bring a different level of challenge.
“They’re going to spread the ball out and they can throw it around. They’ve got three, four or five guys that can catch the ball and can turn it into a big play right now. So we’re gonna have to keep those guys in front of us and hopefully give them some different looks,” Moore said.
Getting the win against a higher seeded team in the first round was certainly a boost for the team’s confidence as well.
“Yeah, I think it’s definitely a big confidence booster,” Moore said. “ To come out and, you know, have a big game all around,it gives them a lot of confidence and allows them to believe in themselves and that they can play with anybody.”
On the other side for Van Wert, they have been business like all season, and head coach Keith Recker liked what he has seen all season from his guys in a season where everyone knows that the target is on their back in Division IV.
“Our guys have been very, very mature in their approach since the beginning of the season, understanding that people are going to give you their best shot,” Recker said. “They’ve been awesome at worrying about the only game at hand and really putting all their energy, all their focus into that and then moving on to the next one.”
As good as Van Wert has been offensively this season, they have also been middle of the pack on the defensive end, finishing fifth in the WBL in opponent points per game allowed at 19.4.
The strength of the defense, however, has been the secondary, which has allowed a WBL third-best 115 yards per game. They are giving up 143 rushing yards per game, which is good for sixth in the WBL.
That doesn’t exactly bode on the advantageous side for the Indians, whose leading rusher Bryson Stump has gone for 424 yards and seven touchdowns this season.
The Tribe is led largely by their passing attacking behind sophomore quarterback Elijah McLeod (191-of-287, 2,578 yards, 27 TDs, 11 INTs) and a trio of talented receivers in Jonas Tester (63 catches, 893 yards, eight TDs), Jude Armstrong (69, 753, six) and Sam Smith (31, 657, eight).
It’s an offense that is predicated on getting big plays, and this Van Wert team knows that will be the key to slowing them down.
“If we don’t give up big plays, we have a really good chance to win just because our offense has been so efficient this year,” Recker said. “That’s going to be a huge key this week with all their athletes trying to keep their contain and trying to keep them in front of us.”
McLeod, only a sophomore, is getting valuable experience early in his career as are juniors Smith and Armstrong. This team is obviously focused on this current playoff run, but it isn’t lost on Moore how good this season has been for his young players.
“I mean, it’s gonna be good for (McLeod). It’s gonna be good for all of our guys that are gonna be coming back to get that experience, but Elijah has been playing really well here the last couple of weeks,” Moore said. “He’s doing a really good job of taking what the defense is going to give us and we’ve got a lot of weapons that are out there.”
Both teams will look to move on to the final 16 where they will take on the winner of Clyde and Shelby.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.