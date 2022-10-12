With just a fortnight left in the regular season, teams are gearing up for either adding hardware to the trophy case, preparing for potential postseason action or building for the 2023 campaign.
Across the Green Meadows Conference, there’s some of each with all eight teams in action.
The following is a capsule preview of week nine in the GMC:
AYERSVILLE AT WAYNE TRACE
Though Ayersville saw its six-game win streak end and its GMC title hopes dinged in a 35-24 loss to Antwerp, the Pilots still have plenty to play for as the 6-2 squad can earn their most wins in a season since the 12-1 campaign of 2016 with a win in Haviland Friday at 3-5 Wayne Trace.
Ayersville (4-1 GMC) suffered its first conference loss to the Archers but is still firmly entrenched in the top half of Division VII Region 26. Per JoeEitel.com, the Pilots have clinched a playoff spot and are currently third in the region, so a win over a three-win D-VI opponent in the Raiders would help keep the Pilots in position to have two more home games in the postseason.
The Pilots will look to lean on a league-leading rushing attack (210.3 yards per game). Leading that rushing attack is senior running back Owen Berner (835 yards, eight TDs), who managed 101 yards on 12 carries against Antwerp, along with QB Blake Hauenstein (62-of-105, 868 yards, nine TDs, 578 rush yards, 12 TDs). Abe Delano has emerged as a big-play threat in the pass game for the Pilots with 451 yards and five TDs on 24 receptions (18.8 ypc).
For Wayne Trace, a 28-6 victory at Fairview ended a two-game skid. Ahead of a season finale at Paulding, the Raiders (2-3 GMC) have an outside shot at the postseason as they reside at No. 16 in the Division VI Region 22 computer ratings. QB Kyle Stoller had three passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown to lead the Raiders to the win over the winless Apaches. Stoller now has 594 pass yards and four TDs on the year while finding the endzone three times on the ground. Tucker Antoine (36 catches, 258 yards, one TD) and Race Price (28 catches, 230 yards, three TDs) are Stoller’s top targets while Kyle Slade has 307 yards and one TD on the ground.
Ayersville leads the all-time series 28-18 with the Pilots winning last year’s matchup 28-6.
EDGERTON AT TINORA
Edgerton won’t have any worries about a trap game ahead of a week 10 showdown with unbeaten Antwerp as the 7-1 Bulldogs (4-1 GMC) will have to travel to Coressel Stadium against 5-3 Tinora (3-2 GMC) on Friday.
To ensure any chance of battling for a share of the league crown, Edgerton will have to face one of the toughest defenses in the conference as the Rams have allowed over 14 points just three times this season. The Bulldogs’ 344.1 yards per game offensively is second in the league to Antwerp, as the Bulldogs trail only Ayersville in rushing and the Archers in passing and scoring this season with 37 points per game on average. QB Corey Everetts leads the team in both passing (96-of-142, 1,245 yards, 17 TDs) and rushing (753 yards, 12 TDs) with Kadyn Picillo leading the receiving corps with 29 catches, 477 yards and seven TDs this season. Joel Walkup has racked up 64 tackles on the year, good for second in the GMC, while Everetts has been a ballhawk defensively with four interceptions.
For Tinora, scoring has not always been the Rams’ forte (17.6 ppg offensively) but the Green and White have found ways to win even when they struggle putting the ball in the endzone. Their week eight win at Paulding was emblematic of that as kicker Jacob Bishop booted a pair of field goals while the Rams’ Dominic Graziani returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown in a 27-8 win at Keysor Field. Brandon Edwards has continued to lead the Rams offensively with 595 yards and three touchdowns rushing while also serving as leading receiver with 10 catches for 133 yards and a score. Dallas Dachenhaus has also bruised his way to 440 yards and two TDs on 92 carries. Grady Gustwiller leads the Ram defense with 57 tackles and a sack while Graham Askins has tallied 6.5 sacks, nine TFLs and 43 tackles. All-GMC defensive tackle Javen Gaines has been disruptive in his return after missing the first half of the season with injury, tallying 17 tackles and three sacks so far.
Tinora leads the all-time series 32-16 and owns a three-game winning streak in the series.
FAIRVIEW AT HICKSVILLE
A battle of county supremacy is at stake at Aces Field Friday with rival Fairview (0-8, 0-5 GMC) invading rival Hicksville (1-7, 1-4 GMC) in a matchup of two teams looking to finish a trying season on a strong note.
Both squads were on the rough end of league setbacks as Wayne Trace downed Hicksville 28-6 while Edgerton overwhelmed the Aces 49-13 in week eight.
Hicksville junior George Green has come on strong in recent weeks, taking over the top spot as the Aces’ leading rusher with 300 yards and four touchdowns on 61 carries. QB Brody Balser has 711 yards and two TD tosses while rushing for 276 yards and three more scores. Brandt Langham is among the league’s top pass-catchers with 35 catches for 304 yards and a touchdown while Aaron Klima has tallied 20 catches and 250 yards on the year.
Defensively, Gabe Rodriguez has racked up seven sacks among his 47 tackles on the year while David Taylor leads the unit with 52 tackles and three TFLs.
For Fairview, offensive struggles have plagued Jon McCord’s first Apache squad with 49 points scored through eight contests. Six of those 49 points came on Friday against Wayne Trace when Breaven Williams found D’Andre Hastings for a touchdown connection. William Zeedyk leads the team passing with 302 yards and three TDs while Kaiden Kern has 10 catches for 162 yards and a touchdown and Brett Grine’s 188 yards rushing leads the Apache running game.
Kern has 55 tackles and an interception to pace the Black and Gold defensive unit with Grine netting 52 tackles through eight contests.
Hicksivlle will look to snap a three-game losing streak in the series between the two county foes as Fairview leads 30-19 heading into the 50th all-time meeting between the squads.
PAULDING AT ANTWERP
Antwerp is in the unique position to make history and have some history already made heading into their penultimate regular season contest.
The unbeaten Archers (8-0, 5-0 GMC), which have risen to No. 2 in the Division VII state poll, set a new school mark when they beat Ayersville a week ago as the first Archer football program to start a season 8-0. A win against county rival Paulding in their final home game of the season would lift the program to new heights as it would clinch at least a share of the first GMC football title in school history. A win in week 10 at Edgerton would tie the school record for wins in a season and become the first 10-0 regular season in school history.
Before any of those accolades can be reached, the Archers will look to unleash their potent and balanced offensive onslaught against rival Paulding (1-7, 1-4 GMC).
Junior QB Carson Altimus leads the team and league with 1,948 yards passing and 22 TDs with just one interception on 69 percent passing (121-of-176) while also leading the Archers with 608 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground. Reid Lichty is a dual threat out of the backfield with 448 yards and nine rushing TDs while catching 19 passes for 279 yards and a score. Landon Brewer leads the GMC with 39 catches for 717 yards and seven TDs, with junior Camden Fuller (22 catches, 449 yards, six TDs) and senior Parker Moore (35 catches, 343 yards, seven TDs) rounding the explosive unit.
The defense also has its share of playmakers with eight interceptions from six different players on the year along with 11 forced fumbles and 11 sacks on the year, led by 59 tackles and four TFLs from Syris Gale and 55 tackles, six TFLs and two picks from Lichty.
For Paulding, the team’s first season with Jim Menzie at the helm has seen the Panthers competitive at times, battling with Arlington, Spencerville, Hicksville and Tinora closely through two quarters before being outlasted in the second half of ballgames.
Freshman lefthander Colten Hunt saw extended action against Tinora, and has 246 yards and two TDs on 21-of-38 passing. Dawson Lamb and Jesse Shaffer lead the team’s rushing attack with 282 and 267 yards, respectively, while junior wideout Caleb Larson has racked up 429 yards and four TDs on 29 catches on the year. Jack Woods leads the way for the Panther defense with 56 tackles and 8.5 TFLs while Lamb has racked up five sacks and 9.5 TFLs among a 32-tackle campaign with three forced fumbles.
Paulding leads the all-time series between the county compatriots by a 12-6 margin and the two teams have split their most recent meetings (Antwerp 39-14 win in 2021, Paulding 47-12 win in 2019).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.