Holgate has done nothing but win since the move to 8-man football and the Tigers’ 10-game winning streak will be on the line when they head to Danbury on Friday.
The Tiger offense has been impressive in two games this season, defeating Stryker 56-6 and Toledo Christian 50-44.
The win against the Eagles was the first conference game for the Northern 8 Football Conference.
Hunter Gerschutz made plays on both sides of the ball to secure the win for the Tigers. He totaled 300 yards on the ground, with scores of 80 and 55 yards. He also made a key stop defensively late in the game to secure the win.
Danbury has been just as impressive on offense, scoring wins against Sandusky St. Mary’s (40-8) and Stryker (58-12) this season.
Quarterback Kaden Conrad fired three TD passes for the Lakers last week. Cole Shortrdge had another outstanding game, scoring twice on rushing TDs and twice on pass receptions.
TOLEDO CHRISTIAN AT STRYKER
The Toledo Christian team that put up 44 points in a loss to Holgate will now travel to Stryker.
Trevor Wensink runs the Toledo Christian offense. He passed for 441 yards in the loss last week to the Tigers.
Stryker (0-2) is looking to get going offensively. In a 58-12 loss to Danbury last week Payton Woolace tosses to scoring passes to Kaleb Holsopple.
Danbury had 498 yards of offense last week against the Panthers.
OTTAWA HILLS AT HILLTOP
The Hilltop Cadets (0-2) are looking for some offense as they host Ottawa Hills (1-1).
The Cadets will play at home for the first time this season after falling at Tiffin Calvert (54-6) and Edon (61-6).
The Green Bears come in at 1-1 on the season. After beating Margaretta 40-36 in their opener, they lost at TAAC favorite Northwood 43-14.
Ottawa Hills had trouble containing Northwood quarterback Jay Moten, who ran for 159 yards and threw for another 101.
The game will be the 32nd all-time between the two, with Ottawa Hills leading 17-14. Last season, the Green Bears snapped a two-game winning streak by the Cadets with a 20-12 win.
MONTPELIER AT NORTHWOOD
Those same Rangers who ran past Ottawa Hills will welcome in Montpelier Friday night.
Northwood comes in at 2-0 after scoring wins against Gibsonburg (42-22) and Ottawa Hills (43-14).
Quarterback Jay Moten has been the catalyst of the Northwood offense through two games.
Montpelier comes in 0-1 after falling last week to Cardinal Stritch, 28-14. The opener for the Locomotives against Hopewell-Loudon was cancelled.
Gavin Wurm ran for 131 yards and scored both touchdowns for Montpelier. Landon Brigle added 106 yards in the air.
The game will be just the sixth all-time, with Northwood winning the previous five meetings.
EDON AT CARDINAL STRITCH
Edon (1-1) will play the rare Saturday game as the Bombers head east to play Cardinal Stritch (2-0) at Clay High School in Oregon.
The Bombers are coming off a 61-6 win at home over Hilltop. Quarterback Drew Gallehue set a school record in the win, tossing six TD passes for the Bombers. Dawson Kiess hauled in two of the scoring passes.
The Cardinals have played two tough games, winning over Fremont St. Joe’s (21-13) and Montpelier (28-14). They had two players each run for over 100 yards against the Locomotives.
The Bombers have dominated the series, winning 13 of the previous 16 match-ups. Edon has won four in a row by an average score of 45-12.
COLUMBUS GROVE AT ALLEN EAST
The top spot in the NWC East will be up for grabs when Columbus Grove travels to Allen East.
The Bulldogs (2-0) are coming off a 52-18 win at home against Ada.
Quarterback Blake Reynolds is off to other solid start to the season, He’s been effective throwing the football, completing 13 of 21 passes for 177 yards. Jacksen Schroeder has caught five passes for 124 yards while Gabe Clement has hauled in three passes for 70 yards.
Colin Metzger has proven to be a solid ground-gainer for the Bulldogs. He has 182 yards rushing with three scores. Reynolds has added another 93 yards on the ground with four TDs.
Columbus Grove will face the top offense in the NWC in Allen East. The Mustangs are 2-0 after beating Bluffton, 46-22.
Quarterback Tyler Clum is off to a sizzling start to the season. He has completed 35 of 48 passes for 479 yards with seven scores.
Bradden Crumrine is one of a handful targets for Clum.Crumrine has already caught 11 passes for 241 yards and three TDs. Gavin Maxwell has added eight catches for 94 yards and Carter Young has eight catches for 84 yards.
Five players have caught at least one TD pass so for this season for Allen East.
PANDORA-GILBOA AT LEIPSIC
Leipsic saw were they needed to get to if they want to compete in the BVC as they fell to Liberty-Benton, 42-0 to fall to 1-1.
Running back Lorenzo Walther has picked up where he ended the season last year. He is the top back in the BVC with 283 yards rushing. Quarterback Dillan Niese adds 92 yards on the ground with 167 yards passing.
The Rockets come in at 1-1 after a tough loss to Arlington, 36-35. Arlington scored with less than a minute to go, but that was enough time for Pandora-Gilboa. The Rockets got a late score, but missed on the two-point try for the lead.
Leipsic’s third-ranked defense will be challenged in the contest.
Pandora-Gilboa features the top offense in the BVC. Quarterback Silas Schmenk leads the charge, hitting on 34 of 59 passes so far for 471 yards and six TDs. His top target is Bryce Basinger, who has hauled in 15 passes for 236 yards and a pair of scores.
The Rockets do have a ground threat in Sam Burkholder, who has run for 100 yards and three TDs.
