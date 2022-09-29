When Tinora and Ayersville get together for the River Rivalry on the gridiron, the stakes are always raised because of the proximity of the two schools. It’s a neighborhood rivalry with campuses separated by less than 10 miles.
But this year’s meeting has a little bit of extra juice.
Both teams come into the contest sporting good records and are both still in the thick of the hunt for a Green Meadows Conference title.
Ayersville (5-1, 3-0 GMC) has won five-striaght behind a dual-threat quarterback, a powerful running back and a defense that is allowing just 14 points per game in conference play.
Tinora (4-2, 2-1 GMC) has had some bumps in the road with a 31-0 season opening loss to Liberty Center and narrow 20-14 defeat to Antwerp (6-0, 3-0 GMC, 5th in Division VII), but still find themselves one-game behind the Archers and one spot from a first-round home playoff game in Division V, Region 18.
All of this adds for more drama, but the importance of game, no matter the records, is very well understood.
“I drive by Tinora every day on my way home. It’s a short drive up Domersville and it means a lot when you play someone that’s that close to you,” first-year Ayersville head coach Andrew Mickey said. “You want to win the game because it means bragging rights. Our kids probably see those kids at the local stores, at local restaurants and it’s bragging rights for the next 365 days.”
“This has always been a big ballgame,” Tinora head coach Kenny Krouse, who will play the Pilots for the 25th time, said. “We always put a lot of emphasis on this game when it comes to this week and throughout the season, there’s always a little bit of prep for this ball game.”
The actual game between the white lines will be decided by both teams’ ability to run the ball as both have offenses that are predicated on doing just that.
The Pilots have effectively used quarterback Blake Hauenstein both on the ground and through the air as he has 481 yards and 12 touchdowns rushing as well as 656 yards and five touchdowns through the air.
They also sport the GMC’s top rusher in senior back Owen Berner, who has 694 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.
“He’s got great vision, speed, he’s a power runner and he’s just a good football player,” Krouse said of Berner, who was held to 20 yards rushing against the Rams last season. “We have to be aware of where he lines up on the field at all times.”
As the season has gone on, Hauenstein’s ability to pass the ball without turning it over has opened up more running lanes for the Pilots and led to more points. In conference play they are averaging 42 points a contest.
Hauenstein threw six interceptions in the first three games and has thrown one since.
“For him to be where he’s at versus where he was at in the first game, he’s grown tremendously,” Mickey said. “I’ve seen his ability to see the field and his confidence to know what he’s looking at improve and now if something’s not there, he’s making the right decisions too.”
His top receiver has been Abe Delano, who had three catches for 163 yards and two touchdowns in the win last week against Hicksville.
Tinora comes in to this game still trying to figure some things out on offense. After five games with senior Gavin Eckert under center, in the Rams’ 13-6 win over Wayne Trace last week it was sophomore Dominic Graziani who started things.
Both ended up playing in the game with Eckert being used more in the rushing game, including running in the first touchdown of the game for the Rams. Graziani was used more in the passing game, which needed a jumpstart for the Rams and got one in the first half with a 33-yard pitch and catch between Graziani and Brandon Edwards that went for a touchdown.
Even with seeing some success from the sophomore in the passing game, Krouse says that Eckert will start under center on Friday.
“Gavin is still going to be our starting quarterback. We’ll get Dom in when that time presents but as far as this ballgame, Gavin is going to get the start,” Krouse said.
For the season Eckert is 17-of-42 for 178 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions. He’s added 74 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.
As for the running backs, finding someone there has not been any problem as both Edwards (73 att., 418 yards, 2 TDS) and Dallas Dachenhaus (72 att., 354 yards, 2 TDs) have been the heartbeat of this run-heavy Tinora offense that has run the ball on 82% of downs.
As a result, Mickey and the Pilots know that getting a good push up front on the early downs will be key to getting a Tinora offense that likes to wear defenses down, off the field.
“They want to get three yards every snap and if we can prevent that from happening defensively, that’s going to put us in a very good position,” Mickey said. “The biggest thing in my opinion is going to be how well we tackle because their physicality is one thing but their speed is a whole different animal. They are the kind of team where a missed tackle can turn a four-yard gain into an 80-yard touchdown.”
For Mickey, that especially applies to Edwards.
“He’s one fo the fastest players in northwest, Ohio,” Mickey said of the senior back. “You see it in the spring in track and field and that translates to a football field as well.”
Winning the field position game is always a priority for Tinora and especially so when they are averaging just two touchdowns per contest over their last two games. Finding that balance was key in their low-scoring win last week and it will be key again this week.
“This one will come down to how the field is tilted,” Krouse said. “Our mindset every night is that we want to tilt that field in our favor and make you have to drive 70-80 yards per possession.”
When teams have had to drive long distances this season, it has proven difficult and led to the Rams giving up just nine points per game since their opening loss to Liberty Center.
Tinora holds a slight lead over Ayerville in the series as they enter their 47th meeting with the Rams in front 24-21-1. A win for Ayersville would set up a enormous clash with Antwerp in what would likely be a battle of two undefeated GMC squads.
