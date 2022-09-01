COLUMBUS GROVE — The final week of non-conference play is here for the NWOAL and four schools are looking to take an unblemished record into league play.
Patrick Henry, Liberty Center, Archbold and Evergreen all have started out their seasons 2-0 and face some tough competition in week three. Swanton is looking for their first win since Oct. 16, 2020 after a competitive week two.
The following is a preview of the week three NWOAL slate:
PAT. HENRY AT COL. GROVE
Patrick Henry and Columbus Grove are set to meet for the seventh time in the past eight years and after both teams made the playoffs a season ago, both are looking to carry positive momentum into their conference slate.
A year ago, the Patriots (2-0) failed to finish late drives in the fourth quarter and ultimately saw a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by the Bulldogs’ (1-1) Jackson Schroeder sink their hopes of a 3-0 start.
Again the Patriots come into this contest with an unblemished record after a blowout 56-8 win over Hicksville and a 12-0 shutout of Wayne Trace last week.
Dual-threat quarterback Nash Meyer and first-team all-NWOAL wide receiver Landon Johnson have continued their connection from last year pairing up for 82 yards and three touchdowns to start 2022
Meyer himself has put up eye-popping numbers with 180 passing yards, five passing touchdowns and two rushing scores. In their win over Wayne Trace, he led the team with 70 rushing yards on 22 attempts.
As for Columbus Grove, they come into the game after a 34-23 week one win over Pandora-Gilboa and a week two 24-13 loss to Liberty-Benton.
Their always stout rushing attack hasn’t slowed down with the departure of the team’s third all-time leading rusher in Colin Metzger. Sophomore back Trenton Barazza has rushed for 265 yards and a 7.4 yards per carry average in the first two contests.
On defense, the Bulldogs tout a strong front seven with six returners to the group. The pass defense, however, has been a concern through two weeks after losing three starters to graduation. They’ve given up 376 passing yards during that 1-1 start. Meyer threw for 279 yards a year ago but three interceptions were enough to stall the Patriots. Johnson had 140 yards receiving in that game and the two will look to exploit the Bulldog secondary again.
LIBERTY CENTER AT OTSEGO
Liberty Center is up against a different team in week three than the Otsego squad they saw defeat them 40-21 in 2021.
The Knights (2-0) have notably had to replace two Dzierwa’s as all-Ohio quarterback Joseph Dzierwa is off to pitch for Michigan State, and head coach Matt Dzierwa also departed after season’s end. Trent Leiter, an all-Ohio running back is also gone.
Still, the Knights have gotten out to a 2-0 record to start the season with an 18-12 win over Wynford and a 48-7 victory over Van Buren.
Quarterback Devin Farley, who played in the defensive backfield last season, has been a big part of the fast start. He threw for 163 in four touchdowns in the win over Van Buren while also running for 96 yards. Jack Simpson led the team in receiving with 58 yards and a touchdown.
As for the Tigers (2-0), they come into this game after two impressive wins in weeks one and two. They shut out Tinora 31-0 in week one and then turned around and beat county rival Napoleon 35-21 in a back-and-forth contest.
Matthew Orr has led the charge on the ground so far this season with 257 yards on 28 carries and five touchdowns. Colton Kruse has been a nice complimentary piece in the backfield running for 176 yards and three touchdowns in the first two weeks.
Liberty Center leads the series 5-1 with the only loss coming last season.
LAKE AT ARCHBOLD
Archbold will look for their sixth-straight win over Lake on Friday as the two get set to meet for the seventh time in the past eight seasons.
The two have had opposite starts to the season thus far as the Flyers (0-2) have yet to score a point with a 35-0 loss to Bowling Green in week one and a 28-0 defeat against Northwood in week two.
Archbold (2-0) on the other hand, is coming off big win at 2021 Division VII regional finalist St. Henry in which the Blue Streaks held the Redskins to just 10 points in a 34-10 triumph. They beat Genoa at home in week one 35-14.
Running back Carson Dominique was thought to be the leader of the offense coming into the season and that was proven correct in week one when he ran for 154 yards and three scores. In week two, however, the Blue Streaks relied more on their passing game with Dominique running for 39 yards and two scores and Cade Brenner throwing for 221 yards and three touchdowns. Brenner has been an admirable replacement for Division VI player of the year DJ Newman thus far as he has totaled 435 yards and four touchdowns through the air in the first two weeks.
EVERGREEN AT OTTAWA HILLS
Evergreen vs. Ottawa Hills is the first game from the area to be moved to Thursday this season due to a shortage of officials and one team will wake up on Friday with a 3-0 record to tout heading into their league season.
Ottawa Hills (2-0) defeated Gibsonburg 35-13 and Swanton 24-14 in the opening two weeks to get to this point and they’ve done it behind a balance of rushing and passing.
Running back AJ George led the Green Bears with 139 rushing yards and a score while quarterback chase Miller threw for 115 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Bulldogs last week.
Evergreen’s (2-0) results have been much more lopsided with a 48-0 win over North Baltimore in week one and a 41-7 win over Montpelier in week two. Last week was the Hunter Vaculik show for the Vikings as the quarterback ran threw for 111 yards and a score while rushing for 104 yards and two scores.
SWANTON AT TOL. ROGERS
Swanton is the last school remaining in the NWOAL still looking for their first win and they have a solid chance to get it in week three against Toledo Rogers.
In their first two contests Toledo Rogers (0-2) have been outscored by a combined 102-7 in losses to Sylvania Southview and Lima Senior. In their loss to the Spartans last week the Rams garnered just two yards of total offense.
Swanton (0-2) showed life last week against Ottawa Hills as after falling down 24-0, they scored two touchdowns and brought the game to 24-14 where it stayed for the final score. Ethan Hensley threw for 89 yards and both touchdowns in the loss.
