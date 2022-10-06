AYERSVILLE — When the cool, fall air of October hits every year, the high school football season is in large part separated by the teams that are just playing for pride, or playoff positioning, and those that are playing for championships.
This Friday, Ayersville (6-1, 4-0 GMC) and Antwerp (7-0, 4-0 GMC) are playing for both as the two schools will fight for the right to be all alone atop the Green Meadows Conference standings come Saturday morning alongside moving up their playoff positioning with Ayersville currently sitting at second in Division VII, Region 26 and Antwerp fourth.
Any prognosticators that looked at the GMC slate before the season probably didn’t have this particular game circled.
The Pilots coming into the season were a team filled with uncertainty. A new head coach, a graduating senior class that led them to a playoff appearance gone.
But now with three games left to play and a Division VII state ranking of 14th this week, it’s anything but uncertain — they are meant to be in this spot.
“Nobody thought we’d be here so right now we are just enjoying the ride,” first-year head coach Andrew Mickey said of his team. “We are 6-1 and preparing to play a 7-0 team and the alternative, we’ve all been there, I’ve coached long enough to be where the alternative is you only have a couple of wins and the other team has only a couple of wins and there’s no juice to the game. But when you win big games like we did last week you get to play more big games so this whole week has been a lot of fun.”
Describing last week’s win as only a big game might be an understatement as the Pilots upended their rivals Tinora to win the Victory Bell for the first time in six seasons. It wasn’t necessarily a dominant win, but the Pilots were just simply able to put the ball in the endzone more than the Rams leading to a 22-6 win.
But now that their rivals are virtually out of the GMC picture, all that stands left in front the Pilots is Antwerp who is in the midst of their best start to a season since 2001 where the Archers also went 7-0. A win over the Pilots would top that start.
They like Ayersville, had uncertainty at a time, but that uncertainty wasn’t paid off right away. Just three years ago, the Archers went 0-10. That was head coach Jason Hale’s first season at the helm. In 2020 they improved to 2-8 and last season they surged, going 9-3 and winning their first playoff game since 2000. That win in 2000 ironically came over Ayersville.
Going into this season, with their quarterback Carson Altimus and top receiver Landon Brewer returning, that uncertainty was all but vanquished, and it has played out that way on the field.
For the second straight season, they’ll play in what might end up being a de facto conference title game, and they’re just excited to be in this position.
“For all our guys, they’re just enjoying the week, enjoying the moment. They put themselves in this position by showing up and putting the work in and they are just excited for the chance to go play another game that they love to play with each other,” Hale said. “Anytime you can play meaningful football at the beginning of October, that means a lot so we’re excited.”
As previously mentioned the Altimus and Brewer combo will be what makes this offense go on most nights. Their vertical pass game has given people problems all season and it shows with Altimus leading the GMC in passing with 1,720 yards, 20 touchdowns and one interception on 104-of-150 (69%) passing. Brewer has 35 catches for 662 yards, six touchdowns and 18.9 yards per catch. Three others have at least 200-yards receiving with Parker Moore (32 rec., 423 yards, 7 TDs), Camden Fuller (16 rec., 373 yards, 5 TDs, 23.3 y/rec) and running back Reid Lichty (17 rec., 234 yards, 1 TD) all playing a big role in the passing game as well.
But everyone on the sidelines and everyone in the stands knows that’s their bread and butter. What has truly gotten Antwerp to this point, where they average a scoring margin of plus-33, has been their ability to establish the run that opens up the pass with Lichty (68 att., 374 yards, 8 TDs, 5.5 y/att), Altimus (57 att., 459 yards, 10 TDs, 8.1 y/att) and a physical offensive line.
“I remember doing the game last year for the Bull and I saw Carson Altimus and said that kid is the real deal, he’s the next great quarterback in our area,” Mickey said. “But it all starts with the pieces around him. They are a very well-coached team and it’s a dynamic challenge because they can run the ball and hurt you in so many different ways.”
Ayersville will need everyone on their defense to be firing on all cylinders and they know that, but last week 6-foot-6, 240-pound senior linebacker Tyson Schlachter and 6-foot-3, 215-pound junior linebacker Abe Delano were both huge in putting the Tinora behind the sticks, something they’ll need to do again on Friday.
This time though, they’ll have to do it against a much more balanced offense and that will include stopping the run from Altimus.
“We’ve got to be that double edged sword like we have been all year,” Hale said of his offense. “We’re going to run the ball and obviously Carson does a great job in the pass game but his legs are a big part of what we do offensively too … I think the biggest thing for us is staying balanced because it doesn’t let teams tee off on us and get comfortable playing defense.”
On the Ayersville side offensively they are coming off a game in which they admittedly weren’t their best against Tinora, who has only given up more than 20 points to three teams this season, all in losses to Liberty Center, Antwerp and Ayersville.
The Pilots gained just 193 yards to Tinora’s 155 and the GMC’s leading rusher Owen Berner (123 att., 734 yards, 8 TDs) was only able to muster 15 carries for 40 yards.
Getting their senior running back going early will be key for the Pilots.
“We had some mistakes last week in the plays getting called incorrectly which falls on me,” Mickey said. “But our kids our physical, they’re aggressive and I think Owen is such a good runner. If we can give him just a little more room to work, that makes our offense that much more effective.”
Blake Hauenstein will also of course be key to the Pilot offense at quarterback and he has shown the ability to throw the ball as well as keep it himself with 806 yards passing and seven touchdowns on the season. Both of last week’s scores against Tinora were through the air. On the ground he has run for 496 yards on 97 carries and score 12 touchdowns.
Delano has caught touchdown passes in back-to-back weeks and leads the team in receiving with 22 catches for 392 yards and three scores. Schlachter is low on volume but has racked up three scores on 13 catches for 97 yards.
But the main focus for the Pilots offense might be keeping the Archers off the field as Antwerp averages 43 points a game compared to their 38.
“The best thing our defense can do is be on the sidelines. We’ve got to go out there and sustain drives because that gives our defense a little easier job. If they’re on the sidelines and the clock is ticking maybe they’ll get frustrated,” Mickey said. “But it comes down to productive football. We have to be smart but still seize our opportunities when we can. It’s about being efficient offensively.”
The moral of the story here in the end though is that both teams are good. They’ve both proven that with their records to this point. But looking back at their recent histories, they both haven’t always been that way. And that’s what makes this game special. They are two schools that have bottom three enrollments in the GMC, almost half that of the biggest school Tinora. Antwerp didn’t even sport a varsity football team seven years ago, and yet, they are the ones left with perfect records in week eight.
“Jason and I have been texting each other for a little while since earlier this season and just kind of following each other’s progress,” Mickey said. “I think Jason Hale is a tremendous football coach and we both said how cool would it be and now we are here.”
“I’m so excited for practice this week and and I’m counting down the minutes until we get on the field Friday because it’s going to be an awesome atmosphere.”
