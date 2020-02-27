After playing in a classic overtime district championship game last season, Ottoville and Wayne Trace set up the battle for the second consecutive season with district semifinal victories Thursday night at Defiance High School.
The Big Green opened the night with a 48-33 win over Crestview in the opener of the evening before Wayne Trace rolled past Paulding County rival Antwerp 55-29 in the nightcap.
Tomorrow night at 7 p.m., Ottoville and Wayne Trace will square off for the district championship at the home of the Bulldogs.
Ottoville moved to 16-9 as the Big Green hit 14 of 16 shots in the first half in opening a 31-20 lead on the Knights.
After a basket by Olivia Cunningham put Crestview on the scoreboard first, Ottoville answered with 11 straight points to take control.
The Big Green went on to post a 16-4 first quarter advantage and Ottoville was never threatened from that point on.
Crestview did get to within seven at 35-28 in the third quarter on a Bailey Gregory three-point play but Ottoville answered with a Nicole Knippen basket in putting the margin at 38-28 at the end of three quarters.
The Big Green then held Crestview scoreless for the first seven minutes of the fourth quarter in pulling away to seal the victory.
“We wanted to come out ready to play and the girls did a great job of getting off to a good start,” commented Ottoville head coach Michelle Leach. “We were able to get some good scoring opportunities and took advantage of them.”
Nicole Knippen topped Ottoville with 13 points while Jocelyn Geise had a dozen markers for the Big Green.
Bailey Gregory paced Crestview by bucketing 14 points and Olivia Cunningham chipped in a dozen.
In the nightcap, the Lady Raiders jumped out to a 17-3 lead after eight minutes of action and never looked back in cruising to the win over the Archers.
Wayne Trace scored eight of the first nine points in the contest and closed the opening period with nine consecutive points in seizing the 17-3 advantage.
Junior Katrina Stoller was the big factor in the opening period, scoring a dozen points in the stanza.
“She came out and hit some shots early and played well,” noted Raider head coach Bethany DeJarnett. “We have had different girls step up each night and that has been a strength of this team.”
Antwerp cut the deficit to 21-10 early in the second quarter on a Lydia Brewer basket before the Raiders responded.
Miriam Sinn, Katrina Stoller and Gracie Shepherd each hit foul shots and a Kenadie Daeger basket put Wayne Trace on top 26-11. The Lady Raiders also picked up two more Katrina Stoller charity tosses in posting a 28-13 halftime margin.
“We had some opportunities early in the game that we didn’t take advantage of but you have to give Wayne Trace credit as well,” commented Archer mentor Scott McMichael. “I am proud of my girls and the way they improved this year and they never gave up.”
Wayne Trace ended any doubt at the start of the second half.
The Lady Raiders opened the half with a Claire Sinn three-pointer followed by baskets from Katrina Stoller, Miriam Sinn and another on by Katrina Stoller to expand the gap to 37-13. Wayne Trace went on to post a 43-16 lead at the end of three periods.
Wayne Trace wrapped up the contest with a dozen point fourth quarter, led by Claire Sinn with a pair of three point field goals. Her final one of the game set a new record at Wayne Trace for three-point field goals made in a career with 151, breaking the old record of 150 by 2008 graduate Becky Ruble.
Claire Sinn and Katrina Stoller each bucketed 19 markers for Wayne Trace, which improves to 20-4 on the season.
Astianna Coppes paced Antwerp with nine points while Karsyn Brumett chipped in six for the Archers, who close the year at 14-11.
