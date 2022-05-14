HOLGATE — Montpelier came just short of sweeping the BBC track and field championships on Saturday as the girls took home the title, but the Fayette boys edged out the Locos by 1.5 points.
The Montpelier girls won with 153 points to Pettsiville's 140 but Fayette won the boys title with 118 points to 116.50 for Montpelier. Holgate was third with 116 points.
In the boys meet, the distance races were a battle as Fayette's Jose Blanco won both the 800 and 1600 but Richard Bower won the 3200 for Holgate. Gannon Ripke won three events on the day in the long jump as well as the 100 and 200 meter dashes.
Montpelier's Aleigha Hillard was the star of the girls dashes winning the 100, 200 and 400 meter races. Holgate's Elizabeth Willett dominated the distance races winning the 800, 1600 and 3200 meter runs. In the throwing events, the Eis sisters competed with Justine Eis edging out Jolynn Eis in the shot put but Jolynn getting her revenge in the discus.
BBC Championships at Holgate
Boys
Fayette 118, Montpelier 116.5, Holgate 116, Edon 105, Pettisville 65.5, Hilltop 58, North Central 39, Stryker 23.
Running Events
100 meters - 1. Ripke (E), 11.38; Haley (P), Beltz (Hill). 200 meters - 1. Ripke (E), 22.53; Brigle (M), Jordan (Holg). 400 meters - 1. Jordan (Holg), 54.24; Casillas (Holg), Brigle (M). 800 meters - 1. Blanco (F), 2:10.23; W. Mitchell (F), Casillas (Holg). 1600 meters - 1. Blanco (F), 4:42.95; Bower (Holg), Westrick (Holg). 3200 meters - 1. Bower (Holg), 10:51.49; Q. Mitchell (F), W, Mitchell (F). 110 hurdles - 1. Aguirre (M), 16.40; Vankham (M), Salaz (Holg). 300 hurdles - 1. Laney (NC), 43.58; Aguirre (M), Lemley (F). 400 relay - 1. Edon (Smith, Radabaugh, Gallehue, Ripke), 46.20; Montpelier, Hilltop. 800 relay - 1. Montpelier (Brigle, Friend, Martin, Brink), 1:38.40; Holgate, Fayette. 1600 relay - 1. Holgate (Jordan, Miller, Westrick, Casillas), 3:43.36; Fayette, Pettisville. 3200 relay - 1. Holgate (Bower, Miller, Westrick, Casillas), 8:30.25; Fayette, Pettisville.
Field Events
High jump - 1. Burt (NC), 5-10; Richmond (Hill), Rychener (P). Pole vault - 1. Vankham (M), 11-00; Eash (P), Lemley (F). Long jump - 1. Ripke (E), 19-05.5; Beauregard (F), Wyse (Hill). Shot put - 1. Gallehue (E), 47-03; Mason (M), Hulbert (E). Discus - 1. Cummins (M), 132-00; Hulbert (E), Gallehue (E).
Girls
Montpelier 153, Pettisville 140, Holgate 114, Fayette 59, Hilltop 47, Stryker 46, Edon 36, North Central 22.
Running Events
100 meters - 1. Hillard (M), 13.21; Breier (S), Plank (P). 200 meters - 1. Hillard (M), 27.35; Breier (S), Grimm (P). 400 meters - 1. Hillard (M), 1:05.06; Grimm (P), Willett (Holg). 800 meters - 1. Willett (Holg), 2:38.06; Remington (P), Hoylman (P). 1600 meters - 1. Willett (Holg), 5:46.86; Sears (P), Burrow (F). 3200 meters - 1. Willett (Holg), 12:51.33; Sears (P), Burrow (F). 100 hurdles - 1. McCord (M), 16.10; Richmire (M), Patterson (S). 300 hurdles - 1. McCord (M), 49.54; Richmire (M), Patterson (S). 400 relay - 1. Montpelier (Crisenberry, Brigle, Manisaeng, Altaffer), 55.58; Edon, Stryker. 800 relay - 1. Montpelier (Crisenberry, Altaffer, Manisaeng, Clinger), 1:56.07; Fayette, Edon. 1600 relay - 1. Montpelier (Clinger, McCord, Hillard, Richmire), 4:35.72; Pettisville, Holgate. 3200 relay - 1. Holgate (Ashbuagh, Bok, Swary, Bower), 10:49.61; Pettisville, Montpelier.
Field Events
High jump - 1. Plank (P), 5-00; Rodriguez (Hill), McCord (M). Pole vault - 1. Rochefort (P), 9-00; Grimm (P), Faler (NC). Long jump - 1. Breier (S), 16-06; Altaffer (M), Heinze (E). Shot put - 1. Ju. Eis (Holg), 36-07; Jo. Eis (Holg), Taylor (M). Discus - 1. Jo. Eis (Holg), 110-07; Ju. Eis (Holg), Lammon (Hill).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.