Riley Bloir of Edon was selected as the Buckeye Border Conference player of the year as the BBC selected its all-league volleyball teams.
Kendal Bonney and Madison Brown of North Central; Danielle King of Pettisville; Makenzie Cadwell of Stryker and the Hilltop duo of Kendall Roth and Morgan Norden were picked as the first team.
Kassidy Faler of North Central, Mikayla Graber of Pettisville, Sage Woolace of Stryker, Claire Radabaugh of Edon, Trista Fruchey of Fayette and Gabby Rodriguez of Hilltop were named to the second team.
Chelsea McCord and Ariel Page of Montpelier, Lauren Basler and Alexia Miller of North Central, Ryeana Klopfenstein and Xavia Borden of Pettisville, Kalista Blevins and Emilyanne Cox of Stryker, Brooklyn Morris and Alea Brandt of Edon, Fayette’s Addisyn Bentley and Hilltop’s Taryn Grant and Arleigh VanArsdalen were named honorable mention.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.