MONTPELIER — Holgate’s boys cross country team took well to its new conference Saturday at the Buckeye Border Conference championships as the Tiger boys finished with 17 total points to cruise to the league crown at Montpelier.
Richard Bower followed up his 2020 GMC runner-up finish with a league-best time of 18:12 Saturday in the BBC meet, pacing a 1-2-3 finish by the Tigers with Jack Westrick and Levi Zachrich right behind. After Fayette’s Wyatt Mitchell in fourth, Tiger runners Logan Miller and Ethan Fritz rounded out the scoring for Holgate in fifth and sixth, respectively.
Fayette finished second with 54 points with Pettisville in third.
In the girls meet, Pettisville eclipsed the Holgate girls for the league crown with a 31-53 margin to claim BBC supremacy. Fayette’s Leslie Burrow won the individual crown in 21:37 while Holgate’s Elisabeth Willett was second. Grace Remington (third), Kendall Sears (fourth), Madison Remington (sixth), Sophie Sterken (eighth) and Renee Hoylman (10th) made up the top five Blackbird scorers in the league-winning effort.
BBC Championships
At Montpelier
Boys Meet
Holgate 17, Fayette 54, Pettisville 78, North Central 128, Montpelier 139, Hilltop 157, Edon 159, Stryker 200
Top 20
1. Richard Bower (Hol), 18:12; Jack Westrick (Hol), Levi Zachrich (Hol), Wyatt Mitchell (F), Logan Miller (Hol), Ethan Fritz (Hol), Zach McWatters (P), Jose Blanco (F), Garrett Walz (M), Evan Beauregard (F), Chase Moats (F), Hunter Howard (E), Nathan Miller (Hol), Jayden Bleikamp (P), Caden Bishop (P), Joe Burt (NC), Aiden Scott (NC), Carson Jennings (Hil), Jason Jordan (Hol), Carlos Bowers (P).
Girls Meet
Pettisville 31, Holgate 53, Fayette 57, Montpelier 98, Stryker 143, North Central 143, Hilltop 160
Top 20
1. Leslie Burrow (F), 21:37; Elisabeth Willett (Hol), Grace Remington (P), Kendall Sears (P), Hannah Swary (Hol), Madison Remington (P), Maeve Maginn (F), Sophie Sterken (P), Miriam Bower (Hol), Renee Hoylman (P), Elise Hoylman (P), Ruth Bok (Hol), Emma Leininger (F), Hannah Kovar (F), Alexia Wickerham (S), Jenna Clinger (M), Mekie Walz (M), Darbi Stewart (NC), Emily VanDenBerghe (P), Makaya Crisenbery (M).
